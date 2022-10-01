PREP FOOTBALL=

Arlee 44, Plains 8

Baker/Plevna 24, Roundup 0

Belt 28, Joliet 8

Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 7

Bigfork 42, Anaconda 0

Billings Central 38, Laurel 3

Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7

Bridger 37, Shields Valley 22

Broadview-Lavina 57, Absarokee 0

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7

Chinook 42, Mullan/St. Regis, Idaho 26

Corvallis 37, Stevensville 8

Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19

Custer-Hysham 56, Fromberg 6

Cut Bank 22, Wolf Point 7

Dillon 47, Butte Central 14

Eureka 33, Missoula Loyola 7

Fairview 58, Mon-Dak, N.D. 8

Florence 49, Thompson Falls 8

Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 0

Fort Benton 58, Harlem/ Turner 0

Frenchtown 29, Kellogg, Idaho 20

Gallatin 20, Great Falls Russell 17

Glasgow 16, Fairfield 6

Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7

Hamilton 43, East Helena 0

Havre 26, Glendive 12

Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21

Helena Capital 41, Butte 0

Hot Springs 38, Noxon 26

Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16

Jefferson (Boulder) 19, Big Timber 14

Libby 42, Browning 6

Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18

Malta-Whitewater-Saco 49, Conrad 6

Miles City 54, Livingston 0

Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19

Missoula Sentinel 70, Kalispell Flathead 7

North Star 55, North Toole County 19

Park City 27, Broadus 22

Polson 32, Columbia Falls 31

Red Lodge/Roberts 55, Colstrip 0

Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8

Sidney 47, Hardin 12

Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12

St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0

Townsend 35, Whitehall/Harrison 14

Wibaux 42, Jordan 25

