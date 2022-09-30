PREP FOOTBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 58, Benjamin Franklin 0
Bonner-Prendergast 35, Archbishop Ryan 7
Conestoga 20, Upper Darby 7
Kensington 30, Philadelphia George Washington 22
Mercersburg Academy 38, Perkiomen School 18
Penn Charter 40, Kiski School 26
Valley Forge Military 22, Randolph-Macon Academy, Va. 14
West Philadelphia 22, Philadelphia Central 14
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
