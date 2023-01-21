GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Valley Christian 25
Anacortes 34, Ferndale 33
Arlington 70, Shorecrest 42
Auburn Mountainview 65, Thomas Jefferson 31
Brewster 73, Liberty Bell 26
Burlington-Edison 82, Blaine 35
Camas 75, Kelso 25
Capital 51, Timberline 49
Cashmere 54, Omak 49
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 52, Bush 20
Central Valley 65, Gonzaga Prep 53
Chiawana 54, Southridge 37
Clarkston 62, East Valley (Spokane) 10
Clover Park 32, Fife 28
Colfax 60, Chewelah 12
College Place 47, Connell 11
Colton 56, Oakesdale 50
Columbia River 50, Mark Morris 45
Crosspoint Academy 57, Pope John Paul II 45
Davis 71, Moses Lake 59
DeSales 34, Touchet 17
Decatur 71, Federal Way 30
Eastlake 71, North Creek 42
Eastside Prep 28, University Prep 24
Ellensburg 67, Selah 22
Enumclaw 45, Steilacoom 33
Everett 48, Cascade (Everett) 24
Evergreen (Vancouver) 55, Heritage 54, OT
Ferris 50, Ridgeline 43
Foss 44, Franklin Pierce 30
Foster 54, Lindbergh 14
Freeman 51, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 49
Garfield-Palouse 86, Tekoa/Rosalia 21
Gig Harbor 60, Central Kitsap 54
Glacier Peak 55, Roosevelt 47
Goldendale 69, Granger 36
Granite Falls 41, Forest Ridge 19
Hazen 48, Interlake 31
Hudson's Bay 63, Washougal 51
Inglemoor 51, Redmond 44
Issaquah 54, Newport-Bellevue 49
Kamiakin 79, Hermiston, Ore. 63
Kennewick 80, Hanford 43
Kentridge 53, Mt. Rainier 46
King's 62, Seattle Academy 42
Lake Roosevelt 78, Manson 12
Lakewood 53, Sultan 48
Lewis and Clark 59, Cheney 17
Lincoln 57, Silas 37
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 58, Kettle Falls 50
Lynden 69, Mount Vernon 45
Mabton 66, Cle Elum/Roslyn 41
Mead 61, University 47
Medical Lake 62, Newport 26
Monroe 60, Edmonds-Woodway 29
Moses Lake Christian Academy 39, Waterville-Mansfield 35
Mossyrock 89, Naselle 54
Mount Tahoma 63, Stadium 36
Mount Vernon Christian 62, Coupeville 17
Mountain View 32, Battle Ground 27
Mountlake Terrace 43, Shorewood 33
Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 42
Neah Bay 68, Crescent 18
North River 50, Mary Knight 16
North Thurston 78, River Ridge 18
Okanogan 84, Bridgeport 18
Pomeroy 42, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 19
Prosser 82, East Valley (Yakima) 41
Pullman 65, Rogers (Spokane) 28
Reardan 45, Asotin 41
Renton 71, Evergreen (Seattle) 16
Ridgefield 63, Hockinson 39
Rochester 43, Centralia 32
Sammamish 69, Tyee 20
Shadle Park 59, West Valley (Spokane) 41
Shelton 47, Black Hills 39
Spanaway Lake 67, Lakes 57
Sunnyside 52, Eisenhower 51
Sunnyside Christian 69, Prescott 15
Taholah 54, Wishkah Valley 14
Tahoma 54, Kentwood 39
Todd Beamer 52, Auburn 34
Tonasket 78, Oroville 23
Toppenish 52, Wahluke 11
Tri-Cities Prep 63, River View 28
Tumwater 65, Aberdeen 32
Walla Walla 75, Pasco 51
Wapato 84, Naches Valley 43
Washington School For The Deaf 49, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind, Ariz. 6
Wellpinit 54, Wilbur-Creston 53
West Valley (Yakima) 71, Wenatchee 31
White River 62, Orting 16
White Swan 54, Columbia (Burbank) 46
Wilson Creek 39, Soap Lake 28
Woodinville 63, Bothell 49
Woodland 69, Fort Vancouver 14
Yakama Tribal 53, Liberty Christian 24
Zillah 65, La Salle 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.