GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison, N.Y. 50, Montgomery 39

Apollo-Ridge 63, Springdale 20

Bayard-Rustin, N.Y. 57, Abington Heights 54

Bedford 61, Northern Bedford 26

Bensalem 32, Upper Moreland 28

Berks Catholic 52, West York 42

Blackhawk 70, Ellwood City 39

California 39, Monessen 38

Conwell Egan 51, William Tennent 34

Corry 36, Saegertown 32

Curwensville 37, Harmony 18

Delone 59, Woodland Hills 47

Downingtown East 46, Boyertown 23

Easton 28, Allentown Central Catholic 27

Erie 53, Chautauqua Lake, N.Y. 20

Erie McDowell 51, Ambridge 13

Executive Charter 47, East Stroudsburg South 39

Fairview 47, General McLane 30

Fort Leboeuf 40, Hickory 31

Franklin Regional 60, Laurel Highlands 27

Friends Central 47, Perkiomen School 43

GAMP 29, High School of the Future 19

Garden Spot 45, Exeter 44

Germantown Academy 56, Interboro 17

Great Valley 54, Upper Merion 24

Greater Latrobe 66, Marion Center 43

Greencastle Antrim 55, James Buchanan 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 43, Mount Pleasant 39

Greensburg Salem 50, Ligonier Valley 16

Grove City 45, Cochranton 27

Harbor Creek 49, North East 34

Holy Redeemer 40, Blue Mountain 39

Homer-Center 65, Laurel 45

Jenkintown 49, Norristown 32

Juniata 46, Bellefonte 35

Kane Area 57, Eisenhower 17

Lansdale Catholic 61, Souderton 46

Littlestown 37, Kennard-Dale 34

Loyalsock 42, Berks Catholic 41

MAST Charter 66, Friends Select 21

Mars 62, Mercyhurst Prep 39

Milton 37, Line Mountain 33

Mohawk 40, Winchester Thurston 39

Mount Lebanon 53, Cardinal O'Hara 29

Mount Union 41, McConnellsburg 21

Muncy 38, Meadowbrook Christian 21

Neshannock 63, Shady Side Academy 19

New Castle 55, Aliquippa 36

North Schuylkill 75, Nanticoke Area 45

Northern Lebanon 53, Milton Hershey 36

Northwestern 49, Reynolds 43

Northwestern Lehigh 37, Whitehall 32

Owen J Roberts 67, Cheltenham 15

Palmerton 56, Lehighton 51

Palmyra 63, Middletown 42

Panther Valley 47, Schuylkill Haven 26

Penn Cambria 75, Northern Cambria 4

Penn Charter 68, Mastery Charter North 43

Portage Area 60, Claysburg-Kimmel 22

Red Land 41, Donegal 32

Roxborough 37, Martin Luther King 27

Rush 50, Fels 9

SLA Beeber 25, Edison 17

Salisbury 45, Allentown Dieruff 38

Saucon Valley 42, Kutztown 40

Seneca 51, Meadville 19

Slippery Rock 44, Sharpsville 30

St. Hubert's 59, Parkway Northwest 38

Susquenita 38, Greenwood 37

Tamaqua 48, Catasauqua 34

Union City 64, Commodore Perry 12

United 46, Windber 40

Upper Dublin 28, Central Bucks East 23

Villa Maria 72, Bishop Kearney, N.Y. 54

Warwick 29, Cocalico 27

Waynesburg Central 59, Bethlehem Center 24

Wellsboro 41, Benton 22

Wellsville, N.Y. 50, North Penn-Mansfield 25

West Allegheny 29, Quaker Valley 21

Williamson 39, Galeton 26

Wilmington 48, Karns City 40

Wyoming Area 56, Mahanoy Area 26

York Suburban 40, Muhlenberg 33

York Suburban 40, Wyomissing 33

Cedar Crest Tournament=

Mechanicsburg 60, Harrisburg 29

Hamburg Tip-Off Tournament=

Hamburg 33, Annville-Cleona 25

PECO Tournament=

West Perry 62, Newport 17

Southmoreland Tip Off Tournament=

West Greene 50, Yough 48

Southmoreland Tip Off=

Southmoreland 69, Albert Gallatin 37

Tip-Off Tournament=

Harrisburg Academy 31, Mount Calvary 26

Twin Valley Tournament=

Mount St. Joseph 34, Lower Dauphin 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

