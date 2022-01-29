GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit
Astoria 41, Stayton 31
Baker 51, La Grande 43
Banks 31, Seaside 26
Barlow 79, Reynolds 11
Beaverton 61, Sunset 27
Brookings-Harbor 50, South Umpqua 10
Cascade 60, Sweet Home 29
Cascade Christian 44, St. Mary's 42
Catlin Gabel 25, Westside Christian 21
Central Christian 31, Chiloquin 29
Central Linn 49, Oakridge 36
Clackamas 70, Central Catholic 18
Clatskanie 43, Warrenton 28
Colton 49, Santiam 21
Cottage Grove 58, Siuslaw 21
Country Christian 61, Jordan Valley 54
Crane 60, Huntington 23
Creswell 66, Santiam Christian 60
Gladstone 63, Molalla 34
Gold Beach 57, Waldport 50
Henley 52, Mazama 47
Heppner 37, Grant Union 35
Hidden Valley 50, Klamath 40
Jesuit 52, Aloha 7
Joseph 35, Elgin 27
Junction City 41, Marshfield 27
Lakeridge 69, Tigard 41
Lakeview 61, Rogue River 25
Madras 44, Corbett 40
Marist 46, Elmira 14
Monroe 44, Lowell 42
Mountain View 62, Sprague 33
Mountainside 48, Southridge 30
N. Clackamas Christian 47, Perrydale 37
Nestucca 68, Gaston 18
New Hope Christian 39, Riddle 17
Nixyaawii 75, Griswold 42
North Bend 62, Ashland 27
North Lake/Paisley 46, Gilchrist 6
Oakland 46, East Linn Christian 14
Oregon City 55, Canby 31
Phoenix 52, North Valley 38
Pleasant Hill 30, La Pine 13
Powder Valley 32, Pine Eagle 16
Rainier 45, Taft 33
Redmond 36, Hood River 32
Regis 58, Jefferson 54
Ridgeview 47, The Dalles 18
Salem Academy 64, Culver 27
South Medford 61, Benson 49
South Salem 51, McNary 31
Springfield 49, South Eugene 25
St. Mary's Academy 46, Lake Oswego 17
Summit 63, McKay 37
Sutherlin 54, Douglas 35
Umpqua Valley Christian 45, Elkton 30
Union 49, Pilot Rock 17
Vale 55, Irrigon 26
Valley Catholic 53, Tillamook 43
Wallowa 41, Imbler 27
West Linn 38, Tualatin 33
West Salem 60, Bend 28
Willamette 53, West Albany 48
Woodburn 52, Sisters 29
Yoncalla 44, Days Creek 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Eagle Point vs. Churchill, ccd.
Echo vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.
Gervais vs. Kennedy, ccd.
Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.
Klickitat, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.
Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Dufur, ccd.
South Wasco County vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.
Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Sherman, ccd.
Willamina vs. De La Salle, ccd.
