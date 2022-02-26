BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 62, Thermopolis 56

Casper Natrona 50, Rock Springs 48

Cheyenne Central 59, Cheyenne East 46

Cheyenne South 76, Laramie 71

Mountain View 57, Pinedale 46

Powell 43, Lovell 25

Rawlins 65, Torrington 38

Sheridan 63, Casper Kelly Walsh 46

Star Valley 60, Green River 45

Wheatland 48, Burns 41

Regional=

2A East=

Consolation=

Moorcroft 53, Lusk 44

Sundance 65, Glenrock 54

Semifinal=

Big Horn 54, Pine Bluffs 46

2A West=

Consolation=

Greybull 47, Riverside 32

Wyoming Indian 90, St. Stephens 60

Semifinal=

Shoshoni 31, Rocky Mountain 27

Wind River 55, Big Piney 46

1A East=

Consolation=

Kaycee 57, Midwest 15

Lingle-Fort Laramie 44, Rock River 21

Semifinal=

Southeast 48, Guernsey-Sunrise 40

Upton 85, Hulett 28

1A West=

Consolation=

Burlington 84, Ten Sleep 46

Cokeville 66, Meeteetse 49

Semifinal=

Dubois 61, Little Snake River 40

Saratoga 36, Farson-Eden 35

