PREP FOOTBALL=
Andrew Jackson 21, Baker County 14
Apopka 21, Lake Mary 17
Archbishop Carroll 50, Westminster Christian 15
Archbishop McCarthy 21, Glades Day 14
Armwood 40, Plant City 0
Auburndale 27, Davenport 0
Aucilla Christian 21, Bell 7
Avon Park 26, LaBelle 13
Baker 52, Freeport 35
Baldwin 54, West Nassau County 12
Bartram Trail 21, Buchholz 6
Bay 29, Ft. Walton Beach 8
Beachside 55, Crescent City 41
Benjamin 28, Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 21, OT
Berkeley Prep 14, East Bay 0
Bishop Verot 27, Cardinal Mooney 24
Blake 21, Chamberlain 8
Boca Ciega 49, Hollins 0
Boone 41, Cypress Creek-Orlando 0
Bradford 44, Dunnellon 0
Branford 49, Cedar Creek Christian 28
Calvary Christian-Clearwater 41, Lakeland Christian 14
Cambridge Christian 41, Dixie County 6
Cardinal Gibbons 31, Manatee 20
Central Florida Christian 45, Bell Creek Academy 7
Chaminade-Madonna College Prep 70, Avant Garde 0
Chipley 42, Bozeman School 20
Choctawhatchee 44, Pensacola Washington 7
Clay 28, Matanzas 23
Clewiston 58, Pahokee 25
Cocoa 56, Astronaut 0
Cocoa Beach 43, Melbourne Central Catholic 6
Columbia 35, Gadsden County 22
Community School of Naples 33, Gateway Charter 32
Cornerstone Charter 29, Keswick Christian 0
Creekside 38, Fleming Island 35
Crestview 49, Milton 28
Cypress Bay 39, Cooper City 0
Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 30, Parrish Community 27, OT
DeLand 50, University (Orange City) 0
Dunbar 39, East Lee County 8
Dunedin 3, Tarpon Springs 0, OT
Eagle's View 12, Faith Christian 7
East Atlantic 32, Dwyer 14
East Lake 68, Clearwater 42
East Ridge 7, West Port 6
Eastside 16, Belleview 14
Eau Gallie 15, Bayside 9
Ed White 30, Ribault 22
Edgewater 54, Horizon 0
Englewood 20, Westside 6
Episcopal 24, Yulee 19
Estero 48, Gateway 0
Eustis 48, Leesburg 12
Evangelical Christian 27, Fort Myers Canterbury 23
Fernandina Beach 27, Palatka 15
First Academy-Orlando 20, Foundation Academy 7
First Baptist 35, Lemon Bay 7
First Baptist Academy of Palm Coast 35, Lemon Bay 7
First Coast 50, Paxon 0
Flagler Palm Coast 70, Celebration 0
Florida 42, Chiefland 21
Forest Hill 13, Jupiter 9
Fort Meade 35, Tenoroc 0
Fort Myers 47, Palmetto Ridge 0
Fort Pierce Central 19, Fort Pierce Westwood 18
Fort White 32, Ridgeview 15
Four Corners 41, Academy at the Lakes 14
Frostproof 56, Discovery 16
Gainesville Christian 57, Cornerstone 42
Gaither 41, Durant 35
Glades Central 42, Suncoast 6
Gulf 39, Fivay 0
Gulf Breeze 49, Tate 21
Hagerty 31, Orlando University 7
Haines City 31, George Jenkins 7
Hallandale 28, Taravella 7
Harmony 40, Tohopekaliga 7
Hawthorne 13, North Marion 0
Heritage 42, Viera 9
Hernando Christian 42, Geneva Classical Academy 0
Hilliard 40, Destin 22
Hillsborough 49, Newsome 14
Holmes County 46, Liberty County 0
Hudson 41, Windermere Prep 3
IMG Academy White 45, Ambassadors Christian 0
Inlet Grove 26, Hollywood Hills 14
Interlachen 46, Halifax Academy 0
Island Coast 16, Cape Coral 8
Jensen Beach 35, Sebastian River 0
Jesuit 24, Tampa Bay Tech 21
John Carroll Catholic 48, Victory Christian 20
John I. Leonard 19, Lake Worth 7
Jones 21, Wekiva 7
Keystone Heights 38, Taylor 0
King's Academy 28, True North 23
Kissimmee Osceola 33, Mainland 6
Lafayette 42, Trenton 0
Lake Mary Prep 19, Duval Charter 6
Lake Minneola 35, Ocala Forest 7
Lake Nona 44, Oak Ridge 8
Lake Placid 22, Okeechobee 16
Lake Region 28, Gateway 6
Lake Wales 69, Liberty 0
Lakeland 44, Clearwater Academy 6
Lakeside Christian 64, Ocala Christian Academy 24
Lakewood 20, Largo 18
Lakewood Ranch 34, Gibbs 18
Land O'Lakes 23, Sunlake 8
Lecanto 37, Wesley Chapel 0
Lely 40, Barron Collier 0
Lincoln 51, Arnold 0
Martin County 28, Vero Beach 21
Miami Central 42, Christopher Columbus Catholic 35
Miami Sunset 40, Hialeah Gardens 10
Middleton 50, Sickles 15
Mitchell 15, Springstead 10
Mount Dora 44, Tavares 20
Mount Dora Christian 50, Trinity Christian-Deltona 0
Mulberry 37, Bayshore 0
Nature Coast Tech 49, Brooksville Central 7
Navarre 23, Pace 21
Newberry 42, P.K. Yonge 14
Niceville 49, Leon 20
North Bay Haven 41, Vernon 0
North Florida Christian 38, Wakulla 35
North Florida Educational Instutitute 42, Hamilton County 38
North Fort Myers 38, Mariner 0
Northside Christian 47, Indian Rocks 7
Northview 42, Marianna 14
Oakleaf 27, Madison County 21
Ocoee 63, Windermere 0
Olympia 38, Orlando Freedom 18
Orlando Christian 58, West Oaks 0
Out-of-Door Academy 37, Bradenton Christian 21
Oviedo 43, Lyman 14
Oviedo Master's Academy 52, Trinity Prep 0
Oviedo Master's Academy 8, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0
Pahokee 26, Charlotte 13
Palm Bay 44, Space Coast 0
Palm Beach Central 35, Palm Beach Gardens 14
Palm Harbor University 17, Seminole 14
Palmer Trinity 51, Everglades Preparatory Academy 0
Palmetto 23, Lake Gibson 8
Pasco 14, Crystal River 0
Pataula Charter, Ga. 52, Cottondale 18
Pembroke Pines 32, Nova 14
Pensacola 38, Lighthouse Christian 6
Pensacola Catholic 49, Munroe Day 33
Pine Crest 55, Westminster Academy 14
Pine Forest 36, Escambia 3
Plant 47, George Steinbrenner 14
Plantation American Heritage 35, Naples 17
Poinciana 49, Lake Buena Vista 47
Ponte Vedra 30, Orange Park 6
Port Charlotte 42, Southeast 15
Port St. Joe 20, South Walton 10
Providence 40, Harvest Community School 8
Raines 36, Atlantic Coast 0
River Ridge 50, Citrus 9
Riverdale 24, Ida S. Baker 10
Riverside 14, Sandalwood 0
Riverview 40, Strawberry Crest 14
Rockledge 40, Merritt Island 7
Saint Stephen's Episcopal 35, Oasis 12
Sanford Seminole 37, Lake Brantley 7
Sarasota 28, Braden River 3
Sebring 44, Bartow 0
Seminole Osceola 22, DeSoto County 15
Seminole Ridge 8, Park Vista Community 7
Seven Rivers Christian 34, Bishop Snyder 14
Shorecrest Prep 60, City of Life 0
Sneads 41, Franklin County 13
South Fort Myers 41, Cypress Lake 6
South Plantation 33, Everglades 32, OT
Spruce Creek 13, New Smyrna Beach 0
St. Augustine 58, Gainesville 0
St. John Lutheran 19, Real Life Christian 14
St. John Neumann 26, Southwest Florida Christian 17
St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 51, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 29
St. Petersburg 24, Countryside 9
St. Petersburg Canterbury 34, Oasis Christian 0
St. Petersburg Catholic 46, Bishop McLaughlin 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 37, Monarch 6
Stanton College Prep 14, St. Joseph Academy 0
Stranahan 21, Coral Glades 0
Tampa Catholic 70, Robinson 35
Taylor County 54, Jefferson County 14
Titusville 27, Holy Trinity Episcopal 7
Treasure Coast 40, St. Lucie Centennial 7
Union County 42, Santa Fe 14
University Christian 42, Terry Parker 26
Venice 31, Sarasota Riverview 21
Vero Beach Master's Academy 8, The Classical Academy of Sarasota 0
Walton 28, Blountstown 19
Weeki Wachee 34, Anclote 12
Wellington 35, Palm Beach Lakes 0
West Orange 19, Dr. Phillips 17
Wharton 35, Bloomingdale 8
Wildwood 53, The Villages 0
Williston 42, Bronson 0
Winter Park 42, Colonial 0
Wolfson 56, Impact Christian 6
Zephyrhills 48, Kathleen 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charlotte vs. Braden River, ccd.
Oak Hall vs. St. Francis, ccd.
Southeast vs. Sarasota, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
