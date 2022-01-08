BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appomattox 62, Dan River 47

Atlantic Shores Christian 57, Hampton Christian 48

Cape Henry Collegiate 88, Norfolk Christian School 35

Cave Spring 79, Salem 45

Clover Hill 69, Powhatan 66

Cosby 50, Monacan 45

Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 30

Fort Chiswell 71, Galax 38

Franklin County 62, William Byrd 60

Glen Allen 50, Deep Run 48

Grace Christian 83, The New Community School 50

Grafton 55, Smithfield 48

Greensville County 67, Windsor 36

Hopewell 64, Dinwiddie 53

Indian River 82, Grassfield 70

James River-Buchanan 50, Glenvar 47

Jamestown 83, New Kent 64

Kecoughtan 100, Denbigh 25

Lynchburg Home School 68, Farmville Homeschool 48

Manchester 66, Huguenot 54

Martinsville 75, Bassett 60

Mathews 60, Carver Academy 48

Matoaca 67, Colonial Heights 51

Maury 55, Churchland 33

Northside 97, Staunton River 13

Regents 70, Blue Ridge Christian 30

Temple Christian 43, New Covenant 30

Thomas Dale 72, Prince George 57

Tunstall 72, Patrick County 38

Varina 72, Henrico 51

West Point 52, King William 38

Westover Christian 55, Timberlake Christian 50

Woodside 72, Phoebus 58

York 65, Warhill 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Auburn vs. Giles, ppd.

Brentsville vs. Kettle Run, ppd.

Broadway vs. Spotswood, ppd.

GW-Danville vs. Halifax County, ppd.

Gainesville vs. Freedom (South Riding), ppd.

James River-Midlothian vs. Lloyd Bird, ppd.

Kellam vs. Kempsville, ppd.

Liberty-Bealeton vs. Fauquier, ppd.

Louisa vs. Fluvanna, ppd.

Luray vs. Turner Ashby, ppd.

Miller School vs. Catholic High School of Va Beach, ppd.

Steward School vs. North Cross, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Castlewood, ppd.

