BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 68, Hanna-Elk Mountain 19

Cheyenne East 79, Sheridan, Colo. 42

Fossil Ridge, Colo. 74, Campbell County 24

Glenrock 43, Moorcroft 40

Lusk 45, Crawford, Neb. 44

Midwest 46, Rock River 37

Pine Bluffs 72, Arvada, Colo. 66

Severance, Colo. 73, Cheyenne Central 69

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Casper Kelly Walsh 78, Evanston 36

Casper Natrona 39, Farson-Eden 28

Casper Natrona 42, Mountain View 32

Cheyenne South 81, Pinedale 53

Green River 63, Torrington 38

Laramie 57, Mountain View 46

Manila, Utah 62, Pinedale 60

Riverton 60, Grace, Idaho 55, OT

Rock Springs 58, FMHS, Colo. 55

Thunder Basin 73, Lyman 25

Foothills Classic=

Greybull 46, Big Horn 41

Tongue River 84, Wyoming Indian 62

Wind River 87, Wright 49

Lander Classic=

Douglas 60, Worland 52

Kemmerer 37, Wheatland 33

Lingle-Ft. Laramie Tournament=

Hulett 52, Southeast 47

Kaycee 52, Lingle-Fort Laramie 34

Lingle-Fort Laramie 50, Hulett 45

Southeast 50, Kaycee 42

Stateline Shootout=

Belle Fourche, S.D. 64, Newcastle 53

Sundance 56, Lead-Deadwood, S.D. 36

Wrangler Invite=

Cokeville 62, Burlington 56

Meeteetse 47, Hanna-Elk Mountain 31

Riverside 66, Hanna-Elk Mountain 27

Riverside 66, Little Snake River 27

Rocky Mountain 57, Dubois 55, OT

Saratoga 62, Dubois 54

Shoshoni 62, Burlington 53

Upton 66, Saratoga 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powell vs. Cody, ppd.

Sheridan vs. Buffalo, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

