BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 58, Sandhills/Thedford 44

Alma 43, Southern Valley 39

Arapahoe 58, Brady 55

Arthur County 65, South Platte 38

Ashland-Greenwood 44, Douglas County West 37

Banner County 47, Minatare 45

Bellevue West 70, Omaha Creighton Prep 42

Bertrand 62, Medicine Valley 47

Bishop Neumann 62, Columbus Scotus 35

Boys Town 66, Archbishop Bergan 42

Cody-Kilgore 58, Crawford 43

Conestoga 47, Arlington 22

Cozad 54, Minden 49

Dundy County-Stratton 78, Rawlins County, Kan. 55

Giltner 52, Dorchester 34

Gothenburg 62, Valentine 34

Grand Island 56, Columbus 48

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lexington 29

Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14

High Plains Community 60, East Butler 52

Lincoln East 57, Norfolk 33

Lincoln North Star 61, Lincoln Pius X 55

Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln Northeast 59

Louisville 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34

Maxwell 55, Wallace 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Hitchcock County 40

McCool Junction 64, Nebraska Lutheran 59

Millard North 57, Millard South 48

Millard West 69, Papillion-LaVista 51

Mullen 47, South Loup 40

Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30

North Platte 60, Hastings 50

North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Chase County 48

Ogallala 68, McCook 53

Omaha Bryan 73, Lincoln High 50

Omaha Burke 67, Omaha South 65

Omaha Concordia 57, Plattsmouth 23

Omaha North 71, Bellevue East 52

Omaha Roncalli 69, Ralston 58

Omaha Westside 73, Elkhorn South 66

Osceola 53, Meridian 42

Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Paxton 68, Sandhills Valley 27

Potter-Dix 65, Garden County 27

Rapid City Christian, S.D. 73, Chadron 61

Riverside 48, Nebraska Christian 39

Scottsbluff 50, Alliance 48

Seward 42, Adams Central 41

Sidney 68, Gering 48

St. Edward 45, Cedar Bluffs 29

Sutherland 53, Wauneta-Palisade 36

Wahoo 76, Crete 61

Waverly 30, Aurora 29

York 83, Elkhorn North 72

East Husker Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Clarkson/Leigh 59

Wisner-Pilger 51, Howells/Dodge 46

ECNC Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Johnson County Central 58, Falls City 34

Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 39

Semifinal=

Auburn 78, Mead 43

Freeman 46, Elmwood-Murdock 34

Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Loomis 57, Pleasanton 42

Fort Kearney Conference=

Semifinal=

Amherst 70, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 40

Mid State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Boone Central 71, Crofton 35

Norfolk Catholic 65, Battle Creek 29

Semifinal=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O'Neill 24

Wayne 32, Pierce 22

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elkhorn Valley 70, Summerland 49

Santee 69, Stuart 64

Western Trails Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Gordon/Rushville 62, Mitchell 45

Kimball 62, Bridgeport 58

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

