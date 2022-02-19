GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 65, Wichita Collegiate 14

Andover Central 60, Goddard 53

Augusta 38, Buhler 25

BV Northwest 39, BV Southwest 22

BV Randolph 36, Axtell 29

Baldwin 48, Ottawa 38

Basehor-Linwood 28, Leavenworth 17

Bennington 55, Solomon 12

Berean Academy 57, Moundridge 36

Bishop Miege 52, St. Thomas Aquinas 39

Blue Valley 49, BV North 38

Bonner Springs 47, Louisburg 43

Central Plains 78, Kinsley 12

Chaparral 50, Douglass 37

Cheney 52, Belle Plaine 27

Cimarron 49, Colby 40

Circle 39, El Dorado 8

Clay Center 54, Abilene 23

Clearwater 54, Rose Hill 27

Columbus 45, Galena 44

Conway Springs 47, Medicine Lodge 45

Derby 63, Wichita Campus 25

Dodge City 52, Great Bend 39

Ellinwood 49, Otis-Bison 20

Eudora 47, Spring Hill 43

Eureka 59, Cherryvale 39

Goddard-Eisenhower 37, Arkansas City 23

Golden Plains 50, Northern Valley 23

Goodland 57, Ulysses 9

Hanover 56, Troy 24

Hays 60, Garden City 36

Heritage Christian 54, KC Christian 25

Hesston 58, Larned 22

Hoisington 42, Lyons 32

Horton 51, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 46

Hugoton 41, Holcomb 29

Hutchinson 41, Maize South 32

Independence 48, Chanute 39

Jefferson North 54, Valley Falls 53

Jefferson West 45, Riverside 31

Lakeside 53, Natoma 29

Lakin 63, Deerfield 18

Lawrence 59, Lawrence Free State 20

Little River 53, Inman 35

Madison/Hamilton 57, Lyndon 41

Marysville 44, Chapman 41

McPherson 49, Winfield 29

Minneapolis 45, Beloit 41

Neodesha 34, Bluestem 32

Nickerson 71, Pratt 42

Northeast-Arma 61, Oswego 47

Norwich 57, Fairfield 14

Oakley 53, Stockton 46

Olathe North 54, Olathe Northwest 23

Olathe West 52, Olathe South 44

Osborne 73, Chase 20

Oxford 49, Burden Central 20

Phillipsburg 57, Hoxie 54

Pretty Prairie 60, Cunningham 27

Rawlins County 60, Dighton 56

Rock Hills 44, Thunder Ridge 31

Rossville 35, Riley County 34

Rural Vista 33, Wakefield 25

SM West 30, SM South 23

Salina Central 54, Andover 42

Salina South 40, Newton 36

Sedan 62, Caldwell 13

Silver Lake 48, Rock Creek 37

Smith Center 53, Trego 30

Smoky Valley 60, Haven 54

South Gray 61, Pawnee Heights 23

South Haven 47, Flinthills 44, OT

St. Francis 47, Greeley County 46

St. James Academy 70, BV West 47

St. John 42, Macksville 15

St. Paul 53, Uniontown 27

Sublette 40, Syracuse 31

Topeka 63, Topeka Hayden 54

Topeka Seaman 56, Lansing 46

Victoria 67, Ness City 51

Wabaunsee 41, Herington 26

Wamego 49, Concordia 19

Washburn Rural 54, Manhattan 17

Washington County 40, Frankfort 39

Wellington 45, Mulvane 16

West Elk 48, Argonia 39

Wetmore 44, Cornerstone Family 29

Wichita Independent 47, Kingman 44

Wichita Trinity 39, Garden Plain 34

Anderson County vs. Prairie View, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Baxter Springs vs. Girard, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Perry-Lecompton vs. Hiawatha, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Tonganoxie vs. Paola, ppd. to Feb 24th.

