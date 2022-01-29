BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashford 83, Houston County 42

Athens Bible 57, Woodville 44

Austin 58, Florence 53

B.T. Washington 64, Bullock County 50

Benjamin Russell 70, Central Coosa 51

Bob Jones 79, James Clemens 72, OT

Carroll-Ozark 63, Dale County 48

Central-Hayneville 94, Barbour County 66

Chilton County 58, Helena 56

Choctaw County 45, Southern Choctaw 42

Citronelle 62, Faith Academy 49

Clements 62, East Lawrence 58

Cold Springs 70, Hanceville 65, OT

Columbia 67, Athens 58

Corner 37, Carbon Hill 33

Cornerstone School 53, Jefferson Christian Academy 41

Decatur Heritage 63, Lawrence County 56

Dora 59, Sumiton Christian 41

Elba 48, Northside Methodist 34

Eufaula 74, Abbeville 39

Fairhope 47, Spanish Fort 45

Good Hope 60, Fairview 51

Grissom 65, Huntsville 45

Guntersville 55, Mae Jemison 48

Horseshoe Bend 55, Ranburne 42

J.F. Shields 64, McKenzie 61

Jackson 70, Sumter Central High School 59

Keith 59, Linden 37

Lee-Scott Academy 69, Lakeside School 28

Mars Hill Bible 67, Lexington 56

McGill-Toolen 67, Blount 55

Mountain Brook 56, Homewood 54

Oak Mountain 67, Thompson 49

Oxford 56, Southside-Gadsden 33

Paxton, Fla. 71, Florala 46

Pike Road 76, Brewbaker Tech 70

Priceville 66, East Limestone 53

Robert E. Lee 53, Sidney Lanier 50

Russellville 83, Haleyville 70

Sipsey Valley 50, Selma 49

Spain Park 73, Vestavia Hills 71, OT

Sparkman 62, Albertville 49

St. James 43, Montgomery Academy 26

Vincent 61, Fayetteville 59

Westminster Christian Academy 58, Scottsboro 38

Williamson 70, Murphy 67

