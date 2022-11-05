PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Curley 17, John Carroll 7
Bohemia Manor 57, Surrattsville 21
Boonsboro 42, Western STES 6
Boys Latin 41, Saint Paul's Boys 24
Dematha 28, Good Counsel 14
Dulaney 36, Kenwood 24
Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28, Riverdale Baptist 20
Loyola 14, Mt Zion 12
Mergenthaler 66, Catonsville 17
Middletown 42, Hammond 0
Patuxent 48, Harwood Southern 10
Perry Hall 25, Woodlawn 0
St. Frances Academy 41, St. Thomas More, Conn. 18
St. Mary's 49, Severn 7
Urbana 48, Tuscarora 0
MPSSAA Playoffs - Region First Round=
Class 1A=
Baltimore Douglass 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 6
Brunswick 21, Catoctin 14
Col. Richardson def. Washington, forfeit
Edmondson-Westside 34, Reginald Lewis 8
Fort Hill 74, Oakland Southern 0
Northern Garrett 36, Smithsburg 0
Perryville 44, Kent County 14
Class 2A=
Eastern Tech 28, Owings Mills 15
Hereford 53, Patterson 28
Huntingtown 49, Westlake 12
Kent Island 47, North Harford 7
Milford Mill 67, Lansdowne 0
North Caroline 41, Easton 14
Northeast - AA 37, Thomas Stone 16
Stephen Decatur 45, C. Milton Wright 13
Walkersville 44, Glenelg 9
Wicomico 20, Queen Annes County 13
Class 3A=
Bel Air 48, Towson 0
Franklin 21, Manchester Valley 10
Linganore 42, Rockville 8
Long Reach 22, Crofton 8
Marriotts Ridge 22, Digital Harbor 12
Pasadena Chesapeake 42, James M. Bennett 6
St. Charles 53, Oxon Hill 16
Westminster 50, Aberdeen 0
Wilde Lake 33, Centennial 13
Class 4A=
Albert Einstein 54, Bladensburg 24
C. H. Flowers 82, Hyattsville Northwestern 0
Gaithersburg 44, Walter Johnson 28
Glen Burnie 39, Parkville 7
Meade 27, North County 24
Northwest - Mtg 53, Bethesda 6
Old Mill 57, Annapolis 22
Paint Branch 52, Wheaton 0
Quince Orchard 56, Clarksburg 0
Winston Churchill 34, Richard Montgomery 21
Wise 49, Parkdale 0
