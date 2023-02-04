BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover 70, Valley Center 35

Andover Central 59, Goddard-Eisenhower 46

Arkansas City 76, Goddard 68, 2OT

Ashland 39, Otis-Bison 31

Attica 60, Fairfield 43

Augusta 31, Andale 29

Axtell 60, Valley Heights 34

BV North 62, St. James Academy 57

BV Northwest 50, Lee's Summit North, Mo. 30

BV Randolph 58, Onaga 49

Bishop Seabury Academy 76, Heritage Christian 68

Blue Valley 50, BV West 36

Bonner Springs 82, Tonganoxie 58

Brewster 60, Wheatland-Grinnell 52

Bucklin 59, Hodgeman County 51

Caldwell 67, Flinthills 42

Central Heights 80, KC Christian 66

Central Plains 59, St. John 52

Centralia 63, Frankfort 43

Chanute 55, Iola 41

Chaparral 55, Cheney 52

Chase County 57, Hartford 46

Circle 66, Wellington 35

Clifton-Clyde 52, Doniphan West 35

DeSoto 68, Topeka Seaman 39

Derby 60, Salina Central 45

Dighton 50, Ingalls 38

Dundy County-Stratton, Neb. 78, Rawlins County 55

Ell-Saline 47, Berean Academy 44

Eudora 46, Wamego 33

Fort Scott 56, Parsons 40

Galena 66, Baxter Springs 34

Garden City 57, Guymon, Okla. 42

Girard 52, Anderson County 27

Goessel 53, Wakefield 15

Great Bend 72, Liberal 42

Halstead 37, Larned 34

Hanover 53, Republic County 40

Hays 56, Dodge City 33

Hays-TMP-Marian 63, Smith Center 41

Hesston 46, Hillsboro 37

Highland Park 66, KC Wyandotte 37

Hill City 53, Phillipsburg 43

Holton 50, Nemaha Central 49, OT

Hugoton 60, Colby 43

Humboldt 69, Caney Valley 39

Hutchinson 66, Salina South 40

Independence 40, Labette County 35

Jayhawk Linn 47, St. Paul 35

Jefferson North 37, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 32, OT

Junction City, Ore. 52, Topeka 46

KC Piper 70, Lansing 34

Kapaun Mount Carmel 78, Wichita West 35

Kinsley 51, Spearville 48

La Crosse 51, Ness City 40

Lakeside 59, Rock Hills 50

Lebo 64, West Franklin 52

Logan/Palco 59, Cheylin 47

Lyndon 52, Olpe 48

Macksville 62, Victoria 31

Maize South 62, Maize 50

Marysville 56, Abilene 51

McPherson 68, Wichita Collegiate 52

Meade 75, Sublette 60

Mill Valley 60, Olathe East 46

Minneola 60, Moscow 27

Moundridge 53, Inman 46

Nickerson 64, Smoky Valley 36

Northeast-Arma 57, Altoona-Midway 47

Northern Valley 70, Weskan 36

Norton 59, Plainville 41

Norwich 48, Cunningham 43

Olathe South 51, Olathe Northwest 40

Olathe West 75, Lawrence Free State 73

Osborne 79, Natoma 16

Ottawa 50, Louisburg 46

Oxford 60, West Elk 56

Perry-Lecompton 57, Hiawatha 42

Pike Valley 61, Lincoln 58

Pleasant Ridge 37, McLouth 26

Pratt 56, Hoisington 47

Quinter 61, St. Francis 13

Riverton 70, Frontenac 58

Rock Creek 68, Riley County 58

Russell 87, Oakley 66

SM East 56, Olathe North 41

SM Northwest 44, SM South 42

SM West 74, Lawrence 63

Sabetha 70, Royal Valley 45

Salina Sacred Heart 50, Minneapolis 37

Santa Fe Trail 69, Prairie View 36

Scott City 71, Ulysses 55

South Gray 68, Pawnee Heights 32

Southeast 69, Crest 37

Southeast Saline 66, Chapman 42

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 57, Wilson 38

St. Mary's 74, Silver Lake 67

St. Thomas Aquinas 62, Rockhurst, Mo. 52

St. Xavier 52, Topeka 46

Sterling 68, Marion 47

Syracuse 83, Elkhart 81, OT

Thunder Ridge 55, Sylvan-Lucas 52

Topeka Hayden 51, Manhattan 48

Topeka West 85, KC Turner 56

Trego 49, Ellis 15

Troy 58, Linn 46

Uniontown 38, Oswego 32

Wabaunsee 47, Rossville 33

Washburn Rural 50, Emporia 42, OT

Washington County 60, Wetmore 52

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Northwest 36

Wichita Campus 76, Newton 49

Wichita Heights 55, Wichita East 27

Wichita Independent 71, Kingman 65

Wichita Sunrise 73, Wasatch Academy, Utah 61

Wichita Trinity 55, Douglass 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

