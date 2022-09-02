PREP FOOTBALL=

Beal City 31, McBain 6

Bedford 30, Ann Arbor Pioneer 6

Benton Harbor 34, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

Blanchard Montabella 68, Webberville 20

Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 28

Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14

Carmel, Ind. 35, Detroit Cass Tech 21

Chelsea 22, Angola, Ind. 20

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 29, Flint Beecher 6

Climax-Scotts 38, Bellevue 0

DCP-Northwestern 22, Detroit University Science 0

Detroit Central 44, Davison 34

Detroit East English 42, Detroit Cody 7

Detroit Leadership 62, Detroit Douglass 6

Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit University Prep 6

Dexter 59, Ann Arbor Skyline 8

East Kentwood 19, Birmingham Brother Rice 17

Edison PSA 46, Detroit Denby 12

Fulton-Middleton 48, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 35

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Detroit Loyola 6

Kingston 46, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 28

Lake City 47, Leroy Pine River 0

Lapeer 56, Traverse City Central 42

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47, Detroit Pershing 6

Manton 34, Houghton Lake 13

Mesick 49, Manistee Catholic Central 30

Monroe 28, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21

Morrice 68, Vestaburg 14

Mount Pleasant 51, Midland 29

Notre Dame Prep 36, Detroit Renaissance 26

Ontonagon 58, Stephenson 22

Oxford 17, Birmingham Groves 14

Posen 30, Hillman 24

Redford Union 41, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 6

Richmond-Burton, Ill. 61, Menominee 6

Rogers City 26, AuGres-Sims 12

Rudyard 63, Rapid River 0

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 32

Spring Lake 21, Zeeland East 14

St. Ignace 48, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35, Allen Park Cabrini 14

Stryker, Ohio 44, Morenci 38

Traverse City St. Francis 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 35

Warren De La Salle 49, Muskegon 16

Waterford Our Lady 31, Pontiac A&T 12

Watervliet 52, Dowagiac Union 13

West Bloomfield 33, Harper Woods 21

Zeeland West 28, Cedar Springs 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you