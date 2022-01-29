BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashford 83, Houston County 42
Athens Bible 57, Woodville 44
Austin 58, Florence 53
B.T. Washington 64, Bullock County 50
Benjamin Russell 70, Central Coosa 51
Bob Jones 79, James Clemens 72, OT
Carroll-Ozark 63, Dale County 48
Central-Hayneville 94, Barbour County 66
Chilton County 58, Helena 56
Choctaw County 45, Southern Choctaw 42
Citronelle 62, Faith Academy 49
Clements 62, East Lawrence 58
Cold Springs 70, Hanceville 65, OT
Columbia 67, Athens 58
Corner 37, Carbon Hill 33
Cornerstone School 53, Jefferson Christian Academy 41
Decatur Heritage 63, Lawrence County 56
Dora 59, Sumiton Christian 41
Elba 48, Northside Methodist 34
Eufaula 74, Abbeville 39
Fairhope 47, Spanish Fort 45
Good Hope 60, Fairview 51
Grissom 65, Huntsville 45
Guntersville 55, Mae Jemison 48
Horseshoe Bend 55, Ranburne 42
J.F. Shields 64, McKenzie 61
Jackson 70, Sumter Central High School 59
Keith 59, Linden 37
Lee-Scott Academy 69, Lakeside School 28
Mars Hill Bible 67, Lexington 56
McGill-Toolen 67, Blount 55
Mountain Brook 56, Homewood 54
Oak Mountain 67, Thompson 49
Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 33
Paxton, Fla. 71, Florala 46
Pike Road 76, Brewbaker Tech 70
Priceville 66, East Limestone 53
Robert E. Lee 53, Sidney Lanier 50
Russellville 83, Haleyville 70
Sipsey Valley 50, Selma 49
Spain Park 73, Vestavia Hills 71, OT
Sparkman 62, Albertville 49
St. James 43, Montgomery Academy 26
Vincent 61, Fayetteville 59
Westminster Christian Academy 58, Scottsboro 38
Williamson 70, Murphy 67
