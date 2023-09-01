PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria 42, Chaska 7

Annandale 21, Litchfield 13

Apple Valley 29, Rochester John Marshall 7

BOLD 71, Windom 34

Barnesville 14, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 46, Bagley 14

Blooming Prairie 43, Rushford-Peterson 8

Brainerd 34, Mahtomedi 6

Browerville/Eagle Valley 26, Menahga 0

Caledonia 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

Cannon Falls 51, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 16

Chatfield 49, Pine Island 6

Cretin-Derham Hall 35, Tartan 0

Crosby-Ironton 27, Deer River 7

DeLaSalle 50, Twin Cities Academy 14

Detroit Lakes 27, Rocori 25

Dover-Eyota 18, Rochester Lourdes 16

Duluth Denfeld 28, Mora 16

Faribault 28, St. Anthony 14

Fergus Falls 42, Park Rapids 28

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Border West 12

Fillmore Central 46, Hayfield 0

Grand Rapids 47, Pine City 0

Hermantown 47, Proctor 8

Jackson County Central 42, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 13

Jordan 20, Marshall 7

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Delano 35

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 27, Wadena-Deer Creek 6

Lakeview 13, St. James Area 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 63, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 0

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 30, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 20

Mayer Lutheran 28, United South Central 6

Mille Lacs Co-op 12, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 8

Minneapolis Henry 10, Richfield 7

Minneapolis North 41, Holy Angels 14

Monticello 28, Bemidji 26

Mountain Iron-Buhl 66, Cook County 14

Murray County Central 35, Lac qui Parle Valley 34

New Prague 17, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Norwood-Young America 21, St Clair/Loyola 6

Owatonna 42, Hastings 7

Perham 24, Hawley 0

Pipestone 21, Blue Earth Area 18

Providence Academy 14, Breck 13

Red Rock Central 13, Renville County West 6

Red Wing 24, La Crescent 12

Redwood Valley 35, LeSueur-Henderson 26

Sauk Rapids-Rice 22, Irondale 19

Sebeka 60, Carlton-Wrenshall Co-op 6

Simley 37, Winona 6

Spring Grove 13, Southland 12

St. Charles 21, Lake City 12

St. Paul Central 20, Bloomington Kennedy 13

St. Peter 52, Albert Lea 0

Stewartville 27, Waseca 13

Two Harbors 40, Cloquet 8

Warroad 24, St. Cloud Cathedral 22

Watertown-Mayer 28, Austin 27

Win-E-Mac 22, Brandon-Evansville 12

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you