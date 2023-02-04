BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ainsworth 58, Sandhills/Thedford 44
Alma 43, Southern Valley 39
Arapahoe 58, Brady 55
Arthur County 65, South Platte 38
Ashland-Greenwood 44, Douglas County West 37
Banner County 47, Minatare 45
Bellevue West 70, Omaha Creighton Prep 42
Bertrand 62, Medicine Valley 47
Bishop Neumann 62, Columbus Scotus 35
Boys Town 66, Archbishop Bergan 42
Cody-Kilgore 58, Crawford 43
Conestoga 47, Arlington 22
Cozad 54, Minden 49
Dundy County-Stratton 78, Rawlins County, Kan. 55
Giltner 52, Dorchester 34
Gothenburg 62, Valentine 34
Grand Island 56, Columbus 48
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lexington 29
Grand Island Northwest 61, Schuyler 14
High Plains Community 60, East Butler 52
Lincoln East 57, Norfolk 33
Lincoln North Star 61, Lincoln Pius X 55
Lincoln Southwest 71, Lincoln Northeast 59
Louisville 42, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 34
Maxwell 55, Wallace 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 53, Hitchcock County 40
McCool Junction 64, Nebraska Lutheran 59
Millard North 57, Millard South 48
Millard West 69, Papillion-LaVista 51
Mullen 47, South Loup 40
Norris 57, Lincoln Christian 30
North Platte 60, Hastings 50
North Platte St. Patrick's 64, Chase County 48
Ogallala 68, McCook 53
Omaha Bryan 73, Lincoln High 50
Omaha Burke 67, Omaha South 65
Omaha Concordia 57, Plattsmouth 23
Omaha North 71, Bellevue East 52
Omaha Roncalli 69, Ralston 58
Omaha Westside 73, Elkhorn South 66
Osceola 53, Meridian 42
Parkview Christian 73, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Paxton 68, Sandhills Valley 27
Potter-Dix 65, Garden County 27
Rapid City Christian, S.D. 73, Chadron 61
Riverside 48, Nebraska Christian 39
Scottsbluff 50, Alliance 48
Seward 42, Adams Central 41
Sidney 68, Gering 48
St. Edward 45, Cedar Bluffs 29
Sutherland 53, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Wahoo 76, Crete 61
Waverly 30, Aurora 29
York 83, Elkhorn North 72
East Husker Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Bancroft-Rosalie 61, Clarkson/Leigh 59
Wisner-Pilger 51, Howells/Dodge 46
ECNC Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Johnson County Central 58, Falls City 34
Palmyra 82, Weeping Water 39
Semifinal=
Auburn 78, Mead 43
Freeman 46, Elmwood-Murdock 34
Fort Kearney Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Loomis 57, Pleasanton 42
Fort Kearney Conference=
Semifinal=
Amherst 70, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 40
Mid State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Boone Central 71, Crofton 35
Norfolk Catholic 65, Battle Creek 29
Semifinal=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 61, O'Neill 24
Wayne 32, Pierce 22
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elkhorn Valley 70, Summerland 49
Santee 69, Stuart 64
Western Trails Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Gordon/Rushville 62, Mitchell 45
Kimball 62, Bridgeport 58
