BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashby 51, Battle Lake 33

Avail Academy 83, Venture Academy 48

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Sauk Centre 40

Belle Plaine 61, Tri-City United 55

Bemidji 57, Thief River Falls 45

Blake 71, Mayer Lutheran 57

Blooming Prairie 70, United South Central 64

Cass Lake-Bena 68, Blackduck 58

Central Minnesota Christian 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52

Chanhassen 61, Waconia 50

Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 53

Cherry 79, Hill City 52

Columbia Heights 107, Brooklyn Center 53

Cromwell 72, Floodwood 36

Deer River 86, Northland 70

Dover-Eyota 64, Wabasha-Kellogg 44

Duluth Marshall 81, North Woods 68

East Ridge 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 64

Edina 64, Buffalo 58

Ely 66, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Esko 79, Barnum 53

Fairmont 56, St. James Area 52

Farmington 68, Eagan 33

Goodhue 46, Pine Island 25

Greenway 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 57

Harrisburg, S.D. 73, Marshall 59

Hawley 70, East Grand Forks 54

Hayfield 91, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50

Hopkins 74, St. Michael-Albertville 64

Hutchinson 74, Jordan 71

Kasson-Mantorville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 52

Kimball 51, Eden Valley-Watkins 50

La Crescent 65, Lewiston-Altura 53

Lac qui Parle Valley 85, Yellow Medicine East 59

Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 48

Lakeville North 62, Prior Lake 60

Lakeville South 78, Burnsville 34

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, LeSueur-Henderson 56, OT

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Glenville-Emmons 45

MACCRAY 65, Minneota 44

Mahtomedi 71, North St. Paul 67

Mankato West 70, Northfield 68

Maple River 64, Randolph 47

Maranatha Christian 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47

Martin County West 50, Mankato Loyola 43

Math and Science Academy 68, North Lakes Academy 32

McGregor 61, Carlton 53

Melrose 57, Montevideo 47

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58

Monticello 85, Becker 75

Moorhead 66, Fergus Falls 37

Moose Lake/Willow River 71, South Ridge 43

Mounds View 64, Irondale 61

NCEUH 57, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55

New Life Academy 81, Concordia Academy 67

New Richland-H-E-G 57, Bethlehem Academy 39

New York Mills 70, Menahga 68

Nicollet 70, Alden-Conger 59

Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 54

Owatonna 97, Albert Lea 40

Park (Cottage Grove) 69, Roseville 47

Paynesville 58, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46

Princeton 77, Big Lake 69

Providence Academy 65, Mounds Park Academy 52

Red Lake 75, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52

Redwood Valley 78, Luverne 51

Richfield 84, Minnehaha Academy 76

Rosemount 49, Apple Valley 39

Rothsay 73, Underwood 53

Royalton 58, Maple Lake 33

Shakopee 85, Eastview 58

Simley 72, Hastings 44

Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 74

Spectrum 77, Heritage Christian Academy 35

Spring Grove 87, Mabel-Canton 22

Springfield 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58

St. Cloud Cathedral 51, Foley 32

St. Croix Prep 61, St. Agnes 58

St. Paul Johnson 52, St. Paul Como Park 49

Stephen-Argyle 50, Kittson County Central 34

Stillwater 66, Woodbury 54

Superior, Wis. 100, Cloquet 47

Tartan 68, Hill-Murray 30

Trinity 61, Nova Classical Academy 26

Triton 83, Medford 42

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 52, Cleveland 45

Twin Cities Academy 83, St. Paul Harding 72

Two Harbors 77, Cook County 39

Upsala 64, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55

Verndale 47, Pillager 44

Virginia 69, Mesabi East 51

Wadena-Deer Creek 70, Bertha-Hewitt 65

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Sacred Heart 65

Warroad 72, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41

Watertown-Mayer 79, New London-Spicer 74

Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 57

West Central 84, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44

White Bear Lake 78, Forest Lake 58

Win-E-Mac 91, Bagley 43

Winona 65, Rochester John Marshall 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

