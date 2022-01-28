BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 64, Sand Creek 59

Allen Park 64, Trenton 58

Alma 88, Birch Run 68

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 73, Macomb Lutheran North 49

Ann Arbor Huron 46, Ann Arbor Pioneer 37

Ann Arbor Skyline 72, Dexter 43

Bad Axe 59, Caro 34

Baldwin 58, Bear Lake 38

Bath 43, Fowler 27

Battle Creek Harper Creek 65, Parma Western 56

Bellevue 84, North Adams-Jerome 12

Benton Harbor 71, Lansing Waverly 54

Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 66, St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 54

Blanchard Montabella 65, Ashley 22

Breckenridge 67, Coleman 30

Brethren 70, Walkerville 30

Brighton 57, Salem 45

Britton-Deerfield 59, Summerfield 57

Bronson 57, Springport 41

Brownstown Woodhaven 77, Taylor 52

Buchanan 56, Berrien Springs 52

Cadillac 55, Gaylord 42

Caledonia 42, Grandville 34

Carrollton 41, Hemlock 36

Cassopolis 38, Comstock 30

Chelsea 59, Pinckney 54

Chesaning 60, New Lothrop 45

Coldwater 67, Jackson Lumen Christi 35

Coloma 56, Martin 29

Colon 66, Pittsford 64

Comstock Park 54, Sparta 52

Concord 80, Union City 41

Croswell-Lexington 65, Armada 53

Davison 63, Lapeer 62

DeWitt 62, Okemos 54

Detroit Cody 62, Detroit East English 39

Detroit King 67, Detroit Pershing 64

Detroit King 74, Detroit Renaissance 70

Detroit Old Redford 71, Mount Clemens 24

Detroit Southeastern 58, Detroit Denby 50

Detroit Voyageur 77, Hope of Detroit 34

Dowagiac Union 79, Sturgis 64

Dryden 61, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 14

East Jordan 58, Harbor Springs 40

Erie-Mason 49, Whiteford 31

Fennville 49, Gobles 22

Flat Rock 59, Airport 41

Flint Hamady 90, Burton Atherton 40

Flushing 66, Flint Kearsley 51

Frankfort 66, Suttons Bay 55

Fremont 57, Big Rapids 54

Fruitport 65, Allendale 50

Goodrich 67, Owosso 51

Grand Blanc 64, Flint Carman-Ainsworth 63

Grand Haven 61, Jenison 37

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 65, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 30

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 57, Byron Center 24

Grand Rapids Northview 69, East Grand Rapids 36

Grand Rapids South Christian 76, Cedar Springs 49

Grand Rapids West Catholic 64, Spring Lake 50

Grayling 75, Elk Rapids 68

Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett 57, Waterford Our Lady 34

Hamtramck 70, River Rouge 59

Harbor Beach 51, Marlette 43

Hillman 50, Oscoda 39

Holt 53, Grand Ledge 50

Hopkins 66, Belding 24

Howard City Tri-County 59, Remus Chippewa Hills 44

Hudsonville Unity Christian 67, Coopersville 36

Imlay City 48, Almont 38

Indian River-Inland Lakes 51, Gaylord St. Mary 49

Ionia 47, Eaton Rapids 39

Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan 61, Lake Linden-Hubbell 57, 2OT

Johannesburg-Lewiston 79, Fife Lake Forest Area 26

Kalamazoo Christian 63, Delton Kellogg 40

Kent City 61, Lakeview 33

Kinde-North Huron 60, Akron-Fairgrove 34

Kingston 60, Vassar 56, OT

Lake Leelanau St. Mary 71, Ellsworth 63

Lake Orion 56, Ferndale University 39

Lansing Catholic 75, Lansing Sexton 74

Lansing Everett 53, East Lansing 51

Leslie 39, Olivet 37

Lincoln Park 64, Southgate Anderson 53

Livonia Franklin 58, Wayne Memorial 43

Marine City 55, Center Line 46

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 63, Royal Oak Shrine 44

Marion 75, Big Rapids Crossroads Charter Academy 54

Marshall 59, Hastings 15

Marysville 54, Clinton Township Clintondale 51

Mendon 48, Marcellus 31

Menominee 48, Gladstone 27

Mesick 78, Pentwater 24

Monroe 76, Bedford 55

Monroe Jefferson 69, Milan 45

Montrose 48, Otisville Lakeville 39

Morenci 61, Lenawee Christian 42

Mount Morris 61, Durand 37

Muskegon 58, Zeeland East 42

Muskegon Heights 61, Muskegon Orchard View 43

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 53, Grand Rapids Union 39

Napoleon 50, Grass Lake 30

Negaunee 57, Manistique 30

Niles Brandywine 80, New Buffalo 64

Onsted 72, Brooklyn Columbia Central 34

Ovid-Elsie 53, Byron 41

Oxford 60, Troy Athens 57, OT

Perry 66, Vermontville Maple Valley 40

Plainwell 64, Paw Paw 40

Port Huron Northern 48, Utica 35

Portland 50, Charlotte 39

Potterville 72, Saranac 56

Rapid River 46, Eben Junction Superior Central 28

Reed City 66, Grant 44

Reese 79, Unionville-Sebewaing 25

Rochester Adams 61, Clarkston 59

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 42, Whitmore Lake 36

Rockford 55, East Kentwood 47

Romulus 42, Redford Union 39

Saginaw Nouvel 69, Millington 62

Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Essexville Garber 52

Schoolcraft 63, Galesburg-Augusta 16

South Lyon 57, Waterford Kettering 53

St. Clair Shores South Lake 64, Warren Woods Tower 41

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 43, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 41

Standish-Sterling 66, Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43

Sterling Heights 47, Port Huron 37

Sterling Heights Stevenson 52, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 40

Taylor Trillium Academy 66, Detroit HFA 47

Taylor Trillium Academy 66, Detroit University Prep 47

Tecumseh 57, Adrian 51

Three Rivers 68, Edwardsburg 52

Traverse City Central 58, Alpena 52

Traverse City Christian 64, Traverse City Home School 49

Traverse City St. Francis 58, Boyne City 42

Traverse City West 46, Petoskey 37

Warren Cousino HS 58, Fraser 46

Warren De La Salle 71, St. Mary's Prep 53

Warren Lincoln 87, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 54

Waterford Mott 49, Milford 42

White Cloud 68, Hesperia 40

White Lake Lakeland 49, Walled Lake Central 41

Whitehall 67, Mason County Central 54

Williamston 60, Lansing Eastern 37

Wyoming 73, Muskegon Mona Shores 50

Wyoming Godwin Heights 73, Kelloggsville 67

Ypsilanti Lincoln 54, Saline 50, OT

Zeeland West 72, Holland 66

Zion Christian 64, Kent City Algoma Christian 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Athens vs. Litchfield, ccd.

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian vs. Livonia Clarenceville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you