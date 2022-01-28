GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashville Teays Valley 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 12

Attica Seneca E. 41, Sycamore Mohawk 38

Baltimore Liberty Union 39, Circleville 33

Bloom-Carroll 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 30

Bucyrus Wynford 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33

Cameron, W.Va. 58, Beallsville 39

Canal Winchester 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 11

Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 29

Cols. Beechcroft 72, Cols. Whetstone 46

Cols. Bexley 37, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10

Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 25

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Hilliard Darby 43

Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27

Eastlake North 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 44

Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 46

Gahanna Lincoln 46, New Albany 42

Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 26

Huron 44, Port Clinton 39

Lakeside Danbury 43, Old Fort 32

Lancaster Christian, Pa. 31, Shekinah Christian 20

Marysville 53, Dublin Jerome 36

Napoleon 54, Maumee 30

New Riegel 69, Gibsonburg 51

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Upper Sandusky 27

Norwalk 56, Vermilion 38

Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18

Portsmouth Clay 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19

Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 33

Rossford 76, Fostoria 43

S. Webster 58, Minford 37

Sandusky Perkins 60, Sandusky 32

Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30

Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13

Sylvania Southview 57, Bowling Green 41

Tree of Life 70, Liberty Christian Academy 5

Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35

Whitehall-Yearling 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28

Willard 46, Oak Harbor 44

Youngs. Liberty 58, Newton Falls 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ccd.

