PREP FOOTBALL=

Alamogordo 7, Gadsden 0

Amarillo, Texas 28, Cleveland 27

Anthony, Texas 62, Hot Springs 7

Artesia 51, Belen 0

Bloomfield 60, Grants 7

Canyon Randall, Texas 50, Clovis 23

Crownpoint 22, Zuni 12

Dexter 52, Hagerman 0

Dulce 56, Questa 52

Durango, Colo. 49, Piedra Vista 14

EP Eastwood, Texas 55, Las Cruces 28

El Paso Eastlake, Texas 35, Rio Rancho 7

Espanola Valley 21, Escalante 14

Goddard 35, Deming 12

Grady 40, Elida 26

Kirtland Central 46, Thoreau 14

Legacy 62, Clayton 16

Los Alamos 23, Capital 20

Mayfield 41, Organ Mountain 10

Menaul 24, Logan 6

Moriarty 54, Newcomb 0

Portales 48, West Las Vegas 14

Roswell 34, Hobbs 6

Ruidoso 21, Chaparral 18

Sandia 45, Albuquerque High 9

Santa Rosa 27, Robertson 24

St. Michael's 27, Santa Fe 20

Tatum 64, Lordsburg 46

Texico 30, NMMI 8

Tohatchi 30, Wingate 18

West Mesa 46, Cibola 20

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

