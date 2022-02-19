BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Branson/Kim 53, Springfield 45

Briggsdale 62, Prairie 59

Byers 42, Calhan 18

Cedaredge 48, De Beque 26

Chaparral 63, Ponderosa 59

Chatfield 54, Arvada West 29

Cheyenne Wells 44, Cheraw 31

Clear Creek 60, Longmont Christian 58

Cotopaxi 62, Sangre De Cristo 31

D'Evelyn 56, Littleton 46

Dakota Ridge 68, Columbine 62

Del Norte 25, Pagosa Springs 0

Douglas County 72, Legend 44

Eaglecrest 80, Cherry Creek 67

FMHS 56, Grand Junction 50

Falcon 74, Sierra 20

Fort Collins 79, Fairview 45

Golden 58, Evergreen High School 45

Haxtun 66, Lone Star 45

Hi-Plains 68, Bethune 60

Holy Family 40, Severance 38

Holyoke 78, Caliche 60

J.K. Mullen 63, Arapahoe 46

Kit Carson 50, Eads 49

Lyons 65, Front Range Christian School 27

Manual 70, DSST: Byers 31

McClave 43, Granada 40

Meeker 60, Hayden 24

Moffat 70, Antonito 30

Mountain View 69, Niwot 32

Mountain Vista 60, Rock Canyon 41

Otis 64, Flagler 30

Overland 57, Grandview 54

Pikes Peak 64, Hanover 44

Poudre 53, Legacy 42

Prairie View 72, Brighton 62

Ralston Valley 72, Bear Creek 34

Regis Jesuit 67, Heritage 57

Resurrection Christian 56, Strasburg 36

Riverdale Ridge 63, Roosevelt 49

Sanford 62, Center 39

Sierra Grande 64, Manzanola 22

Simla 71, Cripple Creek-Victor 23

Skyline High School 50, Erie 44

Smoky Hill 73, Cherokee Trail 66

Soroco 58, North Park 41

Sterling 65, Eaton 42

ThunderRidge 93, Castle View 67

Trinidad 60, Atlas 32

Union Colony Preparatory School 46, Gilpin County 21

University 52, Brush 32

Vail Christian 75, Olathe 45

Valor Christian 66, Pomona 55

Windsor Charter 61, Loveland Classical 30

Wray 63, Merino 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

