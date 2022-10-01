PREP FOOTBALL=

Adrian 54, Cass-Midway 0

Affton 34, University City 28

Albany 64, St. Joseph Christian 0

Appleton City/Montrose 56, Osceola 12

Archie 52, Drexel 14

Battle 50, Smith-Cotton 15

Blair Oaks 65, Versailles 6

Boonville 28, California 12

Bowling Green 69, South Callaway 14

Braymer 84, Schuyler County 28

Brentwood 8, Principia 7

Buffalo 50, Butler 44, OT

Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14

Cardinal Ritter 59, St. Francis Borgia 0

Carthage 49, Ozark 7

Center 55, Harrisonville 21

Central (Cape Girardeau) 35, Farmington 32

Central (New Madrid County) 60, Kennett 28

Centralia 28, Clark County 18

Chillicothe 42, Lafayette (St. Joseph) 7

Christian Brothers College 55, Indpls Chatard, Ind. 24

Clinton 42, Missouri Military Academy 6

Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge 32

DeSmet 37, St. Louis University 20

Dexter 38, Caruthersville 20

Duchesne 54, Jennings 0

East Atchison 60, Mound City 6

East Buchanan 49, West Platte 14

East Prairie 30, Malden 26

Eureka 34, Pattonville 7

Fayette 40, Paris 9

Forsyth 43, Diamond 33

Fort Osage 56, Central (St. Joseph) 14

Francis Howell North 42, Francis Howell Central 21

Fredericktown 21, DeSoto 14

Ft. Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Gallatin 41, Milan 10

Grain Valley 44, Belton 0

Grandview 31, Excelsior Springs 20

Hannibal 45, Kirksville 25

Helias Catholic 24, Capital City 22

Herculaneum 46, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0

Hillsboro 67, Windsor (Imperial) 13

Holt 52, North Point 0

Houston 12, Ava 6

Jackson 68, Sikeston 13

Jasper 50, Greenfield 22

Jefferson (Festus) 20, Perryville 7

Jefferson City 57, Hickman High School 22

Joplin 42, Republic 28

KC Northeast 26, East (Kansas City) 12

Kearney 59, Ruskin 0

Kickapoo 21, West Plains 6

King City 72, Rock Port 36

Knob Noster 41, Lexington 20

Lafayette (Wildwood) 49, Ladue Horton Watkins 10

Lafayette County 40, Holden 0

Lamar 54, McDonald County 14

Lawson 47, Plattsburg 6

Lebanon 42, Glendale 0

Lee's Summit 35, Oak Park 28

Lee's Summit North 47, Raymore-Peculiar 7

Lee's Summit West 10, Blue Springs South 7

Liberty (Mountain View) 27, Mountain Grove 13

Liberty North 35, Blue Springs 10

Lincoln 46, Slater 0

Lincoln College Prep 59, Highland Park, Kan. 22

Lindbergh 19, Ritenour 14

Lockwood 51, Liberal 14

Logan-Rogersville 35, Hollister 13

Lutheran South 42, Westminster Christian 28

Macon 53, Brookfield 20

Madison, Ill. 49, TDW Prep 18

Marceline 36, Salisbury 32

Marionville 62, Pierce City 21

Mark Twain 38, Louisiana 14

Marquette 20, Kirkwood 17

Marshall 17, Moberly 7

Marshfield 55, Aurora 21

Maryville 55, Benton 13

Maysville/Winston 28, Princeton 12

Mehlville 29, Webster Groves 0

Mexico 54, Fulton 7

Mid-Buchanan 48, North Platte 28

Monett 28, East Newton 14

Monroe City 50, Palmyra 0

Montgomery County 36, Wright City 14

Mt. Vernon 42, Springfield Catholic 7

Neosho 50, Branson 31

Nevada 62, Cassville 7

Nixa 56, Carl Junction 8

Norborne 52, Northland Christian 46

North Andrew 54, Stanberry 6

North Callaway 36, Van-Far 16

North County 30, Festus 20

North Kansas City 44, Truman 0

North Shelby 78, Keytesville/ Northwestern Co-op 12

Norwood 52, College Heights Christian 46

Oakville 62, Northwest (Cedar Hill) 7

Odessa 61, Warrensburg 36

Orrick 52, Sweet Springs 44

Osage 33, Hallsville 22

Owensville 22, Pacific 12

Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35

Parkway North 40, Parkway West 35

Pattonsburg 64, Rich Hill 24

Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 64, Rich Hill/Hume 24

Pembroke Hill 21, Hogan Prep 6

Penney 36, Lathrop 7

Platte County 31, Raytown 26

Pleasant Hill 42, Oak Grove 7

Poplar Bluff 28, Fox 7

Portageville 50, Chaffee 7

Putnam County 55, South Harrison 14

Richmond 64, Carrollton 0

Rock Bridge 42, Lutheran (St. Charles) 13

Rockhurst 32, St. Thomas Aquinas, Kan. 11

Rockwood Summit 37, McCluer 0

Rolla 49, Parkview 0

Roosevelt 52, Bishop DuBourg/Hancock 36

Russellville 38, Crystal City 36

Sarcoxie 56, Miller 14

Savannah 41, Cameron 6

Scott City 42, Kelly 0

Seckman 50, Parkway South 6

Seneca 63, Reeds Spring 49

Sherwood 28, Stockton/Sheldon 21

Skyline 44, Clever 7

Smithville 49, Raytown South 0

South Holt 62, Stewartsville 50

South Shelby 52, Highland 12

Southern Boone County 42, Eldon 20

St. Charles 30, Winfield/Elsberry Co-op 28

St. Charles West 22, Orchard Farm 7

St. Clair 34, St. James 6

St. Joseph Le Blond 40, KC East Christian, Kan. 28

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 49, St. Dominic 10

St. Paul Lutheran 50, Santa Fe 6

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 58, Cuba 6

Staley 26, Liberty 24

Strafford 45, Fair Grove 18

Sullivan 6, Hermann 0

Trenton 24, Polo 6

Union 55, Warrenton 14

University Academy 28, Lee's Summit Community Christian 14

Valle Catholic 40, Central (Park Hills) 30

Vashon 40, Ft. Zumwalt North 32

Vashon/Miller Career Academy 40, Ft. Zumwalt North 32

Warsaw 40, El Dorado Springs 6

Washington 45, Ft. Zumwalt East 7

Waynesville 62, Hillcrest 6

Webb City 49, Willard 28

Wellington-Napoleon 55, Lone Jack 0

West Nodaway 62, DeKalb 28

Westran 38, Scotland County 0

William Chrisman 30, Winnetonka 14

Willow Springs 69, Salem 33

Windsor 28, Tipton 21

Worth County 76, Knox County 24

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you