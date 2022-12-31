BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 45, N. Can. Hoover 42
Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 74, W. Chester Lakota W. 60
Ashville Teays Valley 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 43
Attica Seneca E. 79, Bucyrus Wynford 77
Atwater Waterloo 47, Garrettsville Garfield 33
Beloit W. Branch 55, Minerva 45
Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Lisbon David Anderson 47
Bishop Fenwick 48, Cin. Purcell Marian 29
Bishop Watterson 50, Bishop Hartley 40
Bluffton 63, Arlington 51
Botkins 48, Anna 37
Bowling Green 55, Huron 46
Can. Glenoak 83, Kent Roosevelt 35
Canal Fulton Northwest 53, Norton 48
Canfield 68, Salem 51
Canfield S. Range 45, Ravenna SE 38
Carey 55, Upper Sandusky 27
Carlisle 63, Tipp City Bethel 40
Casstown Miami E. 69, Versailles 51
Chardon 68, Geneva 64
Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46
Chillicothe Unioto 59, Albany Alexander 54
Cin. Colerain 47, Morrow Little Miami 38
Cin. College Prep. 62, Cin. Clark Montessori 60
Cin. Sycamore 61, Kettering Fairmont 47
Cin. Western Hills 73, McCreary Central, Ky. 61
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Detroit King, Mich. 68, 2OT
Coldwater 49, Celina 39
Cols. Horizon Science 86, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 85
Columbiana 64, Heartland Christian 53
Convoy Crestview 65, Ottoville 45
Cory-Rawson 53, Continental 43
Cov. Catholic, Ky. 76, Pickerington Cent. 62
Creston Norwayne 79, Rittman 47
Crooksville 71, Corning Miller 44
Crown City S. Gallia 69, Chillicothe Huntington 44
Cuyahoga Falls 69, Aurora 43
Dalton 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 64
Danville 62, Granville Christian 43
Day. Christian 64, Ansonia 58
Day. Oakwood 52, Milton-Union 44
Day. Thurgood Marshall 65, Spring. Greenon 52
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, Cols. Centennial 22
Doylestown Chippewa 67, West Salem Northwestern 59
Edon 48, Edgerton 43
Fairfield 74, Hamilton Ross 60
Felicity-Franklin 65, St. Patrick, Ky. 26
Findlay 73, St. Marys Memorial 50
Ft. Recovery 48, Van Wert Lincolnview 30
Gahanna Lincoln 79, Groveport-Madison 45
Galion Northmor 69, Bellville Clear Fork 63
Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Painesville Riverside 51
Greenfield McClain 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44
Grove City Christian 67, Howard E. Knox 38
Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Massillon Tuslaw 57
Hilliard Davidson 61, Hilliard Darby 47
Holland Springfield 66, Fremont Ross 61, OT
Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Nashville Christian, Tenn. 30
Hunting Valley University 58, Eastlake North 54
Jackson Center 49, Hou 8
Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 32
Johnstown 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33
Kinsman Badger 62, Louisville Aquinas 56
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Thornville Sheridan 45
Lexington 66, Mt. Vernon 55
Lima Perry 41, Minster 39
Lore City Buckeye Trail 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30
Lucasville Valley 89, Frankfort Adena 39
Lyndhurst Brush 63, Macedonia Nordonia 47
Malvern 70, Newcomerstown 35
Mansfield Sr. 71, Mansfield Madison 62
Maple Hts. 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67, OT
Maria Stein Marion Local 64, St. Henry 60
Marietta 70, Glouster Trimble 42
Marion Harding 77, Kenton 68
Martins Ferry 71, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51
Marysville 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 42
Mason 80, Kings Mills Kings 68
Massillon Jackson 60, Youngs. Mooney 38
McDonald 55, Warren Lordstown 40
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 60
Miller City 48, Defiance Tinora 45
Monroe 59, Wilmington 52, OT
Napoleon 61, Liberty Center 51
Navarre Fairless 54, E. Can. 38
New Albany 72, Canal Winchester 52
New Bremen 65, Elida 46
New Concord John Glenn 70, Cambridge 48
New Hope Christian 56, Athens 41
New Lexington 42, Logan 26
New Philadelphia 56, Wooster 50
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Bucyrus 53
Newark Cath. 36, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28
Newark Licking Valley 73, Philo 58
Newton Falls 58, Cortland Lakeview 46
North Farmington, Mich. 71, Tol. Whitmer 35
Ottawa-Glandorf 88, Lima Cent. Cath. 61
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 60, Oberlin Firelands 57
Pettisville 35, Archbold 34
Piketon 54, Waverly 44
Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, Bloom-Carroll 61
Plymouth 42, Ashland Mapleton 41
Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45
Ravenswood, W.Va. 72, Racine Southern 45
S. Point 104, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 102, 5OT
Salineville Southern 64, Richmond Edison 61
Sandusky Perkins 71, Bay Village Bay 70
Scott, W.Va. 72, Caldwell 61
Scottsdale Notre Dame, Ariz. 68, Kettering Alter 53
Sidney Lehman 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 28
Smithville 60, Apple Creek Waynedale 49
Spring. Shawnee 58, New Lebanon Dixie 43
Springboro 59, Troy 56
Springfield 57, Hubbard 51
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Oak Glen, W.Va. 18
Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Latham Western 53
Swanton 49, Maumee 45, OT
Tiffin Calvert 55, Elyria Open Door 49
Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Cle. Hts. 63
Trotwood-Madison 50, Cin. La Salle 47
Uhrichsville Claymont 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 43
Vandalia Butler 57, Franklin 52
Warren Howland 48, Brookfield 34
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 61, London 48
Waynesville 69, Blanchester 20
Westerville Cent. 61, Cols. DeSales 52
Westlake 61, Parma 43
Wheelersburg 64, Portsmouth 55
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 61
Willard 60, Norwalk 50
Williamsburg 59, Lynchburg-Clay 57
Windham 67, Warren Champion 51
Yellow Springs 49, W. Jefferson 47
Youngs. East 59, Akr. North 18
Zanesville Maysville 54, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49
Carolina Invitational=
Covenant Day School, N.C. 50, Cin. Oak Hills 36
Circleville Holiday Tournament=
Circleville 56, Williamsport Westfall 54
Pioneer Basketball Classic=
Hilliard Bradley 47, Urbana 38
Washington C.H. 52, W. Carrollton 46
Westerville N. 68, Chillicothe 24
Smoky Mountain Winter Classic=
Cin. St. Xavier 73, Grace Christian - Franklin, Tenn. 62
