BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 60, Ogden 44

Ankeny 64, Ames 50

Ankeny Christian Academy 53, Lamoni 34

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Jesup 51

Ballard 48, Boone 38

Belle Plaine 44, Sigourney 39

Bettendorf 45, Pleasant Valley 41

Bishop Garrigan 64, Eagle Grove 61

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Western Christian 62

Burlington Notre Dame 58, Danville 39

Camanche 47, Beckman, Dyersville 35

Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 50

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 113, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 35

Central City 67, Edgewood-Colesburg 38

Central Clinton, DeWitt 51, North Scott, Eldridge 47

Charles City 62, Decorah 54

Collins-Maxwell 83, Meskwaki Settlement School 15

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 78, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 34

Creston 79, Atlantic 75, OT

Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waukon 58

Davenport, West 69, Davenport, Central 64

Denison-Schleswig 75, Harlan 51

Des Moines, Lincoln 66, Des Moines, Hoover 49

Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 30

Dunkerton 98, Riceville 41

Earlham 64, Woodward Academy 24

East Mills 66, Stanton 61

Easton Valley 38, Midland, Wyoming 37

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 79, Eldon Cardinal 23

Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 60

Epworth, Western Dubuque 55, Wahlert, Dubuque 31

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, CAM, Anita 71, 2OT

Fairfield 51, Fort Madison 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Belmond-Klemme 18

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 77, Trinity Christian High School 31

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 82, AGWSR, Ackley 35

Glenwood 73, Clarinda 47

Glidden-Ralston 46, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 32

Grundy Center 66, South Hardin 60

H-L-V, Victor 39, Colfax-Mingo 34

Humboldt 93, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 50

Indianola 63, Oskaloosa 36

Iowa City West 42, Iowa City Liberty High School 40

Iowa Falls-Alden 66, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 36

Iowa Valley, Marengo 56, English Valleys, North English 39

Johnston 73, Urbandale 42

Keota 70, Tri-County, Thornburg 20

Kingsley-Pierson 53, Ridge View 43

Knoxville 80, Davis County, Bloomfield 75

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 52, Red Oak 41

Lewis Central 80, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 46

Lynnville-Sully 65, North Mahaska, New Sharon 62

MFL-Mar-Mac 91, Postville 31

Madrid 79, Woodward-Granger 46

Marion 61, South Tama County, Tama 49

Marshalltown 72, Mason City 50

Montezuma 66, B-G-M 38

Monticello 56, Bellevue 45

Moravia 67, Diagonal 28

Mount Ayr 69, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 50

Mount Pleasant 55, Keokuk 27

Mount Vernon 53, Vinton-Shellsburg 35

Murray 51, Orient-Macksburg 35

Muscatine 68, Clinton 62

Nevada 64, West Marshall, State Center 33

New London 87, Holy Trinity 66

Newell-Fonda 94, East Sac County 53

Newton 65, Dallas Center-Grimes 54

Nodaway Valley 67, Wayne, Corydon 35

North Butler, Greene 40, Saint Ansgar 30

North Linn, Troy Mills 58, Alburnett 56

North Polk, Alleman 53, Gilbert 44

Norwalk 54, Pella Christian 40

OA-BCIG 73, West Monona 52

Okoboji, Milford 72, Sibley-Ocheyedan 47

Pella 49, Grinnell 24

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 51, Cedar Rapids, Washington 33

River Valley, Correctionville 53, MVAOCOU 47

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56, Sioux City, North 25

Shenandoah 81, Essex 47

Sidney 73, Griswold 38

Sioux Center 77, Sheldon 44

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59, Manson Northwest Webster 40

Sioux City, East 78, Sioux City, West 48

South Central Calhoun 75, Ruthven-Ayrshire 58

South Hamilton, Jewell 68, Saydel 46

Spirit Lake 90, Storm Lake 68

Treynor 61, Logan-Magnolia 18

Tri-Center, Neola 69, IKM-Manning 55

Tripoli 83, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 57

Union Community, LaPorte City 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 53

Unity Christian, Ill. 48, Pathway Christian 38

Valley, West Des Moines 56, Ankeny Centennial 51

Van Meter 49, Pleasantville 34

WACO, Wayland 86, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 23

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 68, Oelwein 52

Waterloo Christian School 71, Clarksville 55

Waterloo, East 79, Fort Dodge 43

Waukee 75, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 54

Waukee Northwest 78, Southeast Polk 40

Waverly-Shell Rock 74, New Hampton 41

West Bend-Mallard 62, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 26

West Branch 64, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56

West Delaware, Manchester 74, Benton Community 51

West Liberty 71, Tipton 59

Westwood, Sloan 74, Woodbury Central, Moville 42

Wilton 76, Regina, Iowa City 42

Winterset 59, Carlisle 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Akron-Westfield vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Boyden-Hull vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Dec 10th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

