BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amundsen 74, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 12

Argo 61, Shepard 52

Barrington 44, Conant 34

Bartlett 69, Aurora (East) 55

Belvidere North 43, Geneva 40

Bloomington 69, Champaign Centennial 59

Blue Ridge 57, Heritage 49

Bolingbrook 83, Homewood-Flossmoor 82

Breese Central 40, Salem 25

Breese Mater Dei 56, Effingham St. Anthony 48

Bremen 58, Thornton Fractional North 35

Brother Rice 66, Providence 43

Burlington Central 67, McHenry 44

Carmel 45, St. Viator 36

Casey-Westfield 59, Marshall 53

Centralia 59, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 45

Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Illinois Valley Central 43

Chatham Glenwood 43, Decatur MacArthur 42

Chicago (Austin) 64, Collins Academy 55

Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Hope Academy 44

Chicago (Jones) 40, Clemente 32

Chicago (Lane) 65, Lincoln Park 51

Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 56, Payton 52

Chicago (Marine Military Academy) 30, Chicago (Disney II) 29

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 44, Chicago King 13

Chicago Academy 59, Rickover Naval 24

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 82, Rich Township 61

Chicago Phoenix Academy 65, Chicago (Tech) 39

Cisne 73, Grayville 50

Cissna Park 62, N. Vermillion, Ind. 59

Clifton Central 41, Grant Park 22

Coal City 52, Lisle 49, 2OT

Collinsville 48, Belleville East 44

Columbia 65, East Alton-Wood River 37

DePaul College Prep 63, St. Francis de Sales 11

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 71, ALAH 61

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 63, Tremont 51

Deerfield 53, Vernon Hills 43

Downers North 44, York 36

DuQuoin 56, Carterville 55

Dunlap 59, Canton 52

East Peoria 43, Pekin 30

Eldorado 58, Edwards County 50

Elmwood Park 44, Aurora Central Catholic 38

Fairbury Prairie Central 72, Rantoul 44

Fairfield 67, Carmi White County 37

Freeburg 78, Roxana 39

Freeport (Aquin) 53, Durand 41

Fremd 46, Schaumburg 41

Glenbard East 50, Bensenville (Fenton) 43

Glenbard West 68, Oak Park River Forest 36

Glenbrook North 78, Niles West 50

Glenbrook South 56, Evanston Township 50

Goreville 55, Christopher 39

Hamilton County 48, Flora 42

Harvey Thornton 60, Thornwood 59

Herrin 53, Harrisburg 38

Herscher 50, Manteno 39

Hersey 48, Buffalo Grove 43

Heyworth 60, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 43

Highland Park 42, Maine West 27

Hillcrest 67, Thornton Fractional South 47

Hillsboro 53, South County 40

Hinckley-Big Rock 61, Earlville 50

Hinsdale Central 52, St. Charles North 50

Hinsdale South 70, Addison Trail 52

Holy Trinity 57, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 52

Huntley 68, Dundee-Crown 62, 4OT

Jerseyville Jersey 47, Bethalto Civic Memorial 43

Kaneland 64, Sandwich 39

Kankakee (McNamara) 74, Ridgewood 27

Kewanee 63, Hall 58

Knoxville 45, Princeville 28

Lake Forest 39, Gurnee Warren 38

Lake Zurich 73, Waukegan 34

Larkin 73, Glenbard South 46

Leo 70, Marmion 54

Libertyville 51, Stevenson 50

Lincoln-Way East 76, Sandburg 34

Lockport 56, Bradley-Bourbonnais 46

Loyola 43, De La Salle 24

Marion 41, Cahokia 25

Marissa/Coulterville 49, Dupo 26

Marquette Manor Baptist Academy 55, Faith Christian 41

Mather 44, Northside Prep 39

Metro-East Lutheran 72, Greenville 52

Midland 61, Roanoke-Benson 44

Milford 44, S. Newton, Ind. 43

Minooka 42, Plainfield East 39

Moline 99, Rock Island Alleman 49

Momence 42, Beecher 38

Monticello 64, Bloomington Central Catholic 54

Morton 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 41

Mount Vernon 54, Carbondale 46

Naperville Central 81, Metea Valley 55

Nashville 60, Anna-Jonesboro 36

Nazareth 51, Joliet Catholic 46

New Trier 59, Maine South 26

Newark 106, Leland 42

Normal Community 47, Peoria Notre Dame 46

Norris City (NCOE) 49, Carrier Mills 38

North Clay 64, Altamont 53

North Lawndale 54, Westinghouse 51

Oak Forest 60, Tinley Park 45

Oak Lawn Richards 65, Blue Island Eisenhower 63

Olney (Richland County) 52, Mt. Carmel 40

Oswego 51, Plainfield South 46

Oswego East 59, Joliet West 57

Ottawa 62, Plano 52

Palatine 48, Hoffman Estates 43

Palestine-Hutsonville 47, Vincennes Rivet, Ind. 36

Pana 75, Carlyle 38

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 51, Tolono Unity 41

Pecatonica 53, Lena-Winslow 43

Peoria (H.S.) 63, Normal West 61

Plainfield Central 44, Yorkville 35

Pleasant Plains 61, New Berlin 28

Pontiac 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Prairie Ridge 54, Algonquin (Jacobs) 40

Princeton 68, Sterling Newman 62

Proviso East 73, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 72, OT

Quentin Road Bible School 53, Oak Hill Christian, Wis. 37

Quincy 55, Galesburg 53

Quincy Notre Dame 59, Woodstock Marian 53

Red Bud 60, Okawville 59

Red Hill 58, Paris 45

Richwoods 63, Danville 39

Riverside-Brookfield 71, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59

Rock Island 59, Sterling 49

Rolling Meadows 57, Prospect 43

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 58, Jacksonville 25

Seneca 82, Ottawa Marquette 59

Serena 87, LaMoille 29

Sesser-Valier 72, Zeigler-Royalton 35

Sierra Canyon, Calif. 63, Whitney Young 46

Somonauk 65, Indian Creek 23

Springfield Southeast 62, Ev. Bosse, Ind. 51

St. Anne 64, Donovan 33

St. Edward 64, Westmont 42

St. Ignatius 75, Chicago Mt. Carmel 58

St. Laurence 58, Providence-St. Mel 40

St. Patrick 60, Marist 52

St. Rita 56, Montini 48

Steinmetz 58, Chicago North Grand 37

Streamwood 54, West Chicago 48

Taft 64, Chicago Uplift 3

Thompsonville 56, Century 50

Trenton Wesclin 51, Sparta 45

Tri-County 69, Argenta-Oreana 54

Tuscola 49, Shelbyville 38

Urbana 42, Champaign Central 40

Von Steuben 65, Foreman 41

Walther Christian Academy 64, Cristo Rey St. Martin Deporres (Waukegan) 21

Warrensburg-Latham 60, Sullivan 38

Washington 43, Metamora 39

Waterloo 60, Triad 53, OT

Westlake 56, Parkview Christian Academy 45

Wheaton Academy 60, IC Catholic 51

Wheeling 58, Elk Grove 56

Willowbrook 70, Leyden 63

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 73, Galva 35

ICAC Tournament=

Elmwood 53, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 25

Winchester Tournament=

Concord (Triopia) 59, Carrollton 43

Petersburg PORTA 51, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 44

Winchester (West Central) 73, Payson Seymour 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Byron vs. Richmond-Burton, ccd.

Dwight vs. Woodland, ccd.

Elgin Academy vs. Chicago-University, ccd.

Gardner-South Wilmington vs. Cullom Tri-Point, ccd.

Mooseheart vs. Harvest Christian Academy, ccd.

Morris vs. LaSalle-Peru, ccd.

Mundelein vs. Zion Benton, ccd.

Plainfield North vs. Romeoville, ccd.

Streator vs. Reed-Custer, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you