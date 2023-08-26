PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Tri-Center, Neola 27
AC/GC 20, Ogden 19
ADM, Adel 49, Newton 21
Albia 21, Centerville 13
Ankeny 39, Ankeny Centennial 38, 2OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 23, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Ar-We-Va, Westside 46, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44
Assumption, Davenport 34, Solon 7
Atlantic 47, Clarke, Osceola 33
B-G-M 96, Meskwaki Settlement School 12
Ballard 20, Pella 17
Bedford 63, Moravia 20
Benton Community 49, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
Bettendorf 30, Pleasant Valley 10
Bishop Garrigan 34, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 26
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 22, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 19
Boone 15, Knoxville 14
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Griswold 12
CAM, Anita 42, Audubon 12
Carroll 20, Greene County 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 33, Muscatine 24
Central Lee, Donnellson 35, Van Buren, Keosauqua 8
Central Lyon 48, Emmetsburg 8
Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8
Chariton 21, Davis County, Bloomfield 7
Charles City 26, Oelwein 14
Cherokee, Washington 51, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 23
Clarinda 46, Shenandoah 7
Clarksville 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12
Clear Lake 34, Forest City 0
Collins-Maxwell 60, GMG, Garwin 28
Colo-NESCO 48, Murray 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37, Beckman, Dyersville 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Sioux City, West 13
Creston 36, Winterset 17
Davenport, Central 21, Clinton 13
Davenport, West 13, Davenport, North 6
Decorah 32, Waukon 6
Denison-Schleswig 38, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Denver 42, New Hampton 14
Des Moines, Roosevelt 42, Des Moines, Lincoln 32
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Earlham 25, Central Decatur, Leon 7
East Marshall, LeGrand 7, BCLUW, Conrad 0
East Mills 54, West Harrison, Mondamin 36
East Union, Afton 53, Sidney 30
Easton Valley 61, New London 22
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Central Elkader 14
Epworth, Western Dubuque 61, West Delaware, Manchester 27
Fairfield 38, Mt Pleasant 14
Fort Madison 15, Burlington 12
Gilbert 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 34, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 21
Glenwood 28, Sioux City, East 24
Glidden-Ralston 32, Woodbine 28
Grand View Christian 27, Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Grinnell 14, Center Point-Urbana 3
Grundy Center 7, Dike-New Hartford 6
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Iowa Falls-Alden 20
Hinton 10, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0
Hudson 24, North Tama, Traer 2
Humboldt 20, Spencer 3
IKM-Manning 19, East Sac County 15
Independence 50, North Fayette Valley 22
Indianola 31, Urbandale 0
Iowa City West 35, Iowa City Liberty High School 28
Iowa Valley, Marengo 60, Lone Tree 14
Janesville 42, Northwood-Kensett 28
Johnston 23, Waukee Northwest 17
Joliet Catholic, Ill. 48, Iowa City High 13
Kee, Lansing 52, Tripoli 12
Kingsley-Pierson 27, Alta-Aurelia 7
Lake Mills 14, AGWSR, Ackley 7
Lamoni 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22
Le Mars 41, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13
Lenox 54, Stanton 14
Lewis Central 21, Harlan 20
Linn-Mar, Marion 64, Dubuque, Senior 7
Lisbon 42, Durant-Bennett 0
Logan-Magnolia 29, Missouri Valley 8
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Madrid 28, Woodward-Granger 27
Maquoketa 17, Anamosa 6
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33, Cascade,Western Dubuque 12
Marion 15, Clear Creek-Amana 0
Mason City 32, Marshalltown 3
Mediapolis 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7
Midland, Wyoming 48, English Valleys, North English 6
Montezuma 47, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 28
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 50, Melcher-Dallas 14
Mount Ayr 39, Nodaway Valley 12
Mt Vernon 35, Monticello 6
Nevada 31, West Marshall, State Center 0
North Butler, Greene 51, Belmond-Klemme 0
North Cedar, Stanwood 38, Highland, Riverside 6
North Linn, Troy Mills 23, Alburnett 7
North Mahaska, New Sharon 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
North Polk, Alleman 43, Bondurant Farrar 39
North Scott, Eldridge 34, Central Clinton, DeWitt 7
North Union 26, Okoboji, Milford 20
Northeast, Goose Lake 40, Bellevue 16
Norwalk 52, Carlisle 32
OA-BCIG 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
Oskaloosa 28, Washington 14
PCM, Monroe 22, Sigourney-Keota 15
Panorama, Panora 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 17
Pekin 20, Eldon Cardinal 2
Pella Christian 49, Des Moines Christian 35
Perry 33, Des Moines, Hoover 18
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20, Cedar Falls 17
Regina, Iowa City 44, West Liberty 6
Riceville 46, Rockford 0
Ridge View 7, Akron-Westfield 6
Riverside, Oakland 40, West Monona 0
Roland-Story, Story City 40, South Tama County, Tama 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, Siouxland Christian 8
Saint Ansgar 25, Osage 24
Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, South O'Brien, Paullina 9
South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas 14
South Hamilton, Jewell 20, South Hardin 14
South Sioux City, Neb. 46, Sioux City, North 37
Southeast Polk 24, Valley, West Des Moines 18
Southeast Valley 26, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Southwest Valley 34, Red Oak 31
Spirit Lake 30, Algona 22
St. Mary's, Remsen 28, Harris-Lake Park 7
Starmont 14, South Winneshiek, Calmar 9
Storm Lake 45, Saydel 34
Sumner-Fredericksburg 18, East Buchanan, Winthrop 12
Tipton 54, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Treynor 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Unity Christian 29, MOC-Floyd Valley 25
Van Meter 21, Underwood 14
Wahlert, Dubuque 48, Camanche 12
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 12, Jesup 0
Waterloo, West 56, Waterloo, East 12
Waukee 35, Ames 7
Wayne, Corydon 42, Colfax-Mingo 8
Webster City 35, Fort Dodge 28
West Bend-Mallard 44, Newell-Fonda 16
West Burlington 46, Wapello 6
West Fork, Sheffield 14, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 12
West Hancock, Britt 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
West Lyon, Inwood 14, Sioux Center 2
West Sioux 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 7
Western Christian 27, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Westwood, Sloan 22, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20
Williamsburg 42, West Branch 14
Wilton 13, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 0
Winfield-Mount Union 44, Central City 36
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Lawton-Bronson 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Keokuk 17,. Ottumwa 8, Weather Delay
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
