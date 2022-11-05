PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Curley 17, John Carroll 7

Bohemia Manor 57, Surrattsville 21

Boonsboro 42, Western STES 6

Boys Latin 41, Saint Paul's Boys 24

Dematha 28, Good Counsel 14

Dulaney 36, Kenwood 24

Friendship-Edison, D.C. 28, Riverdale Baptist 20

Loyola 14, Mt Zion 12

Mergenthaler 66, Catonsville 17

Middletown 42, Hammond 0

Patuxent 48, Harwood Southern 10

Perry Hall 25, Woodlawn 0

St. Frances Academy 41, St. Thomas More, Conn. 18

St. Mary's 49, Severn 7

Urbana 48, Tuscarora 0

MPSSAA Playoffs - Region First Round=

Class 1A=

Baltimore Douglass 44, Benjamin Franklin High School 6

Brunswick 21, Catoctin 14

Col. Richardson def. Washington, forfeit

Edmondson-Westside 34, Reginald Lewis 8

Fort Hill 74, Oakland Southern 0

Northern Garrett 36, Smithsburg 0

Perryville 44, Kent County 14

Class 2A=

Eastern Tech 28, Owings Mills 15

Hereford 53, Patterson 28

Huntingtown 49, Westlake 12

Kent Island 47, North Harford 7

Milford Mill 67, Lansdowne 0

North Caroline 41, Easton 14

Northeast - AA 37, Thomas Stone 16

Stephen Decatur 45, C. Milton Wright 13

Walkersville 44, Glenelg 9

Wicomico 20, Queen Annes County 13

Class 3A=

Bel Air 48, Towson 0

Franklin 21, Manchester Valley 10

Linganore 42, Rockville 8

Long Reach 22, Crofton 8

Marriotts Ridge 22, Digital Harbor 12

Pasadena Chesapeake 42, James M. Bennett 6

St. Charles 53, Oxon Hill 16

Westminster 50, Aberdeen 0

Wilde Lake 33, Centennial 13

Class 4A=

Albert Einstein 54, Bladensburg 24

C. H. Flowers 82, Hyattsville Northwestern 0

Gaithersburg 44, Walter Johnson 28

Glen Burnie 39, Parkville 7

Meade 27, North County 24

Northwest - Mtg 53, Bethesda 6

Old Mill 57, Annapolis 22

Paint Branch 52, Wheaton 0

Quince Orchard 56, Clarksburg 0

Winston Churchill 34, Richard Montgomery 21

Wise 49, Parkdale 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

