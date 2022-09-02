PREP FOOTBALL=

Dickinson Trinity 48, Killdeer 16

Fargo Shanley 41, West Fargo 35

Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 28, North Star 6

Mandan 30, Century 13

Maple River 68, Tri-State 16

New Salem-Almont 44, Central McLean 0

Ray/Powers Lake 39, South Prairie 8

Valley City 45, Watford City 7

Velva 40, Des Lacs-Burlington 8

Williston 27, Dickinson 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

