GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison, N.Y. 50, Montgomery 39
Apollo-Ridge 63, Springdale 20
Bayard-Rustin, N.Y. 57, Abington Heights 54
Bedford 61, Northern Bedford 26
Bensalem 32, Upper Moreland 28
Berks Catholic 52, West York 42
Blackhawk 70, Ellwood City 39
California 39, Monessen 38
Conwell Egan 51, William Tennent 34
Corry 36, Saegertown 32
Curwensville 37, Harmony 18
Delone 59, Woodland Hills 47
Downingtown East 46, Boyertown 23
Easton 28, Allentown Central Catholic 27
Erie 53, Chautauqua Lake, N.Y. 20
Erie McDowell 51, Ambridge 13
Executive Charter 47, East Stroudsburg South 39
Fairview 47, General McLane 30
Fort Leboeuf 40, Hickory 31
Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 27
Friends Central 47, Perkiomen School 43
GAMP 29, High School of the Future 19
Garden Spot 45, Exeter 44
Germantown Academy 56, Interboro 17
Great Valley 54, Upper Merion 24
Greater Latrobe 66, Marion Center 43
Greencastle Antrim 55, James Buchanan 36
Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Mount Pleasant 39
Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 16
Grove City 45, Cochranton 27
Harbor Creek 49, North East 34
Holy Redeemer 40, Blue Mountain 39
Homer-Center 65, Laurel 45
Jenkintown 49, Norristown 32
Juniata 46, Bellefonte 35
Kane Area 57, Eisenhower 17
Lansdale Catholic 61, Souderton 46
Littlestown 37, Kennard-Dale 34
Loyalsock 42, Berks Catholic 41
MAST Charter 66, Friends Select 21
Mars 62, Mercyhurst Prep 39
Milton 37, Line Mountain 33
Mohawk 40, Winchester Thurston 39
Mount Lebanon 53, Cardinal O'Hara 29
Mount Union 41, McConnellsburg 21
Muncy 38, Meadowbrook Christian 21
Neshannock 63, Shady Side Academy 19
New Castle 55, Aliquippa 36
North Schuylkill 75, Nanticoke Area 45
Northern Lebanon 53, Milton Hershey 36
Northwestern 49, Reynolds 43
Northwestern Lehigh 37, Whitehall 32
Owen J Roberts 67, Cheltenham 15
Palmerton 56, Lehighton 51
Palmyra 63, Middletown 42
Panther Valley 47, Schuylkill Haven 26
Penn Cambria 75, Northern Cambria 4
Penn Charter 68, Mastery Charter North 43
Portage Area 60, Claysburg-Kimmel 22
Red Land 41, Donegal 32
Roxborough 37, Martin Luther King 27
Rush 50, Fels 9
SLA Beeber 25, Edison 17
Salisbury 45, Allentown Dieruff 38
Saucon Valley 42, Kutztown 40
Seneca 51, Meadville 19
Slippery Rock 44, Sharpsville 30
St. Hubert's 59, Parkway Northwest 38
Susquenita 38, Greenwood 37
Tamaqua 48, Catasauqua 34
Union City 64, Commodore Perry 12
United 46, Windber 40
Upper Dublin 28, Central Bucks East 23
Villa Maria 72, Bishop Kearney, N.Y. 54
Warwick 29, Cocalico 27
Waynesburg Central 59, Bethlehem Center 24
Wellsboro 41, Benton 22
Wellsville, N.Y. 50, North Penn-Mansfield 25
West Allegheny 29, Quaker Valley 21
Williamson 39, Galeton 26
Wilmington 48, Karns City 40
Wyoming Area 56, Mahanoy Area 26
York Suburban 40, Muhlenberg 33
York Suburban 40, Wyomissing 33
Cedar Crest Tournament=
Mechanicsburg 60, Harrisburg 29
Hamburg Tip-Off Tournament=
Hamburg 33, Annville-Cleona 25
PECO Tournament=
West Perry 62, Newport 17
Southmoreland Tip Off Tournament=
West Greene 50, Yough 48
Southmoreland Tip Off=
Southmoreland 69, Albert Gallatin 37
Tip-Off Tournament=
Harrisburg Academy 31, Mount Calvary 26
Twin Valley Tournament=
Mount St. Joseph 34, Lower Dauphin 22
