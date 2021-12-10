BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 52, Gothenburg 43

Alma 63, Wilcox-Hildreth 41

Amherst 65, Loomis 40

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Fullerton 24

Auburn 44, Elmwood-Murdock 23

Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 25

Axtell 60, Overton 47

Bayard 74, Banner County 21

Bellevue West 60, Papillion-LaVista 45

Blair 65, Plattsmouth 37

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Dorchester 14

Cambridge 61, South Loup 47

Cozad 52, Hershey 47

Cross County 68, Meridian 28

Diller-Odell 49, Sterling 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Hastings St. Cecilia 39

Elkhorn 36, Norris 33

Elkhorn North 79, Bennington 48

Freeman 46, Fillmore Central 32

Gibbon 60, Arcadia-Loup City 52

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Grand Island Northwest 55, Crete 53

Johnson-Brock 67, Falls City 21

Kearney Catholic 54, Ord 31

Kenesaw 61, Shelton 56

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 40

Leyton 71, South Platte 25

Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Lincoln East 59, Kearney 48

McCook 54, Colby, Kan. 32

McCool Junction 57, High Plains Community 46

Millard North 67, Omaha Benson 51

Millard South 41, Papillion-LaVista South 35

Morrill 40, Garden County 37

Nebraska City 36, Arlington 32

Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32

Omaha Central 50, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Christian Academy 69, Weeping Water 61

Omaha Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 40

Omaha Skutt Catholic 61, North Platte 39

Osceola 51, Hampton 31

Paxton 46, Brady 37

Perkins County 80, Kimball 36

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 23

Shelby/Rising City 45, Giltner 26

Sidney 63, Chase County 47

Silver Lake 72, Elba 19

St. Edward 53, Palmer 9

Sterling, Colo. 57, Ogallala 48

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Elm Creek 37

Tri County 44, Southern 35

Vashon, Mo. 53, Grand Island 41

Cattle Trail Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Arapahoe 44, Wauneta-Palisade 23

Southwest 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41

Semifinal=

Hitchcock County 30, Medicine Valley 28

Gillette Early Bird Tournament=

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 67, Scottsbluff 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Archbishop Bergan vs. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, ppd.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur vs. Clarkson/Leigh, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Bishop Neumann vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.

Chadron vs. Gordon/Rushville, ppd.

Elgin Public/Pope John vs. Plainview, ppd.

Hemingford vs. Bridgeport, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Hot Springs, S.D. vs. Alliance, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Oakland-Craig vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Pierce vs. Boone Central, ppd.

Santee vs. Elkhorn Valley, ppd.

Spalding Academy vs. St. Mary's, ppd.

Summerland vs. Niobrara/Verdigre, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Tri County Northeast vs. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, ppd. to Jan 13th.

Twin Loup vs. Stuart, ppd.

Valentine vs. Todd County, S.D., ppd.

Wakefield vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.

Whiting, Iowa vs. Walthill, ccd.

Winside vs. Bloomfield, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Wisner-Pilger vs. Tekamah-Herman, ppd. to Dec 20th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

