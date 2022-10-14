PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbeville 48, Landrum 0
Andrew Jackson 31, Central 6
Andrews 42, Kingstree 14
Ashley Ridge 21, Berkeley 20
Aynor 30, Waccamaw 7
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 53, Bethune-Bowman 0
Barnwell 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6
Batesburg-Leesville 21, Fox Creek 13
Beaufort Academy 31, Thomas Heyward Academy 27
Belton-Honea Path 71, Fountain Inn 7
Blythewood 21, Clover 7
Brookland-Cayce 42, Dreher 13
Chapman 54, Travelers Rest 13
Chesnee 28, Blacksburg 25
Chester 33, Emerald 13
Colleton Prep 22, Carolina High and Academy 0
Conway 20, Socastee 17
Crescent 28, Pendleton 21
Crestwood 41, Darlington 7
Cross 42, Military Magnet Academy 0
D.W. Daniel 41, Seneca 3
Denmark-Olar 39, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 28
Dillon 43, Manning 20
Dutch Fork 51, Chapin 0
Easley 56, Berea 0
Gaffney 19, Boiling Springs 7
Gilbert 38, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 54, Newberry 12
Greenville 56, Pickens 0
Hammond 48, Trinity Byrnes School 7
Hanahan 38, Battery Creek 7
Hartsville 49, North Myrtle Beach 0
James Island 56, Bluffton 10
Johnsonville 14, East Clarendon 7
Lamar 15, Hannah-Pamplico 8
Lewisville 56, Great Falls 6
Marion 56, Lee Central 6
May River 48, Colleton County 7
Nation Ford 41, Rock Hill 28
North Central 32, Cheraw 23
Northwestern 45, York Comprehensive 17
Pee Dee Academy 26, Hilton Head Christian Academy 22
Pinewood Prep 48, Hilton Head Prep 7
Robert E. Lee Academy 43, Conway Christian School 14
Silver Bluff 26, Saluda 15
South Pointe 19, Indian Land 7
Strom Thurmond 51, Pelion 7
Summerville 34, West Ashley 13
Sumter 42, Carolina Forest 21
T.L. Hanna 14, Hillcrest 13
Wagener-Salley 20, Ridge Spring-Monetta 3
Walhalla 44, West Oak 14
West Florence 45, Wilson 7
Westside 31, Greenwood 21
Whale Branch 21, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Williamsburg Academy 54, Orangeburg Prep 27
Williston-Elko 20, Whitmire 12
Wilson Hall 21, Florence Christian 20
Wren 43, Palmetto 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
