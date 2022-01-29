BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashby 51, Battle Lake 33
Avail Academy 83, Venture Academy 48
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 49, Sauk Centre 40
Belle Plaine 61, Tri-City United 55
Bemidji 57, Thief River Falls 45
Blake 71, Mayer Lutheran 57
Blooming Prairie 70, United South Central 64
Cass Lake-Bena 68, Blackduck 58
Central Minnesota Christian 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52
Chanhassen 61, Waconia 50
Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 53
Cherry 79, Hill City 52
Columbia Heights 107, Brooklyn Center 53
Cromwell 72, Floodwood 36
Deer River 86, Northland 70
Dover-Eyota 64, Wabasha-Kellogg 44
Duluth Marshall 81, North Woods 68
East Ridge 66, Cretin-Derham Hall 64
Edina 64, Buffalo 58
Ely 66, Littlefork-Big Falls 28
Esko 79, Barnum 53
Fairmont 56, St. James Area 52
Farmington 68, Eagan 33
Goodhue 46, Pine Island 25
Greenway 73, Nashwauk-Keewatin 57
Harrisburg, S.D. 73, Marshall 59
Hawley 70, East Grand Forks 54
Hayfield 91, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 50
Hopkins 74, St. Michael-Albertville 64
Hutchinson 74, Jordan 71
Kasson-Mantorville 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40
Kenyon-Wanamingo 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 52
Kimball 51, Eden Valley-Watkins 50
La Crescent 65, Lewiston-Altura 53
Lac qui Parle Valley 85, Yellow Medicine East 59
Lakeview 67, Dawson-Boyd 48
Lakeville North 62, Prior Lake 60
Lakeville South 78, Burnsville 34
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, LeSueur-Henderson 56, OT
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51, Glenville-Emmons 45
MACCRAY 65, Minneota 44
Mahtomedi 71, North St. Paul 67
Mankato West 70, Northfield 68
Maple River 64, Randolph 47
Maranatha Christian 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 47
Martin County West 50, Mankato Loyola 43
Math and Science Academy 68, North Lakes Academy 32
McGregor 61, Carlton 53
Melrose 57, Montevideo 47
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 73, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 58
Monticello 85, Becker 75
Moorhead 66, Fergus Falls 37
Moose Lake/Willow River 71, South Ridge 43
Mounds View 64, Irondale 61
NCEUH 57, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 55
New Life Academy 81, Concordia Academy 67
New Richland-H-E-G 57, Bethlehem Academy 39
New York Mills 70, Menahga 68
Nicollet 70, Alden-Conger 59
Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 54
Owatonna 97, Albert Lea 40
Park (Cottage Grove) 69, Roseville 47
Paynesville 58, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 46
Princeton 77, Big Lake 69
Providence Academy 65, Mounds Park Academy 52
Red Lake 75, Clearbrook-Gonvick 52
Redwood Valley 78, Luverne 51
Richfield 84, Minnehaha Academy 76
Rosemount 49, Apple Valley 39
Rothsay 73, Underwood 53
Royalton 58, Maple Lake 33
Shakopee 85, Eastview 58
Simley 72, Hastings 44
Southland 101, LeRoy-Ostrander 74
Spectrum 77, Heritage Christian Academy 35
Spring Grove 87, Mabel-Canton 22
Springfield 70, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 58
St. Cloud Cathedral 51, Foley 32
St. Croix Prep 61, St. Agnes 58
St. Paul Johnson 52, St. Paul Como Park 49
Stephen-Argyle 50, Kittson County Central 34
Stillwater 66, Woodbury 54
Superior, Wis. 100, Cloquet 47
Tartan 68, Hill-Murray 30
Trinity 61, Nova Classical Academy 26
Triton 83, Medford 42
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 52, Cleveland 45
Twin Cities Academy 83, St. Paul Harding 72
Two Harbors 77, Cook County 39
Upsala 64, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Verndale 47, Pillager 44
Virginia 69, Mesabi East 51
Wadena-Deer Creek 70, Bertha-Hewitt 65
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Sacred Heart 65
Warroad 72, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 41
Watertown-Mayer 79, New London-Spicer 74
Wayzata 72, Minnetonka 57
West Central 84, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 44
White Bear Lake 78, Forest Lake 58
Win-E-Mac 91, Bagley 43
Winona 65, Rochester John Marshall 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Minneapolis Edison, ccd.
