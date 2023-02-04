GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60, Red Lake Falls 46

Barnesville 56, Osakis 39

Barnum 56, Cook County 16

Becker 67, St. Francis 21

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 53, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 34

Bigfork 76, Littlefork-Big Falls 28

Blooming Prairie 58, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

Braham 66, Ogilvie 57

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 76, Springfield 38

Byron 61, Pine Island 23

Caledonia 82, Winona Cotter 75

Cannon Falls 60, La Crescent 49

Chatfield 60, Dover-Eyota 58

Chisago Lakes 64, Princeton 56

Cleveland 59, Mankato Loyola 50

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 69, Ashby 22

Crookston 50, Wadena-Deer Creek 48

DeLaSalle 63, St. Anthony 47

Delano 66, Holy Family Catholic 57

Detroit Lakes 54, Fergus Falls 35

Eagan 61, Farmington 45

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 53, Liberty Classical 25

East Grand Forks 67, Breckenridge 58

Eastview 42, Shakopee 35

Eden Prairie 69, Minnetonka 66

Esko 45, Pierz 40

Fertile-Beltrami 69, Park Christian 62

Foley 46, St. Cloud Cathedral 33

Fosston 58, Ada-Borup 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 50, Annandale 48

Grand Meadow 47, Kingsland 36

Hastings 69, Tartan 41

Hayfield 58, New Richland-H-E-G 56

Heritage Christian Academy 59, United Christian 45

Hill-Murray 46, South St. Paul 42

Holdingford 56, Royalton 29

Holy Angels 84, Columbia Heights 29

Hopkins 85, Edina 45

Houston 86, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Jordan 61, Blake 19

Kansas Deaf, Kan. 56, Minnesota Academy for the Deaf 13

Kimball 48, Paynesville 41

Kittson County Central 57, Red Lake County 36

Lakeville North 59, Prior Lake 57

Lakeville South 77, Burnsville 67

Lanesboro 55, Mabel-Canton 35

Luverne 55, St. James Area 40

Mahtomedi 73, Two Rivers 32

Martin County West 67, Madelia 35

Mayer Lutheran 72, Belle Plaine 56

Menahga 65, Verndale 60

Minneapolis Roosevelt 62, St. Paul Como Park 60

Monticello 80, Big Lake 33

Mound Westonka 64, Hutchinson 60

Mounds Park Academy 51, Breck 21

Nevis 40, Cass Lake-Bena 37

New London-Spicer 69, Rockford 30

New Ulm 88, Worthington 38

New York Mills 55, Pillager 31

Northern Freeze 60, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 53

Norwood-Young America 51, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 33

Nova Classical Academy 46, Cristo Rey Jesuit 26

Park Rapids 58, Thief River Falls 38

Pequot Lakes 63, Perham 52

Pine City 102, Mille Lacs Co-op 30

Pipestone 49, Redwood Valley 39

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 77, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

Randolph 51, Medford 26

Robbinsdale Cooper 63, Fridley 57

Rochester Lourdes 57, Kasson-Mantorville 24

Rock Ridge 86, International Falls 34

Rosemount 72, Apple Valley 19

Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49

Sacred Heart 51, Bagley 31

Southland 47, Schaeffer Academy 32

St. Agnes 58, Concordia Academy 44

St. Charles 65, Lewiston-Altura 52

St. Clair 70, AC/GE 64

St. Michael-Albertville 80, Sartell-St. Stephen 69

St. Peter 78, Marshall 75

Stephen-Argyle 63, Warroad 40

Tri-City United 41, Sibley East 38

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 85, Nicollet 66

Wabasso 54, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 20

Waseca 55, Blue Earth Area 37

Watertown-Mayer 60, Dassel-Cokato 35

Wayzata 85, Buffalo 30

West Central 70, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 42

Yellow Medicine East 61, Ortonville 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

St. Paul Academy vs. Providence Academy, ccd.

Superior, Wis. vs. St. Paul Johnson, ccd.

