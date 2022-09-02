PREP FOOTBALL=
Beal City 31, McBain 6
Bedford 30, Ann Arbor Pioneer 6
Benton Harbor 34, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0
Blanchard Montabella 68, Webberville 20
Boyne City 43, Cheboygan 28
Caledonia 68, North Farmington 14
Carmel, Ind. 35, Detroit Cass Tech 21
Chelsea 22, Angola, Ind. 20
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 29, Flint Beecher 6
Climax-Scotts 38, Bellevue 0
DCP-Northwestern 22, Detroit University Science 0
Detroit Central 44, Davison 34
Detroit East English 42, Detroit Cody 7
Detroit Leadership 62, Detroit Douglass 6
Detroit Southeastern 46, Detroit University Prep 6
Dexter 59, Ann Arbor Skyline 8
East Kentwood 19, Birmingham Brother Rice 17
Edison PSA 46, Detroit Denby 12
Fulton-Middleton 48, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 35
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 41, Detroit Loyola 6
Kingston 46, Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 28
Lake City 47, Leroy Pine River 0
Lapeer 56, Traverse City Central 42
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47, Detroit Pershing 6
Manton 34, Houghton Lake 13
Mesick 49, Manistee Catholic Central 30
Monroe 28, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21
Morrice 68, Vestaburg 14
Mount Pleasant 51, Midland 29
Notre Dame Prep 36, Detroit Renaissance 26
Ontonagon 58, Stephenson 22
Oxford 17, Birmingham Groves 14
Posen 30, Hillman 24
Redford Union 41, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 6
Richmond-Burton, Ill. 61, Menominee 6
Rogers City 26, AuGres-Sims 12
Rudyard 63, Rapid River 0
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 43, Marine City Cardinal Mooney 32
Spring Lake 21, Zeeland East 14
St. Ignace 48, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35, Allen Park Cabrini 14
Stryker, Ohio 44, Morenci 38
Traverse City St. Francis 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 35
Warren De La Salle 49, Muskegon 16
Waterford Our Lady 31, Pontiac A&T 12
Watervliet 52, Dowagiac Union 13
West Bloomfield 33, Harper Woods 21
Zeeland West 28, Cedar Springs 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
