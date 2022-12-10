BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams City 59, Standley Lake 49

Air Academy 79, Chaparral 47

Alamosa 62, Platte Valley 60

Arapahoe 56, George Washington 45

Boulder 50, Gateway 36

Broomfield 57, Arvada West 55

Byers 53, Denver Christian 44

Calhan 57, Flagler 52

Centaurus 59, Northfield 40

Colorado Academy 55, Golden 39

Dakota Ridge 81, Chatfield 66

Denver North 54, Skyline High School 42

Denver SST 41, Battle Mountain 37

Douglas County 64, Cherry Creek 63

Eaglecrest 65, Rampart 48

Ellicott 59, Sierra Grande 54

Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Cheraw 28

FMHS 81, Wheat Ridge 40

Faith Christian 73, Moffat County 36

Far Northeast 51, Pueblo East 35

Fleming 62, Caliche 32

Fossil Ridge 84, ThunderRidge 81, OT

Frederick 69, Grand Junction 36

Garden City, Kan. 83, Coronado 60

Genoa-Hugo 35, Arickaree High School 32

Glenwood Springs 33, Peak to Peak 31

Grand Junction Central 63, Eagle Valley 61

Greeley Central 43, Lakewood 41

Greeley County, Kan. 81, Walsh 26

Green Mountain 57, Discovery Canyon 50

Heritage Christian Academy 66, Sedgwick County 24

Highland 55, Steamboat Springs 38

Highlands Ranch 59, Erie 36

KIPP Collegiate 43, Addenbrooke Classical 40

La Veta 41, South Baca 29

Lamar 55, La Junta 39

Loveland 80, Mitchell 12

Lutheran 53, Englewood 52

Mancos 63, Soroco 24

Manitou Springs 64, Frontier Academy 28

McClave 62, Elkhart, Kan. 55

Mead 67, Monarch 54

Meeker 66, Lotus School of Excellence 21

Mesa Ridge 70, Thompson Valley 23

Mission Viejo, Calif. 81, Mountain Range 59

Montrose High School 52, Aspen 42

NMSD, N.M. 55, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 9

Nederland 49, STEM 34

North Park 40, Dolores 32

Ouray 41, De Beque 33

Pagosa Springs 72, Hoehne 38

Palisade 63, Custer County 48

Peyton 72, Banning Lewis Prep 45

Pinnacle 76, Bishop Machebeuf 60

Plateau Valley 54, Crested Butte 31

Prairie 49, Front Range Christian School 45

Pueblo South 63, Palmer 51

Ralston Valley 71, Legacy 59

Rangely 48, Nucla 41

Regis Jesuit 74, J.K. Mullen 68

Sanford 48, Ignacio 23

Simla 57, Holyoke 51

Skyview 29, Liberty Common 26

Stanton County, Kan. 44, Eads 34

Sterling 55, Brush 54

The Classical Academy 70, Widefield High School 49

Thornton 63, Bruce Randolph 61

Union Colony Preparatory School 50, Lone Star 28

University 71, Middle Park 55

Vail Mountain School 58, North Fork 47

Valley 56, Wellington 19

Vista PEAK 86, Hinkley 29

Vista Ridge 65, The Academy 30

Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 64, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 18

Wray 73, Burlington 62

Burns Winter Classic=

Torrington, Wyo. 67, Arvada 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

