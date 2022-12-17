BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 63, Manchester 20

Akron-Fairgrove 67, Kinde-North Huron 64

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist 61, Allen Park 59

Ann Arbor Central Academy 66, Whitmore Lake 61

Ann Arbor Greenhills 61, Dearborn Divine Child 46

Ann Arbor Huron 57, Bedford 54

Ann Arbor Skyline 52, Ann Arbor Pioneer 49

Bay City Western 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 39

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 62, Covert 33

Benzie Central 54, Buckley 41

Birmingham Brother Rice 54, Ferndale 44

Bridgeport 43, Frankenmuth 42

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 72, Livingston Christian 56

Brown City 52, North Branch 45

Byron Center 50, Hudsonville 44

Carrollton 48, Hemlock 47

Cassopolis 45, Berrien Springs 43

Centreville 85, Marcellus 24

Charlotte 42, Portland 30

Charlton Heston 41, Fairview 23

Clinton 65, Blissfield 50

Colon 56, Battle Creek St. Philip 55

Corunna 50, Lake Fenton 47

DCP-Northwestern 74, Detroit Davis 31

Deckerville 43, Bay City All Saints 33

Delton Kellogg 57, Holland Black River 45

Detroit Cornerstone 57, Ypsilanti 41

Detroit Cristo Rey 46, Dearborn Heights Star International 43

Detroit University Prep 57, Warren Fitzgerald 44

Detroit Western Intl 84, Detroit Pershing 44

Dexter 57, Ypsilanti Lincoln 52

Dollar Bay 76, Baraga 40

Dryden 60, Capac 42

Durand 64, New Lothrop 45

East Kentwood 72, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60

Eau Claire 52, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50

Escanaba 85, Cedarville 50

Ewen - Trout Creek 48, Ontonagon 36

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 72, St. Clair 71, OT

Farmington 60, Rochester 45

Fennville 56, Coloma 51

Fenton 72, Swartz Creek 37

Flat Rock 43, Airport 38

Flint Beecher 78, Burton Bendle 38

Flint Kearsley 67, Flushing 65

Flint Powers 63, Davison 56

Frankfort 56, Kingsley 52

Franklin LIVONIA MI 57, South Lyon 35

Fruitport 73, Muskegon Western Michigan Christian 49

Garber 60, Alma 42

Goodrich 80, Owosso 24

Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 50

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 64, Wyoming Potter's House Christian 53

Grand Rapids Northview 74, Sparta 42

Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50

Grandville 75, Lowell 63

Greenville 55, Cedar Springs 40

Grosse Ile 47, New Boston Huron 44

Hamilton 71, Holland West Ottawa 56

Hanover-Horton 59, Addison 50

Harbor Beach 58, Caro 47

Harper Woods 49, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

Hartford 70, Decatur 55

Haslett 49, Williamston 44

Hillsdale 37, Hudson 33

Imlay City 49, Almont 47

Ionia 57, Eaton Rapids 32

Iron Mountain 62, Norway 38

Jackson 59, Pontiac 45

Jackson Christian 31, Athens 24

Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Hastings 55, OT

Jackson Northwest 75, Battle Creek Harper Creek 74

Jenison 67, Wyoming 52

Lansing Sexton 58, Lansing Catholic 48

Lawrence 61, Bangor 44

Lutheran Westland 65, Allen Park Cabrini 56

Mancelona 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 45

Maple City Glen Lake 69, Leland 13

Marshall 57, Coldwater 55

Martin 66, Gobles 50

Mason 65, Fowlerville 40

Michigan Islamic 63, American International Academy 53

Midland Calvary Baptist 58, AuGres-Sims 27

Midland Dow 74, Midland 46

Milan 65, Monroe Jefferson 31

Montrose 59, Byron 37

Morrice 55, Genesee 54

Mount Morris 53, Otisville Lakeville 22

Mount Pleasant 71, Bay City Central 58

Munising 56, Ishpeming 50

Muskegon 72, Rockford 38

Muskegon Catholic Central 70, Muskegon Heights 53

Negaunee 70, West Iron County 40

Newaygo 38, Kent City 36

Niles 50, Sturgis 42

Niles Brandywine 51, Buchanan 40

Notre Dame Prep 66, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 47

Okemos 52, Howell 49

Onaway 78, Fife Lake Forest Area 44

Onekama 55, Suttons Bay 50

Onsted 75, Brooklyn Columbia Central 47

Ortonville Brandon 64, Clio 55

Otsego 76, Eddies 51

Painesdale Jeffers 64, Lake Linden-Hubbell 45

Parchment 75, Constantine 47

Parma Western 65, Battle Creek Pennfield 55

Peck 67, Caseville 21

Plainwell 62, Paw Paw 35

Plymouth Christian 67, Plymouth 63

Redford Union 66, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 64

Reese 56, Sandusky 50

Republic-Michigamme 65, Rock Mid Peninsula 64, OT

Riverview 57, Dearborn 48

Rochester Adams 57, Lake Orion 29

Romulus 66, Garden City 37

Royal Oak Shrine 48, Austin Catholic 18

Saginaw 92, Lansing Everett 51

Saginaw Arthur Hill 73, Roseville 64

Saginaw Nouvel 80, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49

Saginaw Swan Valley 64, Bay City John Glenn 55

Saline 59, Monroe 45

Sanford-Meridian 44, Beaverton 25

Schoolcraft 63, Lawton 35

South Lyon East 75, Walled Lake Northern 55

Southfield Christian 65, Lenawee Christian 59

Spring Lake 47, Coopersville 43

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 47, New Buffalo 35

Standish-Sterling Central 61, Midland Bullock Creek 34

Stephenson 67, Bark River-Harris 57

Summit Academy North 57, Saginaw Heritage 56

Three Oaks River Valley 60, St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 36

Three Rivers 66, Vicksburg 43

Traverse City Central 62, Marquette 51

Traverse City Christian 68, Mason County Eastern 41

Troy 59, Birmingham Seaholm 40

Troy Athens 46, Ferndale University 37

Vassar 68, Mayville 33

Warren De La Salle 80, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 71

Watervliet 57, South Haven 44

Wayland Union 68, Comstock Park 52

Westland Huron Valley Lutheran 48, Taylor Prep 43

White Cloud 66, Stanton Central Montcalm 50

White Pigeon 56, Mendon 40

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59, Kelloggsville 21

Zeeland West 56, Holland Christian 41

Zion Christian 56, Belding 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Detroit Denby, ccd.

Detroit Jalen Rose vs. Pontiac Academy for Excellence, ccd.

Gaylord St. Mary vs. Pellston, ccd.

Gwinn vs. Manistique, ppd.

Howard City Tri-County vs. Remus Chippewa Hills, ccd.

Saginaw Arts and Science vs. Flint Southwestern, ccd.

Saugatuck vs. Galesburg-Augusta, ccd.

Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing, ccd.

Vanderbilt vs. Alba, ccd.

Walled Lake Western vs. Milford, ccd.

