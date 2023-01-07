BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 67, Scio 18
Ashland 54, Thurston 51
Astoria 79, Scappoose 73, 2OT
Banks 61, Corbett 31
Barlow 77, Sherwood 53
Beaverton 56, Central Catholic 38
Cascade Christian 68, Brookings-Harbor 29
Clackamas 77, McMinnville 52
Condon 52, Sherman 47
Coquille 67, Sutherlin 52
Creswell 65, La Pine 35
Crosshill Christian 51, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 40
Days Creek 61, Powers 27
East Linn Christian 52, Central Linn 51
Faith Bible 52, Clatskanie 37
Forest Grove 71, Reynolds 42
Four Rivers Community School 61, Long Creek 10
Gold Beach 79, Illinois Valley 61
Hermiston 71, Pasco, Wash. 21
Hood River 70, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 68, OT
Imbler 37, Cove 35
Junction City 60, Hidden Valley 32
Kennedy 62, Colton 26
Knappa 66, Mannahouse Christian 55
La Salle 41, Oregon City 39
Monroe 51, Lowell 48
Monument/Dayville 50, Gilchrist 32
Myrtle Point 77, Yoncalla 33
North Eugene 74, Eagle Point 41
North Medford 43, Lakeridge 38
Parkrose 71, Canby 52
Pendleton 62, Ontario 48
Pilot Rock 88, Echo 75
Pleasant Hill 58, Sweet Home 56, OT
Putnam 60, Hillsboro 44
Regis 91, Gervais 64
Riverdale 64, Neah-Kah-Nie 32
Sandy 82, Newberg 57
Santiam 53, Culver 15
Santiam Christian 60, Taft 35
Seaside 62, St. Helens 35
Sheridan 62, Jefferson 53
Sisters 43, Siuslaw 29
South Umpqua 73, Glide 28
South Wasco County 61, Dufur 46
Southridge 68, Liberty 41
St. Mary's 60, North Valley 54
St. Paul 65, C.S. Lewis 12
Stayton 71, Gladstone 46
Sunset 60, South Salem 53
Toledo 71, Oakridge 50
Trinity Lutheran 67, Central Christian 31
Tualatin 90, Westview 82
Umpqua Valley Christian 69, Riddle 27
Union 59, Elgin 22
Vale 53, McLoughlin 39
Waldport 44, Reedsport 38
West Linn 67, Jesuit 53
Western Christian High School 53, Blanchet Catholic 47
Weston-McEwen 72, Ione/Arlington 51
Wilsonville 59, Centennial 31
Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=
Cottage Grove 62, Phoenix 61
Henley 49, Marist 48
Marshfield 53, Klamath 47
Mazama 59, North Bend 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.