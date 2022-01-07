BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 51, Heritage 44

Altamont 52, Dieterich 47

Alton Marquette 62, Granite City 48

Amundsen def. Chicago (ASPIRA B&F), forfeit

Andrew 68, Bolingbrook 60

Annawan 52, Wethersfield 46

Arcola 53, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 52

Ashe County, N.C. 72, Ashton-Franklin Center 38

Aurora (West Aurora) 54, Plainfield South 48

Barrington 55, Palatine 41

Bartlett 69, South Elgin 49

Beardstown 48, Rushville-Industry 47

Beecher 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 35

Belleville East 59, Belleville West 42

Bluford Webber 71, Waltonville 39

Breese Central 71, East Alton-Wood River 40

Bremen 73, Shepard 52

Brother Rice 38, St. Ignatius 36

Burlington Central 61, Cary-Grove 49

Byron 54, North Boone 39

Carlinville 56, Gillespie 36

Carlyle 44, Okawville 29

Casey-Westfield 51, Paris 45

Centralia 56, Carbondale 35

Cerro Gordo 66, Argenta-Oreana 25

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 66, Bement 25

Charleston 53, Mattoon 46

Chicago (Austin) 64, Payton 58

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 48, Kankakee 36

Chicago Mt. Carmel 83, Montini 65

Collinsville 56, Edwardsville 34

Crystal Lake Central 68, Freeport 59

Cumberland 65, Blue Ridge 20

De La Salle 40, DePaul College Prep 37

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 77, Heyworth 54

Deerfield 53, Maine West 31

Dundee-Crown 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 26

Durand 53, Dakota 22

Dwight 56, Henry 42

East St. Louis 47, O'Fallon 44

Effingham 58, Mt. Zion 52

El Paso-Gridley 55, Eureka 46

Elk Grove 61, Hersey 49

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 70, Chicago Christian 55

Fairbury Prairie Central 69, Champaign St. Thomas More 55

Fairfield 54, Lawrenceville 40

Flora 52, Edwards County 46, OT

Forreston 49, River Ridge, Wis. 42

Freeburg 59, Columbia 50, OT

Fulton 62, Stillman Valley 55

Galesburg 73, Rock Island Alleman 32

Gilman Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning 50

Glenbard East 35, Glenbard South 33

Glenbard West 53, Downers North 17

Glenbrook South 60, Glenbrook North 59

Goreville 49, Trico 39

Hillcrest 67, Oak Lawn Community 32

Hinsdale Central 59, Proviso West 48

Hoffman Estates 58, Schaumburg 45

Homewood-Flossmoor 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 50

Hononegah 68, Rockford East 57

Huntley 68, Crystal Lake South 59

Joliet Central 47, Yorkville 43

Joliet West 78, Minooka 73, OT

Kaneland 46, Sycamore 28

Kankakee (McNamara) 79, Westmont 35

Kewanee 58, Bureau Valley 43

Knoxville 67, Monmouth United 63

LaMoille 38, Leland 37

Lake Forest 56, Lake Zurich 39

Larkin 87, Elgin 19

Lemont 81, Blue Island Eisenhower 46

Lena-Winslow 76, Freeport (Aquin) 67

Lincoln 47, Mahomet-Seymour 33

Lincoln Way Central 71, Sandburg 48

Lisle (Benet Academy) 59, Nazareth 41

Loyola 62, Marmion 43

Lyons 74, Oak Park River Forest 60

Machesney Park Harlem 43, Rockford Guilford 31

Machesney Park Harlem 57, Belvidere North 50

Macon Meridian 93, Moweaqua Central A&M 52

Maine South 54, Evanston Township 37

Manteno 37, Peotone 33

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 72, Joliet Catholic 42

Marion 45, Mount Vernon 42

Moline 62, East Moline United 46

Momence 61, Grant Park 54

Monticello 75, Illinois Valley Central 56

Mt. Carmel 44, Robinson 43

Mt. Pulaski 60, Hartsburg-Emden 37

Mulberry Grove 50, Ramsey 33

Murphysboro/Elverado 61, Harrisburg 35

Naperville North 64, Metea Valley 38

New Berlin 50, Auburn 49

Newark 65, Indian Creek 34

Newton 61, Red Hill 47

Niles North 51, Vernon Hills 45

Niles Notre Dame 50, Carmel 40

Nokomis 64, Raymond Lincolnwood 25

Normal Community 58, Danville 31

Normal West 47, Champaign Central 42

Northridge Prep 36, Francis Parker 34

Oak Forest 72, Evergreen Park 42

Okaw Valley 37, Tri-County 25

Olney (Richland County) 44, Marshall 31

Orangeville 58, Salemburg Lakewood, N.C. 55

Oswego East 71, Romeoville 53

Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 50

Pana 61, Piasa Southwestern 38

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 47

Pearl City 59, Pecatonica 54

Peoria (H.S.) 81, Bloomington 77

Peoria Notre Dame 64, Urbana 42

Pinckneyville 54, Carterville 30

Plainfield North 52, Plainfield East 41

Plano 59, Morris 55

Polo 50, Rockford Auburn 48

Prairie Ridge 71, Crystal Lake Central 50

Prospect 70, Buffalo Grove 47

Proviso East 59, Hinsdale South 50

Putnam County 59, Woodland 32

Quincy 61, Rock Island 57

Quincy Notre Dame 43, Pittsfield 31

Red Bud 61, Sparta 47

Reed-Custer 53, Coal City 48

Richmond-Burton 58, Johnsburg 48

Richwoods 72, Bartonville (Limestone) 56

Riverdale 69, Orion 32

Rockford Guilford 58, Rockford Boylan 50

Rockford Lutheran 71, Oregon 24

Rolling Meadows 62, Wheeling 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Decatur MacArthur 69

Sandoval 62, Woodlawn 41

Schurz 48, Chicago Marshall 47

Seneca 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 28

Shelbyville 46, Sullivan 24

Somonauk 50, Hinckley-Big Rock 32

Springfield 59, Jacksonville 50

Springfield Southeast 62, Rochester 39

St. Anne 75, Illinois Lutheran 60

St. Edward 43, Elmwood Park 38

St. Laurence 70, St. Francis de Sales 21

St. Patrick 62, Woodstock Marian 23

Stagg 51, Lockport 48

Sterling 66, Geneseo 40

Sterling Newman 70, Hall 62

Stevenson 65, Waukegan 34

Tolono Unity 41, Stanford Olympia 34

Tremont 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56

Triad 51, Jerseyville Jersey 45

Tuscola 58, Clinton 47

Vandalia 53, Greenville 49

Victor J Andrew 68, Bolingbrook 60

Vienna 95, Zeigler-Royalton 30

Warren 53, Mundelein 36

Warrensburg-Latham 49, Decatur St. Teresa 24

Washington 54, Canton 44

Waterloo 56, Highland 40

Waubonsie Valley 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54

Wayne City 65, Patoka 35

Willowbrook 55, Downers South 33

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 61, Brownstown - St. Elmo 43

Winnebago 46, Dixon 40

Woodstock North 70, Woodstock 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago (Clark) vs. North Lawndale, ccd.

Chicago (Jones) vs. Wells, ccd.

Conant vs. Fremd, ccd.

Farragut vs. Chicago (Lane), ccd.

Foreman vs. Mather, ccd.

Herscher vs. Streator, ccd.

Kankakee Grace Christian vs. Clifton Central, ccd.

Leo vs. Providence-St. Mel, ccd.

Lincoln Park vs. Whitney Young, ccd.

Maine East vs. Highland Park, ccd.

Morgan Park Academy vs. Chicago-University, ccd.

Naperville Central vs. DeKalb, ccd.

North-Mac vs. Riverton, ccd.

Oswego vs. Plainfield Central, ccd.

Ottawa vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.

Ridgewood vs. Aurora Central Catholic, ccd.

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Von Steuben, ccd.

Thornton Fractional North vs. Reavis, ccd.

Thornton Fractional South vs. Argo, ccd.

Thornwood vs. Rich Township, ccd.

Walther Christian Academy vs. Chicago CICS-Ellison, ccd.

West Chicago vs. Aurora (East), ccd.

Westinghouse vs. Orr, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

