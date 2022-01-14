BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amundsen 74, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 12
Argo 61, Shepard 52
Barrington 44, Conant 34
Bartlett 69, Aurora (East) 55
Belvidere North 43, Geneva 40
Bloomington 69, Champaign Centennial 59
Blue Ridge 57, Heritage 49
Bolingbrook 83, Homewood-Flossmoor 82
Breese Central 40, Salem 25
Breese Mater Dei 56, Effingham St. Anthony 48
Bremen 58, Thornton Fractional North 35
Brother Rice 66, Providence 43
Burlington Central 67, McHenry 44
Carmel 45, St. Viator 36
Casey-Westfield 59, Marshall 53
Centralia 59, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 45
Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Illinois Valley Central 43
Chatham Glenwood 43, Decatur MacArthur 42
Chicago (Austin) 64, Collins Academy 55
Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Hope Academy 44
Chicago (Jones) 40, Clemente 32
Chicago (Lane) 65, Lincoln Park 51
Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 56, Payton 52
Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 30, Chicago (Disney II) 29
Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 44, Chicago King 13
Chicago Academy 59, Rickover Naval 24
Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 82, Rich Township 61
Chicago Phoenix Academy 65, Chicago (Tech) 39
Cisne 73, Grayville 50
Cissna Park 62, N. Vermillion, Ind. 59
Clifton Central 41, Grant Park 22
Coal City 52, Lisle 49, 2OT
Collinsville 48, Belleville East 44
Columbia 65, East Alton-Wood River 37
DePaul College Prep 63, St. Francis de Sales 11
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 71, ALAH 61
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Tremont 51
Deerfield 53, Vernon Hills 43
Downers North 44, York 36
DuQuoin 56, Carterville 55
Dunlap 59, Canton 52
East Peoria 43, Pekin 30
Eldorado 58, Edwards County 50
Elmwood Park 44, Aurora Central Catholic 38
Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Rantoul 44
Fairfield 67, Carmi White County 37
Freeburg 78, Roxana 39
Freeport (Aquin) 53, Durand 41
Fremd 46, Schaumburg 41
Glenbard East 50, Bensenville (Fenton) 43
Glenbard West 68, Oak Park River Forest 36
Glenbrook North 78, Niles West 50
Glenbrook South 56, Evanston Township 50
Goreville 55, Christopher 39
Hamilton County 48, Flora 42
Harvey Thornton 60, Thornwood 59
Herrin 53, Harrisburg 38
Herscher 50, Manteno 39
Hersey 48, Buffalo Grove 43
Heyworth 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43
Highland Park 42, Maine West 27
Hillcrest 67, Thornton Fractional South 47
Hillsboro 53, South County 40
Hinckley-Big Rock 61, Earlville 50
Hinsdale Central 52, St. Charles North 50
Hinsdale South 70, Addison Trail 52
Holy Trinity 57, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 52
Huntley 68, Dundee-Crown 62, 4OT
Jerseyville Jersey 47, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43
Kaneland 64, Sandwich 39
Kankakee (McNamara) 74, Ridgewood 27
Kewanee 63, Hall 58
Knoxville 45, Princeville 28
Lake Forest 39, Gurnee Warren 38
Lake Zurich 73, Waukegan 34
Larkin 73, Glenbard South 46
Leo 70, Marmion 54
Libertyville 51, Stevenson 50
Lincoln-Way East 76, Sandburg 34
Lockport 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46
Loyola 43, De La Salle 24
Marion 41, Cahokia 25
Marissa/Coulterville 49, Dupo 26
Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 55, Faith Christian 41
Mather 44, Northside Prep 39
Metro-East Lutheran 72, Greenville 52
Midland 61, Roanoke-Benson 44
Milford 44, S. Newton, Ind. 43
Minooka 42, Plainfield East 39
Moline 99, Rock Island Alleman 49
Momence 42, Beecher 38
Monticello 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 54
Morton 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 41
Mount Vernon 54, Carbondale 46
Naperville Central 81, Metea Valley 55
Nashville 60, Anna-Jonesboro 36
Nazareth 51, Joliet Catholic 46
New Trier 59, Maine South 26
Newark 106, Leland 42
Normal Community 47, Peoria Notre Dame 46
Norris City (NCOE) 49, Carrier Mills 38
North Clay 64, Altamont 53
North Lawndale 54, Westinghouse 51
Oak Forest 60, Tinley Park 45
Oak Lawn Richards 65, Blue Island Eisenhower 63
Olney (Richland County) 52, Mt. Carmel 40
Oswego 51, Plainfield South 46
Oswego East 59, Joliet West 57
Ottawa 62, Plano 52
Palatine 48, Hoffman Estates 43
Palestine-Hutsonville 47, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 36
Pana 75, Carlyle 38
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Tolono Unity 41
Pecatonica 53, Lena-Winslow 43
Peoria (H.S.) 63, Normal West 61
Plainfield Central 44, Yorkville 35
Pleasant Plains 61, New Berlin 28
Pontiac 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 44
Prairie Ridge 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40
Princeton 68, Sterling Newman 62
Proviso East 73, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 72, OT
Quentin Road Bible School 53, Oak Hill Christian, Wis. 37
Quincy 55, Galesburg 53
Quincy Notre Dame 59, Woodstock Marian 53
Red Bud 60, Okawville 59
Red Hill 58, Paris 45
Richwoods 63, Danville 39
Riverside-Brookfield 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59
Rock Island 59, Sterling 49
Rolling Meadows 57, Prospect 43
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Jacksonville 25
Seneca 82, Ottawa Marquette 59
Serena 87, LaMoille 29
Sesser-Valier 72, Zeigler-Royalton 35
Sierra Canyon, Calif. 63, Whitney Young 46
Somonauk 65, Indian Creek 23
Springfield Southeast 62, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 51
St. Anne 64, Donovan 33
St. Edward 64, Westmont 42
St. Ignatius 75, Chicago Mt. Carmel 58
St. Laurence 58, Providence-St. Mel 40
St. Patrick 60, Marist 52
St. Rita 56, Montini 48
Steinmetz 58, Chicago North Grand 37
Streamwood 54, West Chicago 48
Taft 64, Chicago Uplift 3
Thompsonville 56, Century 50
Trenton Wesclin 51, Sparta 45
Tri-County 69, Argenta-Oreana 54
Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 38
Urbana 42, Champaign Central 40
Von Steuben 65, Foreman 41
Walther Christian Academy 64, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 21
Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sullivan 38
Washington 43, Metamora 39
Waterloo 60, Triad 53, OT
Westlake 56, Parkview Christian Academy 45
Wheaton Academy 60, IC Catholic 51
Wheeling 58, Elk Grove 56
Willowbrook 70, Leyden 63
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 73, Galva 35
ICAC Tournament=
Elmwood 53, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 25
Winchester Tournament=
Concord (Triopia) 59, Carrollton 43
Petersburg PORTA 51, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 44
Winchester (West Central) 73, Payson Seymour 63
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Byron vs. Richmond-Burton, ccd.
Dwight vs. Woodland, ccd.
Elgin Academy vs. Chicago-University, ccd.
Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Cullom Tri-Point, ccd.
Mooseheart vs. Harvest Christian Academy, ccd.
Morris vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.
Mundelein vs. Zion Benton, ccd.
Plainfield North vs. Romeoville, ccd.
Streator vs. Reed-Custer, ccd.
