GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 75, Pueblo East 21

Akron 45, Idalia 35

Alexander Dawson 44, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 35

Arickaree High School 45, Genoa-Hugo 27

Arvada West 48, Littleton 41

Banning Lewis Prep 68, Mitchell 15

Berthoud 71, Steamboat Springs 23

Bishop Machebeuf 37, Pinnacle 19

Brush 35, Sterling 31

Burlington 69, Wray 65

Caprock Academy 28, Telluride 4

Chatfield 54, Dakota Ridge 35

Cheraw 38, Evangelical Christian Academy 29

Cherry Creek 49, Pine Creek 39

Colorado Academy 59, Eagle Valley 41

Creede High School 27, Primero 24

De Beque 40, Aspen 20

Denver Christian 50, Byers 34

Discovery Canyon 62, Pueblo Centennial 20

Dove Creek 82, De Beque 23

Durango 41, Lewis-Palmer 30

Eaglecrest 37, Castle View 28

Elizabeth 41, DSST: Montview 11

FMHS 65, Ponderosa 56

Flagler 56, Calhan 25

Fleming 47, Caliche 36

Fort Lupton 47, Bruce Randolph 28

Fossil Ridge 67, Grand Valley 40

Fountain Valley School 50, Pikes Peak 12

Fountain-Fort Carson 57, Pueblo South 25

Garden City, Kan. 55, Coronado 34

George Washington 44, Fort Collins 24

Glenwood Springs 50, Canon City 34

Grand Junction 45, Carbon, Utah 36

Grand Junction Central 45, Carbon, Utah 36

Greeley County, Kan. 58, Walsh 31

Green Mountain 39, Platte Valley 30

Heritage Christian Academy 47, Hoehne 31

Holy Family 59, Resurrection Christian 33

Ignacio 45, Sanford 33

La Junta 42, Las Animas 28

Lamar 53, Swink 28

Legend 49, Loveland 20

Lone Star Consolidated 38, Union Colony Preparatory School 25

Longmont 48, Summit 44

Lyons 41, Lotus School of Excellence 26

Mancos 53, West Grand 31

McClave 47, Elkhart, Kan. 35

Mead 59, Lutheran 40

Monarch 49, Columbine 34

Monte Vista 53, Bayfield 13

Montrose High School 51, Faith Christian 24

Northfield 59, Sand Creek 55

Peak to Peak 52, Rifle High School 15

Pueblo West 40, Erie 31

Rangely 61, North Park 19

Rock Canyon 55, Horizon 50

Rocky Mountain 57, Mountain View 46

Sangre De Cristo 42, Custer County 26

Sedgwick County 40, Pagosa Springs 36

Simla 48, Holyoke 22

Skyview 48, Weld Central 12

St. Mary's 53, Alamosa 42

St. Mary's Academy 46, Timnath 40

Stratton 42, Otis 37

Thompson Valley 45, Legacy 33

ThunderRidge 54, Doherty 47

University 50, Manitou Springs 26

Valley 47, Stargate School 34

Valor Christian 9, Arapahoe 2

Vista Ridge 44, The Classical Academy 36

Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 43, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 8

Woodland Park 61, Harrison 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

