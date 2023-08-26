PREP FOOTBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Tri-Center, Neola 27

AC/GC 20, Ogden 19

ADM, Adel 49, Newton 21

Albia 21, Centerville 13

Ankeny 39, Ankeny Centennial 38, 2OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 23, Union Community, LaPorte City 7

Ar-We-Va, Westside 46, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44

Assumption, Davenport 34, Solon 7

Atlantic 47, Clarke, Osceola 33

B-G-M 96, Meskwaki Settlement School 12

Ballard 20, Pella 17

Bedford 63, Moravia 20

Benton Community 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 0

Bettendorf 30, Pleasant Valley 10

Bishop Garrigan 34, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 19

Boone 15, Knoxville 14

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Griswold 12

CAM, Anita 42, Audubon 12

Carroll 20, Greene County 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 6

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 33, Muscatine 24

Central Lee, Donnellson 35, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8

Central Lyon 48, Emmetsburg 8

Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8

Chariton 21, Davis County, Bloomfield 7

Charles City 26, Oelwein 14

Cherokee, Washington 51, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23

Clarinda 46, Shenandoah 7

Clarksville 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12

Clear Lake 34, Forest City 0

Collins-Maxwell 60, GMG, Garwin 28

Colo-NESCO 48, Murray 12

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37, Beckman, Dyersville 0

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Sioux City, West 13

Creston 36, Winterset 17

Davenport, Central 21, Clinton 13

Davenport, West 13, Davenport, North 6

Decorah 32, Waukon 6

Denison-Schleswig 38, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Denver 42, New Hampton 14

Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 32

Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7

Earlham 25, Central Decatur, Leon 7

East Marshall, LeGrand 7, BCLUW, Conrad 0

East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 36

East Union, Afton 53, Sidney 30

Easton Valley 61, New London 22

Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Central Elkader 14

Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, West Delaware, Manchester 27

Fairfield 38, Mt Pleasant 14

Fort Madison 15, Burlington 12

Gilbert 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 13

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 21

Glenwood 28, Sioux City, East 24

Glidden-Ralston 32, Woodbine 28

Grand View Christian 27, Martensdale-St. Marys 26

Grinnell 14, Center Point-Urbana 3

Grundy Center 7, Dike-New Hartford 6

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 20

Hinton 10, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0

Hudson 24, North Tama, Traer 2

Humboldt 20, Spencer 3

IKM-Manning 19, East Sac County 15

Independence 50, North Fayette Valley 22

Indianola 31, Urbandale 0

Iowa City West 35, Iowa City Liberty High School 28

Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, Lone Tree 14

Janesville 42, Northwood-Kensett 28

Johnston 23, Waukee Northwest 17

Joliet Catholic, Ill. 48, Iowa City High 13

Kee, Lansing 52, Tripoli 12

Kingsley-Pierson 27, Alta-Aurelia 7

Lake Mills 14, AGWSR, Ackley 7

Lamoni 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22

Le Mars 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13

Lenox 54, Stanton 14

Lewis Central 21, Harlan 20

Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 7

Lisbon 42, Durant-Bennett 0

Logan-Magnolia 29, Missouri Valley 8

MFL-Mar-Mac 33, Crestwood, Cresco 0

Madrid 28, Woodward-Granger 27

Maquoketa 17, Anamosa 6

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33, Cascade,Western Dubuque 12

Marion 15, Clear Creek-Amana 0

Mason City 32, Marshalltown 3

Mediapolis 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7

Midland, Wyoming 48, English Valleys, North English 6

Montezuma 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 50, Melcher-Dallas 14

Mount Ayr 39, Nodaway Valley 12

Mt Vernon 35, Monticello 6

Nevada 31, West Marshall, State Center 0

North Butler, Greene 51, Belmond-Klemme 0

North Cedar, Stanwood 38, Highland, Riverside 6

North Linn, Troy Mills 23, Alburnett 7

North Mahaska, New Sharon 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6

North Polk, Alleman 43, Bondurant Farrar 39

North Scott, Eldridge 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7

North Union 26, Okoboji, Milford 20

Northeast, Goose Lake 40, Bellevue 16

Norwalk 52, Carlisle 32

OA-BCIG 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14

Oskaloosa 28, Washington 14

PCM, Monroe 22, Sigourney-Keota 15

Panorama, Panora 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 17

Pekin 20, Eldon Cardinal 2

Pella Christian 49, Des Moines Christian 35

Perry 33, Des Moines, Hoover 18

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20, Cedar Falls 17

Regina, Iowa City 44, West Liberty 6

Riceville 46, Rockford 0

Ridge View 7, Akron-Westfield 6

Riverside, Oakland 40, West Monona 0

Roland-Story, Story City 40, South Tama County, Tama 0

Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, Siouxland Christian 8

Saint Ansgar 25, Osage 24

Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 9

South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas 14

South Hamilton, Jewell 20, South Hardin 14

South Sioux City, Neb. 46, Sioux City, North 37

Southeast Polk 24, Valley, West Des Moines 18

Southeast Valley 26, Manson Northwest Webster 8

Southwest Valley 34, Red Oak 31

Spirit Lake 30, Algona 22

St. Mary's, Remsen 28, Harris-Lake Park 7

Starmont 14, South Winneshiek, Calmar 9

Storm Lake 45, Saydel 34

Sumner-Fredericksburg 18, East Buchanan, Winthrop 12

Tipton 54, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Treynor 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0

Unity Christian 29, MOC-Floyd Valley 25

Van Meter 21, Underwood 14

Wahlert, Dubuque 48, Camanche 12

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 12, Jesup 0

Waterloo, West 56, Waterloo, East 12

Waukee 35, Ames 7

Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 8

Webster City 35, Fort Dodge 28

West Bend-Mallard 44, Newell-Fonda 16

West Burlington 46, Wapello 6

West Fork, Sheffield 14, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 12

West Hancock, Britt 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

West Lyon, Inwood 14, Sioux Center 2

West Sioux 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7

Western Christian 27, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Westwood, Sloan 22, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20

Williamsburg 42, West Branch 14

Wilton 13, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 0

Winfield-Mount Union 44, Central City 36

Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Lawton-Bronson 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Keokuk 17,. Ottumwa 8, Weather Delay

