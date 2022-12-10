GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Air Academy 75, Pueblo East 21
Akron 45, Idalia 35
Alexander Dawson 44, Rocky Mountain Lutheran 35
Arickaree High School 45, Genoa-Hugo 27
Arvada West 48, Littleton 41
Banning Lewis Prep 68, Mitchell 15
Berthoud 71, Steamboat Springs 23
Bishop Machebeuf 37, Pinnacle 19
Brush 35, Sterling 31
Burlington 69, Wray 65
Caprock Academy 28, Telluride 4
Chatfield 54, Dakota Ridge 35
Cheraw 38, Evangelical Christian Academy 29
Cherry Creek 49, Pine Creek 39
Colorado Academy 59, Eagle Valley 41
Creede High School 27, Primero 24
De Beque 40, Aspen 20
Denver Christian 50, Byers 34
Discovery Canyon 62, Pueblo Centennial 20
Dove Creek 82, De Beque 23
Durango 41, Lewis-Palmer 30
Eaglecrest 37, Castle View 28
Elizabeth 41, DSST: Montview 11
FMHS 65, Ponderosa 56
Flagler 56, Calhan 25
Fleming 47, Caliche 36
Fort Lupton 47, Bruce Randolph 28
Fossil Ridge 67, Grand Valley 40
Fountain Valley School 50, Pikes Peak 12
Fountain-Fort Carson 57, Pueblo South 25
Garden City, Kan. 55, Coronado 34
George Washington 44, Fort Collins 24
Glenwood Springs 50, Canon City 34
Grand Junction 45, Carbon, Utah 36
Grand Junction Central 45, Carbon, Utah 36
Greeley County, Kan. 58, Walsh 31
Green Mountain 39, Platte Valley 30
Heritage Christian Academy 47, Hoehne 31
Holy Family 59, Resurrection Christian 33
Ignacio 45, Sanford 33
La Junta 42, Las Animas 28
Lamar 53, Swink 28
Legend 49, Loveland 20
Lone Star Consolidated 38, Union Colony Preparatory School 25
Longmont 48, Summit 44
Lyons 41, Lotus School of Excellence 26
Mancos 53, West Grand 31
McClave 47, Elkhart, Kan. 35
Mead 59, Lutheran 40
Monarch 49, Columbine 34
Monte Vista 53, Bayfield 13
Montrose High School 51, Faith Christian 24
Northfield 59, Sand Creek 55
Peak to Peak 52, Rifle High School 15
Pueblo West 40, Erie 31
Rangely 61, North Park 19
Rock Canyon 55, Horizon 50
Rocky Mountain 57, Mountain View 46
Sangre De Cristo 42, Custer County 26
Sedgwick County 40, Pagosa Springs 36
Simla 48, Holyoke 22
Skyview 48, Weld Central 12
St. Mary's 53, Alamosa 42
St. Mary's Academy 46, Timnath 40
Stratton 42, Otis 37
Thompson Valley 45, Legacy 33
ThunderRidge 54, Doherty 47
University 50, Manitou Springs 26
Valley 47, Stargate School 34
Valor Christian 9, Arapahoe 2
Vista Ridge 44, The Classical Academy 36
Washington School For The Deaf, Wash. 43, Colorado Deaf and Blind School 8
Woodland Park 61, Harrison 16
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.