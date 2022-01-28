GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashville Teays Valley 52, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 12
Attica Seneca E. 41, Sycamore Mohawk 38
Baltimore Liberty Union 39, Circleville 33
Bloom-Carroll 51, Amanda-Clearcreek 30
Bucyrus Wynford 41, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33
Cameron, W.Va. 58, Beallsville 39
Canal Winchester 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 11
Castalia Margaretta 66, Milan Edison 29
Cols. Beechcroft 72, Cols. Whetstone 46
Cols. Bexley 37, Cols. Grandview Hts. 10
Delaware Hayes 52, Worthington Kilbourne 25
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 52, Hilliard Darby 43
Dublin Coffman 51, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 27
Eastlake North 62, Andrews Osborne Academy 44
Fredericktown 60, Centerburg 46
Gahanna Lincoln 46, New Albany 42
Grove City 52, Westerville Cent. 26
Huron 44, Port Clinton 39
Lakeside Danbury 43, Old Fort 32
Lancaster Christian, Pa. 31, Shekinah Christian 20
Marysville 53, Dublin Jerome 36
Napoleon 54, Maumee 30
New Riegel 69, Gibsonburg 51
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Upper Sandusky 27
Norwalk 56, Vermilion 38
Pickerington Cent. 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18
Portsmouth Clay 37, Portsmouth Sciotoville 19
Powell Olentangy Liberty 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 33
Rossford 76, Fostoria 43
S. Webster 58, Minford 37
Sandusky Perkins 60, Sandusky 32
Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 30
Sunbury Big Walnut 50, Cols. Franklin Hts. 13
Sylvania Southview 57, Bowling Green 41
Tree of Life 70, Liberty Christian Academy 5
Westerville S. 51, Westerville N. 35
Whitehall-Yearling 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 28
Willard 46, Oak Harbor 44
Youngs. Liberty 58, Newton Falls 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Riverview East vs. Cin. Gamble Montessori, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/