BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover 70, Valley Center 35
Andover Central 59, Goddard-Eisenhower 46
Arkansas City 76, Goddard 68, 2OT
Ashland 39, Otis-Bison 31
Attica 60, Fairfield 43
Augusta 31, Andale 29
Axtell 60, Valley Heights 34
BV North 62, St. James Academy 57
BV Northwest 50, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 30
BV Randolph 58, Onaga 49
Bishop Seabury Academy 76, Heritage Christian 68
Blue Valley 50, BV West 36
Bonner Springs 82, Tonganoxie 58
Brewster 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 52
Bucklin 59, Hodgeman County 51
Caldwell 67, Flinthills 42
Central Heights 80, KC Christian 66
Central Plains 59, St. John 52
Centralia 63, Frankfort 43
Chanute 55, Iola 41
Chaparral 55, Cheney 52
Chase County 57, Hartford 46
Circle 66, Wellington 35
Clifton-Clyde 52, Doniphan West 35
DeSoto 68, Topeka Seaman 39
Derby 60, Salina Central 45
Dighton 50, Ingalls 38
Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 78, Rawlins County 55
Ell-Saline 47, Berean Academy 44
Eudora 46, Wamego 33
Fort Scott 56, Parsons 40
Galena 66, Baxter Springs 34
Garden City 57, Guymon, Okla. 42
Girard 52, Anderson County 27
Goessel 53, Wakefield 15
Great Bend 72, Liberal 42
Halstead 37, Larned 34
Hanover 53, Republic County 40
Hays 56, Dodge City 33
Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Smith Center 41
Hesston 46, Hillsboro 37
Highland Park 66, KC Wyandotte 37
Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 43
Holton 50, Nemaha Central 49, OT
Hugoton 60, Colby 43
Humboldt 69, Caney Valley 39
Hutchinson 66, Salina South 40
Independence 40, Labette County 35
Jayhawk Linn 47, St. Paul 35
Jefferson North 37, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 32, OT
Junction City, Ore. 52, Topeka 46
KC Piper 70, Lansing 34
Kapaun Mount Carmel 78, Wichita West 35
Kinsley 51, Spearville 48
La Crosse 51, Ness City 40
Lakeside 59, Rock Hills 50
Lebo 64, West Franklin 52
Logan/Palco 59, Cheylin 47
Lyndon 52, Olpe 48
Macksville 62, Victoria 31
Maize South 62, Maize 50
Marysville 56, Abilene 51
McPherson 68, Wichita Collegiate 52
Meade 75, Sublette 60
Mill Valley 60, Olathe East 46
Minneola 60, Moscow 27
Moundridge 53, Inman 46
Nickerson 64, Smoky Valley 36
Northeast-Arma 57, Altoona-Midway 47
Northern Valley 70, Weskan 36
Norton 59, Plainville 41
Norwich 48, Cunningham 43
Olathe South 51, Olathe Northwest 40
Olathe West 75, Lawrence Free State 73
Osborne 79, Natoma 16
Ottawa 50, Louisburg 46
Oxford 60, West Elk 56
Perry-Lecompton 57, Hiawatha 42
Pike Valley 61, Lincoln 58
Pleasant Ridge 37, McLouth 26
Pratt 56, Hoisington 47
Quinter 61, St. Francis 13
Riverton 70, Frontenac 58
Rock Creek 68, Riley County 58
Russell 87, Oakley 66
SM East 56, Olathe North 41
SM Northwest 44, SM South 42
SM West 74, Lawrence 63
Sabetha 70, Royal Valley 45
Salina Sacred Heart 50, Minneapolis 37
Santa Fe Trail 69, Prairie View 36
Scott City 71, Ulysses 55
South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 32
Southeast 69, Crest 37
Southeast Saline 66, Chapman 42
St. John's Beloit-Tipton 57, Wilson 38
St. Mary's 74, Silver Lake 67
St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Rockhurst, Mo. 52
St. Xavier 52, Topeka 46
Sterling 68, Marion 47
Syracuse 83, Elkhart 81, OT
Thunder Ridge 55, Sylvan-Lucas 52
Topeka Hayden 51, Manhattan 48
Topeka West 85, KC Turner 56
Trego 49, Ellis 15
Troy 58, Linn 46
Uniontown 38, Oswego 32
Wabaunsee 47, Rossville 33
Washburn Rural 50, Emporia 42, OT
Washington County 60, Wetmore 52
Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Northwest 36
Wichita Campus 76, Newton 49
Wichita Heights 55, Wichita East 27
Wichita Independent 71, Kingman 65
Wichita Sunrise 73, Wasatch Academy, Utah 61
Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 18
