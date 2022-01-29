GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian def. Monument/Dayville, forfeit

Astoria 41, Stayton 31

Baker 51, La Grande 43

Banks 31, Seaside 26

Barlow 79, Reynolds 11

Beaverton 61, Sunset 27

Brookings-Harbor 50, South Umpqua 10

Cascade 60, Sweet Home 29

Cascade Christian 44, St. Mary's 42

Catlin Gabel 25, Westside Christian 21

Central Christian 31, Chiloquin 29

Central Linn 49, Oakridge 36

Clackamas 70, Central Catholic 18

Clatskanie 43, Warrenton 28

Colton 49, Santiam 21

Cottage Grove 58, Siuslaw 21

Country Christian 61, Jordan Valley 54

Crane 60, Huntington 23

Creswell 66, Santiam Christian 60

Gladstone 63, Molalla 34

Gold Beach 57, Waldport 50

Henley 52, Mazama 47

Heppner 37, Grant Union 35

Hidden Valley 50, Klamath 40

Jesuit 52, Aloha 7

Joseph 35, Elgin 27

Junction City 41, Marshfield 27

Lakeridge 69, Tigard 41

Lakeview 61, Rogue River 25

Madras 44, Corbett 40

Marist 46, Elmira 14

Monroe 44, Lowell 42

Mountain View 62, Sprague 33

Mountainside 48, Southridge 30

N. Clackamas Christian 47, Perrydale 37

Nestucca 68, Gaston 18

New Hope Christian 39, Riddle 17

Nixyaawii 75, Griswold 42

North Bend 62, Ashland 27

North Lake/Paisley 46, Gilchrist 6

Oakland 46, East Linn Christian 14

Oregon City 55, Canby 31

Phoenix 52, North Valley 38

Pleasant Hill 30, La Pine 13

Powder Valley 32, Pine Eagle 16

Rainier 45, Taft 33

Redmond 36, Hood River 32

Regis 58, Jefferson 54

Ridgeview 47, The Dalles 18

Salem Academy 64, Culver 27

South Medford 61, Benson 49

South Salem 51, McNary 31

Springfield 49, South Eugene 25

St. Mary's Academy 46, Lake Oswego 17

Summit 63, McKay 37

Sutherlin 54, Douglas 35

Umpqua Valley Christian 45, Elkton 30

Union 49, Pilot Rock 17

Vale 55, Irrigon 26

Valley Catholic 53, Tillamook 43

Wallowa 41, Imbler 27

West Linn 38, Tualatin 33

West Salem 60, Bend 28

Willamette 53, West Albany 48

Woodburn 52, Sisters 29

Yoncalla 44, Days Creek 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eagle Point vs. Churchill, ccd.

Echo vs. Lyle-Wishram, Wash., ccd.

Gervais vs. Kennedy, ccd.

Ione/Arlington vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, ccd.

Klickitat, Wash. vs. Condon, ccd.

Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler vs. Dufur, ccd.

South Wasco County vs. Bickleton, Wash., ccd.

Trout Lake, Wash. vs. Sherman, ccd.

Willamina vs. De La Salle, ccd.

