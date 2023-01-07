BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 67, Scio 18

Ashland 54, Thurston 51

Astoria 79, Scappoose 73, 2OT

Banks 61, Corbett 31

Barlow 77, Sherwood 53

Beaverton 56, Central Catholic 38

Cascade Christian 68, Brookings-Harbor 29

Clackamas 77, McMinnville 52

Condon 52, Sherman 47

Coquille 67, Sutherlin 52

Creswell 65, La Pine 35

Crosshill Christian 51, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 40

Days Creek 61, Powers 27

East Linn Christian 52, Central Linn 51

Faith Bible 52, Clatskanie 37

Forest Grove 71, Reynolds 42

Four Rivers Community School 61, Long Creek 10

Gold Beach 79, Illinois Valley 61

Hermiston 71, Pasco, Wash. 21

Hood River 70, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 68, OT

Imbler 37, Cove 35

Junction City 60, Hidden Valley 32

Kennedy 62, Colton 26

Knappa 66, Mannahouse Christian 55

La Salle 41, Oregon City 39

Monroe 51, Lowell 48

Monument/Dayville 50, Gilchrist 32

Myrtle Point 77, Yoncalla 33

North Eugene 74, Eagle Point 41

North Medford 43, Lakeridge 38

Parkrose 71, Canby 52

Pendleton 62, Ontario 48

Pilot Rock 88, Echo 75

Pleasant Hill 58, Sweet Home 56, OT

Putnam 60, Hillsboro 44

Regis 91, Gervais 64

Riverdale 64, Neah-Kah-Nie 32

Sandy 82, Newberg 57

Santiam 53, Culver 15

Santiam Christian 60, Taft 35

Seaside 62, St. Helens 35

Sheridan 62, Jefferson 53

Sisters 43, Siuslaw 29

South Umpqua 73, Glide 28

South Wasco County 61, Dufur 46

Southridge 68, Liberty 41

St. Mary's 60, North Valley 54

St. Paul 65, C.S. Lewis 12

Stayton 71, Gladstone 46

Sunset 60, South Salem 53

Toledo 71, Oakridge 50

Trinity Lutheran 67, Central Christian 31

Tualatin 90, Westview 82

Umpqua Valley Christian 69, Riddle 27

Union 59, Elgin 22

Vale 53, McLoughlin 39

Waldport 44, Reedsport 38

West Linn 67, Jesuit 53

Western Christian High School 53, Blanchet Catholic 47

Weston-McEwen 72, Ione/Arlington 51

Wilsonville 59, Centennial 31

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Cottage Grove 62, Phoenix 61

Henley 49, Marist 48

Marshfield 53, Klamath 47

Mazama 59, North Bend 45

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

