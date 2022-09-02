PREP FOOTBALL=
Dickinson Trinity 48, Killdeer 16
Fargo Shanley 41, West Fargo 35
Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 28, North Star 6
Mandan 30, Century 13
Maple River 68, Tri-State 16
New Salem-Almont 44, Central McLean 0
Ray/Powers Lake 39, South Prairie 8
Valley City 45, Watford City 7
Velva 40, Des Lacs-Burlington 8
Williston 27, Dickinson 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.