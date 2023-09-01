PREP FOOTBALL=
Alexandria 42, Chaska 7
Annandale 21, Litchfield 13
Apple Valley 29, Rochester John Marshall 7
BOLD 71, Windom 34
Barnesville 14, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Bagley 14
Blooming Prairie 43, Rushford-Peterson 8
Brainerd 34, Mahtomedi 6
Browerville/Eagle Valley 26, Menahga 0
Caledonia 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0
Cannon Falls 51, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16
Chatfield 49, Pine Island 6
Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0
Crosby-Ironton 27, Deer River 7
DeLaSalle 50, Twin Cities Academy 14
Detroit Lakes 27, Rocori 25
Dover-Eyota 18, Rochester Lourdes 16
Duluth Denfeld 28, Mora 16
Faribault 28, St. Anthony 14
Fergus Falls 42, Park Rapids 28
Fertile-Beltrami 42, Border West 12
Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0
Grand Rapids 47, Pine City 0
Hermantown 47, Proctor 8
Jackson County Central 42, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13
Jordan 20, Marshall 7
Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Wadena-Deer Creek 6
Lakeview 13, St. James Area 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20
Mayer Lutheran 28, United South Central 6
Mille Lacs Co-op 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8
Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7
Minneapolis North 41, Holy Angels 14
Monticello 28, Bemidji 26
Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Cook County 14
Murray County Central 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 34
New Prague 17, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Norwood-Young America 21, St Clair/Loyola 6
Owatonna 42, Hastings 7
Perham 24, Hawley 0
Pipestone 21, Blue Earth Area 18
Providence Academy 14, Breck 13
Red Rock Central 13, Renville County West 6
Red Wing 24, La Crescent 12
Redwood Valley 35, LeSueur-Henderson 26
Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Irondale 19
Sebeka 60, Carlton-Wrenshall Co-op 6
Simley 37, Winona 6
Spring Grove 13, Southland 12
St. Charles 21, Lake City 12
St. Paul Central 20, Bloomington Kennedy 13
St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0
Stewartville 27, Waseca 13
Two Harbors 40, Cloquet 8
Warroad 24, St. Cloud Cathedral 22
Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27
Win-E-Mac 22, Brandon-Evansville 12
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.