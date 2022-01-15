GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 62, Dickinson 40

Dickinson Trinity 55, New England 47

Flasher 69, Solen 33

Hatton-Northwood 57, Larimore 37

Herreid/Selby Area, S.D. 42, Linton/HMB 39

Langdon 47, North Star 35

Mandan 78, Watford City 35

New Salem-Almont 47, Standing Rock 43

St. Mary's 71, Turtle Mountain 56

Trenton 53, Mandaree 36

Tri-State 69, Waubay/Summit, S.D. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Devils Lake vs. Fargo Shanley, ppd.

Enderlin vs. Kidder County, ppd. to Feb 5th.

Fargo Davies vs. Grand Forks Red River, ppd.

Lisbon vs. Sisseton, S.D., ppd.

Napoleon/G-S vs. Medina/P-B, ppd.

Sheyenne vs. Valley City, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

