PREP FOOTBALL=
Arlee 44, Plains 8
Baker/Plevna 24, Roundup 0
Belt 28, Joliet 8
Big Sandy 60, Box Elder 7
Bigfork 42, Anaconda 0
Billings Central 38, Laurel 3
Billings West 44, Billings Skyview 7
Bridger 37, Shields Valley 22
Broadview-Lavina 57, Absarokee 0
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7
Chinook 42, Mullan/St. Regis, Idaho 26
Corvallis 37, Stevensville 8
Culbertson 59, Plentywood 19
Custer-Hysham 56, Fromberg 6
Cut Bank 22, Wolf Point 7
Dillon 47, Butte Central 14
Eureka 33, Missoula Loyola 7
Fairview 58, Mon-Dak, N.D. 8
Florence 49, Thompson Falls 8
Forsyth 76, Lodge Grass 0
Fort Benton 58, Harlem/ Turner 0
Frenchtown 29, Kellogg, Idaho 20
Gallatin 20, Great Falls Russell 17
Glasgow 16, Fairfield 6
Great Falls 49, Belgrade 7
Hamilton 43, East Helena 0
Havre 26, Glendive 12
Helena 24, Kalispell Glacier 21
Helena Capital 41, Butte 0
Hot Springs 38, Noxon 26
Huntley Project 56, Shepherd 16
Jefferson (Boulder) 19, Big Timber 14
Libby 42, Browning 6
Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18
Malta-Whitewater-Saco 49, Conrad 6
Miles City 54, Livingston 0
Missoula Big Sky 20, Missoula Hellgate 19
Missoula Sentinel 70, Kalispell Flathead 7
North Star 55, North Toole County 19
Park City 27, Broadus 22
Polson 32, Columbia Falls 31
Red Lodge/Roberts 55, Colstrip 0
Shelby 70, Rocky Boy 8
Sidney 47, Hardin 12
Simms 58, Seeley-Swan 12
St. Ignatius 44, Charlo 0
Townsend 35, Whitehall/Harrison 14
Wibaux 42, Jordan 25
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
