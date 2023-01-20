BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 99, Harford Tech 74

Albert Einstein 68, Rockville 58

Arundel 86, Annapolis 53

Baltimore Chesapeake 81, Towson 67

Bel Air 73, Bohemia Manor 56

C. Milton Wright 56, Joppatowne 44

Calvert Hall College 47, Glenelg CS 36

Catonsville 61, Kenwood 56

Century 47, Hammond 34

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 48, College Park Academy 44

Chopticon 60, Leonardtown 39

Damascus 73, Springbrook 62

Fort Hill 76, Clear Spring 47

Frederick Christian Academy 49, Harford Christian 45

Gaithersburg 67, Northwest - Mtg 55

Georgetown Prep 54, Episcopal, Va. 34

Glen Burnie 77, Old Mill 67

Gonzaga College, D.C. 104, Heights 48

Gunston Day 46, Sussex Academy, Del. 29

Hereford 64, Sparrows Point 26

Heritage, Wash. 74, Calvary Christian 43

Independent Baptist Academy 56, Frederick Baptist 39

John F. Kennedy 81, Wheaton 59

La Plata 67, North Point 52

Liberty 85, Manchester Valley 44

Loch Raven 57, Dulaney 46

MD School for the Deaf 69, Perry Hall 51

Martinsburg Christian, W.Va. 48, Odenton Christian School 38

McDonough 63, Calvert 34

Meade 59, North County 41

Milford Mill 80, Carver Arts & Tech 31

Mt. Airy Christian 85, Frederick Warriors 54

Mt. Hebron 58, Oakland Mills 46

New Town 98, Eastern Tech 42

North East 84, North Harford 58

North Hagerstown 75, Linganore 74

Northeast - AA 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 48

Parkville 70, Pikesville 59

Perry Hall 47, Franklin 44

Perryville 52, Fallston 49

Seneca Valley 72, Watkins Mill 44

Sherwood 60, Magruder 48

Smithsburg 44, Brunswick 23

South Carroll 50, Westminster 48

Thomas Stone 81, Northern - Cal 50

Urbana 67, South Hagerstown 61

Walkersville 51, River Hill 44

Walt Whitman 54, Poolesville 53

Walter Johnson 70, Paint Branch 53

Western STES 67, Lansdowne 58

Williamsport 59, Boonsboro 53

Winston Churchill 63, Richard Montgomery 54

Wootton 52, Northwood 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you