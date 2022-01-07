BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 51, Heritage 44
Altamont 52, Dieterich 47
Alton Marquette 62, Granite City 48
Amundsen def. Chicago (ASPIRA B&F), forfeit
Andrew 68, Bolingbrook 60
Annawan 52, Wethersfield 46
Arcola 53, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 52
Ashe County, N.C. 72, Ashton-Franklin Center 38
Aurora (West Aurora) 54, Plainfield South 48
Barrington 55, Palatine 41
Bartlett 69, South Elgin 49
Beardstown 48, Rushville-Industry 47
Beecher 58, Gardner-South Wilmington 35
Belleville East 59, Belleville West 42
Bluford Webber 71, Waltonville 39
Breese Central 71, East Alton-Wood River 40
Bremen 73, Shepard 52
Brother Rice 38, St. Ignatius 36
Burlington Central 61, Cary-Grove 49
Byron 54, North Boone 39
Carlinville 56, Gillespie 36
Carlyle 44, Okawville 29
Casey-Westfield 51, Paris 45
Centralia 56, Carbondale 35
Cerro Gordo 66, Argenta-Oreana 25
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 66, Bement 25
Charleston 53, Mattoon 46
Chicago (Austin) 64, Payton 58
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 48, Kankakee 36
Chicago Mt. Carmel 83, Montini 65
Collinsville 56, Edwardsville 34
Crystal Lake Central 68, Freeport 59
Cumberland 65, Blue Ridge 20
De La Salle 40, DePaul College Prep 37
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 77, Heyworth 54
Deerfield 53, Maine West 31
Dundee-Crown 56, Algonquin (Jacobs) 26
Durand 53, Dakota 22
Dwight 56, Henry 42
East St. Louis 47, O'Fallon 44
Effingham 58, Mt. Zion 52
El Paso-Gridley 55, Eureka 46
Elk Grove 61, Hersey 49
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 70, Chicago Christian 55
Fairbury Prairie Central 69, Champaign St. Thomas More 55
Fairfield 54, Lawrenceville 40
Flora 52, Edwards County 46, OT
Forreston 49, River Ridge, Wis. 42
Freeburg 59, Columbia 50, OT
Fulton 62, Stillman Valley 55
Galesburg 73, Rock Island Alleman 32
Gilman Iroquois West 53, Bismarck-Henning 50
Glenbard East 35, Glenbard South 33
Glenbard West 53, Downers North 17
Glenbrook South 60, Glenbrook North 59
Goreville 49, Trico 39
Hillcrest 67, Oak Lawn Community 32
Hinsdale Central 59, Proviso West 48
Hoffman Estates 58, Schaumburg 45
Homewood-Flossmoor 53, Bradley-Bourbonnais 50
Hononegah 68, Rockford East 57
Huntley 68, Crystal Lake South 59
Joliet Central 47, Yorkville 43
Joliet West 78, Minooka 73, OT
Kaneland 46, Sycamore 28
Kankakee (McNamara) 79, Westmont 35
Kewanee 58, Bureau Valley 43
Knoxville 67, Monmouth United 63
LaMoille 38, Leland 37
Lake Forest 56, Lake Zurich 39
Larkin 87, Elgin 19
Lemont 81, Blue Island Eisenhower 46
Lena-Winslow 76, Freeport (Aquin) 67
Lincoln 47, Mahomet-Seymour 33
Lincoln Way Central 71, Sandburg 48
Lisle (Benet Academy) 59, Nazareth 41
Loyola 62, Marmion 43
Lyons 74, Oak Park River Forest 60
Machesney Park Harlem 43, Rockford Guilford 31
Machesney Park Harlem 57, Belvidere North 50
Macon Meridian 93, Moweaqua Central A&M 52
Maine South 54, Evanston Township 37
Manteno 37, Peotone 33
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 72, Joliet Catholic 42
Marion 45, Mount Vernon 42
Moline 62, East Moline United 46
Momence 61, Grant Park 54
Monticello 75, Illinois Valley Central 56
Mt. Carmel 44, Robinson 43
Mt. Pulaski 60, Hartsburg-Emden 37
Mulberry Grove 50, Ramsey 33
Murphysboro/Elverado 61, Harrisburg 35
Naperville North 64, Metea Valley 38
New Berlin 50, Auburn 49
Newark 65, Indian Creek 34
Newton 61, Red Hill 47
Niles North 51, Vernon Hills 45
Niles Notre Dame 50, Carmel 40
Nokomis 64, Raymond Lincolnwood 25
Normal Community 58, Danville 31
Normal West 47, Champaign Central 42
Northridge Prep 36, Francis Parker 34
Oak Forest 72, Evergreen Park 42
Okaw Valley 37, Tri-County 25
Olney (Richland County) 44, Marshall 31
Orangeville 58, Salemburg Lakewood, N.C. 55
Oswego East 71, Romeoville 53
Ottawa Marquette 58, Roanoke-Benson 50
Pana 61, Piasa Southwestern 38
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Rantoul 47
Pearl City 59, Pecatonica 54
Peoria (H.S.) 81, Bloomington 77
Peoria Notre Dame 64, Urbana 42
Pinckneyville 54, Carterville 30
Plainfield North 52, Plainfield East 41
Plano 59, Morris 55
Polo 50, Rockford Auburn 48
Prairie Ridge 71, Crystal Lake Central 50
Prospect 70, Buffalo Grove 47
Proviso East 59, Hinsdale South 50
Putnam County 59, Woodland 32
Quincy 61, Rock Island 57
Quincy Notre Dame 43, Pittsfield 31
Red Bud 61, Sparta 47
Reed-Custer 53, Coal City 48
Richmond-Burton 58, Johnsburg 48
Richwoods 72, Bartonville (Limestone) 56
Riverdale 69, Orion 32
Rockford Guilford 58, Rockford Boylan 50
Rockford Lutheran 71, Oregon 24
Rolling Meadows 62, Wheeling 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 84, Decatur MacArthur 69
Sandoval 62, Woodlawn 41
Schurz 48, Chicago Marshall 47
Seneca 84, Lowpoint-Washburn 28
Shelbyville 46, Sullivan 24
Somonauk 50, Hinckley-Big Rock 32
Springfield 59, Jacksonville 50
Springfield Southeast 62, Rochester 39
St. Anne 75, Illinois Lutheran 60
St. Edward 43, Elmwood Park 38
St. Laurence 70, St. Francis de Sales 21
St. Patrick 62, Woodstock Marian 23
Stagg 51, Lockport 48
Sterling 66, Geneseo 40
Sterling Newman 70, Hall 62
Stevenson 65, Waukegan 34
Tolono Unity 41, Stanford Olympia 34
Tremont 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 56
Triad 51, Jerseyville Jersey 45
Tuscola 58, Clinton 47
Vandalia 53, Greenville 49
Victor J Andrew 68, Bolingbrook 60
Vienna 95, Zeigler-Royalton 30
Warren 53, Mundelein 36
Warrensburg-Latham 49, Decatur St. Teresa 24
Washington 54, Canton 44
Waterloo 56, Highland 40
Waubonsie Valley 62, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54
Wayne City 65, Patoka 35
Willowbrook 55, Downers South 33
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 61, Brownstown - St. Elmo 43
Winnebago 46, Dixon 40
Woodstock North 70, Woodstock 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago (Clark) vs. North Lawndale, ccd.
Chicago (Jones) vs. Wells, ccd.
Conant vs. Fremd, ccd.
Farragut vs. Chicago (Lane), ccd.
Foreman vs. Mather, ccd.
Herscher vs. Streator, ccd.
Kankakee Grace Christian vs. Clifton Central, ccd.
Leo vs. Providence-St. Mel, ccd.
Lincoln Park vs. Whitney Young, ccd.
Maine East vs. Highland Park, ccd.
Morgan Park Academy vs. Chicago-University, ccd.
Naperville Central vs. DeKalb, ccd.
North-Mac vs. Riverton, ccd.
Oswego vs. Plainfield Central, ccd.
Ottawa vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.
Ridgewood vs. Aurora Central Catholic, ccd.
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Von Steuben, ccd.
Thornton Fractional North vs. Reavis, ccd.
Thornton Fractional South vs. Argo, ccd.
Thornwood vs. Rich Township, ccd.
Walther Christian Academy vs. Chicago CICS-Ellison, ccd.
West Chicago vs. Aurora (East), ccd.
Westinghouse vs. Orr, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/