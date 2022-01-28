BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 64, Sand Creek 59
Allen Park 64, Trenton 58
Alma 88, Birch Run 68
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 73, Macomb Lutheran North 49
Ann Arbor Huron 46, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37
Ann Arbor Skyline 72, Dexter 43
Bad Axe 59, Caro 34
Baldwin 58, Bear Lake 38
Bath 43, Fowler 27
Battle Creek Harper Creek 65, Parma Western 56
Bellevue 84, North Adams-Jerome 12
Benton Harbor 71, Lansing Waverly 54
Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 66, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54
Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 22
Breckenridge 67, Coleman 30
Brethren 70, Walkerville 30
Brighton 57, Salem 45
Britton-Deerfield 59, Summerfield 57
Bronson 57, Springport 41
Brownstown Woodhaven 77, Taylor 52
Buchanan 56, Berrien Springs 52
Cadillac 55, Gaylord 42
Caledonia 42, Grandville 34
Carrollton 41, Hemlock 36
Cassopolis 38, Comstock 30
Chelsea 59, Pinckney 54
Chesaning 60, New Lothrop 45
Coldwater 67, Jackson Lumen Christi 35
Coloma 56, Martin 29
Colon 66, Pittsford 64
Comstock Park 54, Sparta 52
Concord 80, Union City 41
Croswell-Lexington 65, Armada 53
Davison 63, Lapeer 62
DeWitt 62, Okemos 54
Detroit Cody 62, Detroit East English 39
Detroit King 67, Detroit Pershing 64
Detroit King 74, Detroit Renaissance 70
Detroit Old Redford 71, Mount Clemens 24
Detroit Southeastern 58, Detroit Denby 50
Detroit Voyageur 77, Hope of Detroit 34
Dowagiac Union 79, Sturgis 64
Dryden 61, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14
East Jordan 58, Harbor Springs 40
Erie-Mason 49, Whiteford 31
Fennville 49, Gobles 22
Flat Rock 59, Airport 41
Flint Hamady 90, Burton Atherton 40
Flushing 66, Flint Kearsley 51
Frankfort 66, Suttons Bay 55
Fremont 57, Big Rapids 54
Fruitport 65, Allendale 50
Goodrich 67, Owosso 51
Grand Blanc 64, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63
Grand Haven 61, Jenison 37
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 65, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 57, Byron Center 24
Grand Rapids Northview 69, East Grand Rapids 36
Grand Rapids South Christian 76, Cedar Springs 49
Grand Rapids West Catholic 64, Spring Lake 50
Grayling 75, Elk Rapids 68
Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 57, Waterford Our Lady 34
Hamtramck 70, River Rouge 59
Harbor Beach 51, Marlette 43
Hillman 50, Oscoda 39
Holt 53, Grand Ledge 50
Hopkins 66, Belding 24
Howard City Tri-County 59, Remus Chippewa Hills 44
Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Coopersville 36
Imlay City 48, Almont 38
Indian River-Inland Lakes 51, Gaylord St. Mary 49
Ionia 47, Eaton Rapids 39
Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 61, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, 2OT
Johannesburg-Lewiston 79, Fife Lake Forest Area 26
Kalamazoo Christian 63, Delton Kellogg 40
Kent City 61, Lakeview 33
Kinde-North Huron 60, Akron-Fairgrove 34
Kingston 60, Vassar 56, OT
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 71, Ellsworth 63
Lake Orion 56, Ferndale University 39
Lansing Catholic 75, Lansing Sexton 74
Lansing Everett 53, East Lansing 51
Leslie 39, Olivet 37
Lincoln Park 64, Southgate Anderson 53
Livonia Franklin 58, Wayne Memorial 43
Marine City 55, Center Line 46
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Royal Oak Shrine 44
Marion 75, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 54
Marshall 59, Hastings 15
Marysville 54, Clinton Township Clintondale 51
Mendon 48, Marcellus 31
Menominee 48, Gladstone 27
Mesick 78, Pentwater 24
Monroe 76, Bedford 55
Monroe Jefferson 69, Milan 45
Montrose 48, Otisville Lakeville 39
Morenci 61, Lenawee Christian 42
Mount Morris 61, Durand 37
Muskegon 58, Zeeland East 42
Muskegon Heights 61, Muskegon Orchard View 43
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53, Grand Rapids Union 39
Napoleon 50, Grass Lake 30
Negaunee 57, Manistique 30
Niles Brandywine 80, New Buffalo 64
Onsted 72, Brooklyn Columbia Central 34
Ovid-Elsie 53, Byron 41
Oxford 60, Troy Athens 57, OT
Perry 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 40
Plainwell 64, Paw Paw 40
Port Huron Northern 48, Utica 35
Portland 50, Charlotte 39
Potterville 72, Saranac 56
Rapid River 46, Eben Junction Superior Central 28
Reed City 66, Grant 44
Reese 79, Unionville-Sebewaing 25
Rochester Adams 61, Clarkston 59
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42, Whitmore Lake 36
Rockford 55, East Kentwood 47
Romulus 42, Redford Union 39
Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 62
Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Essexville Garber 52
Schoolcraft 63, Galesburg-Augusta 16
South Lyon 57, Waterford Kettering 53
St. Clair Shores South Lake 64, Warren Woods Tower 41
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 43, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 41
Standish-Sterling 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43
Sterling Heights 47, Port Huron 37
Sterling Heights Stevenson 52, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 40
Taylor Trillium Academy 66, Detroit HFA 47
Taylor Trillium Academy 66, Detroit University Prep 47
Tecumseh 57, Adrian 51
Three Rivers 68, Edwardsburg 52
Traverse City Central 58, Alpena 52
Traverse City Christian 64, Traverse City Home School 49
Traverse City St. Francis 58, Boyne City 42
Traverse City West 46, Petoskey 37
Warren Cousino HS 58, Fraser 46
Warren De La Salle 71, St. Mary's Prep 53
Warren Lincoln 87, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54
Waterford Mott 49, Milford 42
White Cloud 68, Hesperia 40
White Lake Lakeland 49, Walled Lake Central 41
Whitehall 67, Mason County Central 54
Williamston 60, Lansing Eastern 37
Wyoming 73, Muskegon Mona Shores 50
Wyoming Godwin Heights 73, Kelloggsville 67
Ypsilanti Lincoln 54, Saline 50, OT
Zeeland West 72, Holland 66
Zion Christian 64, Kent City Algoma Christian 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Athens vs. Litchfield, ccd.
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Livonia Clarenceville, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/