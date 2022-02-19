BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Branson/Kim 53, Springfield 45
Briggsdale 62, Prairie 59
Byers 42, Calhan 18
Cedaredge 48, De Beque 26
Chaparral 63, Ponderosa 59
Chatfield 54, Arvada West 29
Cheyenne Wells 44, Cheraw 31
Clear Creek 60, Longmont Christian 58
Cotopaxi 62, Sangre De Cristo 31
D'Evelyn 56, Littleton 46
Dakota Ridge 68, Columbine 62
Del Norte 25, Pagosa Springs 0
Douglas County 72, Legend 44
Eaglecrest 80, Cherry Creek 67
FMHS 56, Grand Junction 50
Falcon 74, Sierra 20
Fort Collins 79, Fairview 45
Golden 58, Evergreen High School 45
Haxtun 66, Lone Star 45
Hi-Plains 68, Bethune 60
Holy Family 40, Severance 38
Holyoke 78, Caliche 60
J.K. Mullen 63, Arapahoe 46
Kit Carson 50, Eads 49
Lyons 65, Front Range Christian School 27
Manual 70, DSST: Byers 31
McClave 43, Granada 40
Meeker 60, Hayden 24
Moffat 70, Antonito 30
Mountain View 69, Niwot 32
Mountain Vista 60, Rock Canyon 41
Otis 64, Flagler 30
Overland 57, Grandview 54
Pikes Peak 64, Hanover 44
Poudre 53, Legacy 42
Prairie View 72, Brighton 62
Ralston Valley 72, Bear Creek 34
Regis Jesuit 67, Heritage 57
Resurrection Christian 56, Strasburg 36
Riverdale Ridge 63, Roosevelt 49
Sanford 62, Center 39
Sierra Grande 64, Manzanola 22
Simla 71, Cripple Creek-Victor 23
Skyline High School 50, Erie 44
Smoky Hill 73, Cherokee Trail 66
Soroco 58, North Park 41
Sterling 65, Eaton 42
ThunderRidge 93, Castle View 67
Trinidad 60, Atlas 32
Union Colony Preparatory School 46, Gilpin County 21
University 52, Brush 32
Vail Christian 75, Olathe 45
Valor Christian 66, Pomona 55
Windsor Charter 61, Loveland Classical 30
Wray 63, Merino 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/