Adams City 59, Standley Lake 49
Air Academy 79, Chaparral 47
Alamosa 62, Platte Valley 60
Arapahoe 56, George Washington 45
Boulder 50, Gateway 36
Broomfield 57, Arvada West 55
Byers 53, Denver Christian 44
Calhan 57, Flagler 52
Centaurus 59, Northfield 40
Colorado Academy 55, Golden 39
Dakota Ridge 81, Chatfield 66
Denver North 54, Skyline High School 42
Denver SST 41, Battle Mountain 37
Douglas County 64, Cherry Creek 63
Eaglecrest 65, Rampart 48
Ellicott 59, Sierra Grande 54
Evangelical Christian Academy 59, Cheraw 28
FMHS 81, Wheat Ridge 40
Faith Christian 73, Moffat County 36
Far Northeast 51, Pueblo East 35
Fleming 62, Caliche 32
Fossil Ridge 84, ThunderRidge 81, OT
Frederick 69, Grand Junction 36
Garden City, Kan. 83, Coronado 60
Genoa-Hugo 35, Arickaree High School 32
Glenwood Springs 33, Peak to Peak 31
Grand Junction Central 63, Eagle Valley 61
Greeley Central 43, Lakewood 41
Greeley County, Kan. 81, Walsh 26
Green Mountain 57, Discovery Canyon 50
Heritage Christian Academy 66, Sedgwick County 24
Highland 55, Steamboat Springs 38
Highlands Ranch 59, Erie 36
KIPP Collegiate 43, Addenbrooke Classical 40
La Veta 41, South Baca 29
Lamar 55, La Junta 39
Loveland 80, Mitchell 12
Lutheran 53, Englewood 52
Mancos 63, Soroco 24
Manitou Springs 64, Frontier Academy 28
McClave 62, Elkhart, Kan. 55
Mead 67, Monarch 54
Meeker 66, Lotus School of Excellence 21
Mesa Ridge 70, Thompson Valley 23
Mission Viejo, Calif. 81, Mountain Range 59
Montrose High School 52, Aspen 42
NMSD, N.M. 55, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 9
Nederland 49, STEM 34
North Park 40, Dolores 32
Ouray 41, De Beque 33
Pagosa Springs 72, Hoehne 38
Palisade 63, Custer County 48
Peyton 72, Banning Lewis Prep 45
Pinnacle 76, Bishop Machebeuf 60
Plateau Valley 54, Crested Butte 31
Prairie 49, Front Range Christian School 45
Pueblo South 63, Palmer 51
Ralston Valley 71, Legacy 59
Rangely 48, Nucla 41
Regis Jesuit 74, J.K. Mullen 68
Sanford 48, Ignacio 23
Simla 57, Holyoke 51
Skyview 29, Liberty Common 26
Stanton County, Kan. 44, Eads 34
Sterling 55, Brush 54
The Classical Academy 70, Widefield High School 49
Thornton 63, Bruce Randolph 61
Union Colony Preparatory School 50, Lone Star 28
University 71, Middle Park 55
Vail Mountain School 58, North Fork 47
Valley 56, Wellington 19
Vista PEAK 86, Hinkley 29
Vista Ridge 65, The Academy 30
Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 64, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 18
Wray 73, Burlington 62
Burns Winter Classic=
Torrington, Wyo. 67, Arvada 33
