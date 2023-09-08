PREP FOOTBALL=

Ben Lomond 49, American Leadership 19

Crimson Cliffs 49, Desert Hills 7

Fremont 31, Cyprus 8

Juab 20, Union 7

Snow Canyon 26, Cedar City 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

