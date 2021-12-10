BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 52, Gothenburg 43
Alma 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41
Amherst 65, Loomis 40
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Fullerton 24
Auburn 44, Elmwood-Murdock 23
Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 25
Axtell 60, Overton 47
Bayard 74, Banner County 21
Bellevue West 60, Papillion-LaVista 45
Blair 65, Plattsmouth 37
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Dorchester 14
Cambridge 61, South Loup 47
Cozad 52, Hershey 47
Cross County 68, Meridian 28
Diller-Odell 49, Sterling 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 39
Elkhorn 36, Norris 33
Elkhorn North 79, Bennington 48
Freeman 46, Fillmore Central 32
Gibbon 60, Arcadia-Loup City 52
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Columbus Scotus 40
Grand Island Northwest 55, Crete 53
Johnson-Brock 67, Falls City 21
Kearney Catholic 54, Ord 31
Kenesaw 61, Shelton 56
Lawrence-Nelson 54, Franklin 30
Lexington 60, Holdrege 40
Leyton 71, South Platte 25
Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Lincoln East 59, Kearney 48
McCook 54, Colby, Kan. 32
McCool Junction 57, High Plains Community 46
Millard North 67, Omaha Benson 51
Millard South 41, Papillion-LaVista South 35
Morrill 40, Garden County 37
Nebraska City 36, Arlington 32
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Omaha Central 50, Elkhorn South 48
Omaha Christian Academy 69, Weeping Water 61
Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 40
Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, North Platte 39
Osceola 51, Hampton 31
Paxton 46, Brady 37
Perkins County 80, Kimball 36
Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 23
Shelby/Rising City 45, Giltner 26
Sidney 63, Chase County 47
Silver Lake 72, Elba 19
St. Edward 53, Palmer 9
Sterling, Colo. 57, Ogallala 48
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Elm Creek 37
Tri County 44, Southern 35
Vashon, Mo. 53, Grand Island 41
Cattle Trail Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Arapahoe 44, Wauneta-Palisade 23
Southwest 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41
Semifinal=
Hitchcock County 30, Medicine Valley 28
Gillette Early Bird Tournament=
Thunder Basin, Wyo. 67, Scottsbluff 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.
Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.
Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.
Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Pierce vs. Boone Central, ppd.
Santee vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.
Spalding Academy vs. St. Mary's, ppd.
Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.
Twin Loup vs. Stuart, ppd.
Valentine vs. Todd County, S.D., ppd.
Wakefield vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.
Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.
Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Wisner-Pilger vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd. to Dec 20th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/