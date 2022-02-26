BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 62, Thermopolis 56
Casper Natrona 50, Rock Springs 48
Cheyenne Central 59, Cheyenne East 46
Cheyenne South 76, Laramie 71
Mountain View 57, Pinedale 46
Powell 43, Lovell 25
Rawlins 65, Torrington 38
Sheridan 63, Casper Kelly Walsh 46
Star Valley 60, Green River 45
Wheatland 48, Burns 41
Regional=
2A East=
Consolation=
Moorcroft 53, Lusk 44
Sundance 65, Glenrock 54
Semifinal=
Big Horn 54, Pine Bluffs 46
2A West=
Consolation=
Greybull 47, Riverside 32
Wyoming Indian 90, St. Stephens 60
Semifinal=
Shoshoni 31, Rocky Mountain 27
Wind River 55, Big Piney 46
1A East=
Consolation=
Kaycee 57, Midwest 15
Lingle-Fort Laramie 44, Rock River 21
Semifinal=
Southeast 48, Guernsey-Sunrise 40
Upton 85, Hulett 28
1A West=
Consolation=
Burlington 84, Ten Sleep 46
Cokeville 66, Meeteetse 49
Semifinal=
Dubois 61, Little Snake River 40
Saratoga 36, Farson-Eden 35
