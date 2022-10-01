PREP FOOTBALL=
Adrian 54, Cass-Midway 0
Affton 34, University City 28
Albany 64, St. Joseph Christian 0
Appleton City/Montrose 56, Osceola 12
Archie 52, Drexel 14
Battle 50, Smith-Cotton 15
Blair Oaks 65, Versailles 6
Boonville 28, California 12
Bowling Green 69, South Callaway 14
Braymer 84, Schuyler County 28
Brentwood 8, Principia 7
Buffalo 50, Butler 44, OT
Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14
Cardinal Ritter 59, St. Francis Borgia 0
Carthage 49, Ozark 7
Center 55, Harrisonville 21
Central (Cape Girardeau) 35, Farmington 32
Central (New Madrid County) 60, Kennett 28
Centralia 28, Clark County 18
Chillicothe 42, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7
Christian Brothers College 55, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 24
Clinton 42, Missouri Military Academy 6
Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge 32
DeSmet 37, St. Louis University 20
Dexter 38, Caruthersville 20
Duchesne 54, Jennings 0
East Atchison 60, Mound City 6
East Buchanan 49, West Platte 14
East Prairie 30, Malden 26
Eureka 34, Pattonville 7
Fayette 40, Paris 9
Forsyth 43, Diamond 33
Fort Osage 56, Central (St. Joseph) 14
Francis Howell North 42, Francis Howell Central 21
Fredericktown 21, DeSoto 14
Ft. Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Gallatin 41, Milan 10
Grain Valley 44, Belton 0
Grandview 31, Excelsior Springs 20
Hannibal 45, Kirksville 25
Helias Catholic 24, Capital City 22
Herculaneum 46, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0
Hillsboro 67, Windsor (Imperial) 13
Holt 52, North Point 0
Houston 12, Ava 6
Jackson 68, Sikeston 13
Jasper 50, Greenfield 22
Jefferson (Festus) 20, Perryville 7
Jefferson City 57, Hickman High School 22
Joplin 42, Republic 28
KC Northeast 26, East (Kansas City) 12
Kearney 59, Ruskin 0
Kickapoo 21, West Plains 6
King City 72, Rock Port 36
Knob Noster 41, Lexington 20
Lafayette (Wildwood) 49, Ladue Horton Watkins 10
Lafayette County 40, Holden 0
Lamar 54, McDonald County 14
Lawson 47, Plattsburg 6
Lebanon 42, Glendale 0
Lee's Summit 35, Oak Park 28
Lee's Summit North 47, Raymore-Peculiar 7
Lee's Summit West 10, Blue Springs South 7
Liberty (Mountain View) 27, Mountain Grove 13
Liberty North 35, Blue Springs 10
Lincoln 46, Slater 0
Lincoln College Prep 59, Highland Park, Kan. 22
Lindbergh 19, Ritenour 14
Lockwood 51, Liberal 14
Logan-Rogersville 35, Hollister 13
Lutheran South 42, Westminster Christian 28
Macon 53, Brookfield 20
Madison, Ill. 49, TDW Prep 18
Marceline 36, Salisbury 32
Marionville 62, Pierce City 21
Mark Twain 38, Louisiana 14
Marquette 20, Kirkwood 17
Marshall 17, Moberly 7
Marshfield 55, Aurora 21
Maryville 55, Benton 13
Maysville/Winston 28, Princeton 12
Mehlville 29, Webster Groves 0
Mexico 54, Fulton 7
Mid-Buchanan 48, North Platte 28
Monett 28, East Newton 14
Monroe City 50, Palmyra 0
Montgomery County 36, Wright City 14
Mt. Vernon 42, Springfield Catholic 7
Neosho 50, Branson 31
Nevada 62, Cassville 7
Nixa 56, Carl Junction 8
Norborne 52, Northland Christian 46
North Andrew 54, Stanberry 6
North Callaway 36, Van-Far 16
North County 30, Festus 20
North Kansas City 44, Truman 0
North Shelby 78, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 12
Norwood 52, College Heights Christian 46
Oakville 62, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7
Odessa 61, Warrensburg 36
Orrick 52, Sweet Springs 44
Osage 33, Hallsville 22
Owensville 22, Pacific 12
Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35
Parkway North 40, Parkway West 35
Pattonsburg 64, Rich Hill 24
Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 64, Rich Hill/Hume 24
Pembroke Hill 21, Hogan Prep 6
Penney 36, Lathrop 7
Platte County 31, Raytown 26
Pleasant Hill 42, Oak Grove 7
Poplar Bluff 28, Fox 7
Portageville 50, Chaffee 7
Putnam County 55, South Harrison 14
Richmond 64, Carrollton 0
Rock Bridge 42, Lutheran (St. Charles) 13
Rockhurst 32, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 11
Rockwood Summit 37, McCluer 0
Rolla 49, Parkview 0
Roosevelt 52, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 36
Russellville 38, Crystal City 36
Sarcoxie 56, Miller 14
Savannah 41, Cameron 6
Scott City 42, Kelly 0
Seckman 50, Parkway South 6
Seneca 63, Reeds Spring 49
Sherwood 28, Stockton/Sheldon 21
Skyline 44, Clever 7
Smithville 49, Raytown South 0
South Holt 62, Stewartsville 50
South Shelby 52, Highland 12
Southern Boone County 42, Eldon 20
St. Charles 30, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 28
St. Charles West 22, Orchard Farm 7
St. Clair 34, St. James 6
St. Joseph Le Blond 40, KC East Christian, Kan. 28
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 49, St. Dominic 10
St. Paul Lutheran 50, Santa Fe 6
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 58, Cuba 6
Staley 26, Liberty 24
Strafford 45, Fair Grove 18
Sullivan 6, Hermann 0
Trenton 24, Polo 6
Union 55, Warrenton 14
University Academy 28, Lee's Summit Community Christian 14
Valle Catholic 40, Central (Park Hills) 30
Vashon/Miller Career Academy 40, Ft. Zumwalt North 32
Warsaw 40, El Dorado Springs 6
Washington 45, Ft. Zumwalt East 7
Waynesville 62, Hillcrest 6
Webb City 49, Willard 28
Wellington-Napoleon 55, Lone Jack 0
West Nodaway 62, DeKalb 28
Westran 38, Scotland County 0
William Chrisman 30, Winnetonka 14
Willow Springs 69, Salem 33
Windsor 28, Tipton 21
Worth County 76, Knox County 24
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
