PREP FOOTBALL=

MSHSAA Playoffs=

Class 6=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Christian Brothers College 41, Kirkwood 3

Marquette 42, Seckman 14

District 2=

Semifinal=

DeSmet 32, Troy Buchanan 17

Rock Bridge 28, Hazelwood Central 6

District 3=

Semifinal=

Lee’s Summit West 42, Lee’s Summit North 0

Nixa 27, Raymore-Peculiar 15

District 4=

Semifinal=

Liberty North 37, Blue Springs South 6

Park Hill South 28, Park Hill 22

Class 5=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Central (Cape Girardeau) 25, Oakville 12

Poplar Bluff 21, Jackson 20

District 2=

Semifinal=

Eureka 32, Parkway West 7

District 3=

Semifinal=

Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 12

Ft. Zumwalt North 45, Ft. Zumwalt West 28

District 4=

Semifinal=

Helias Catholic 45, Battle 14

Timberland 21, Holt 0

District 5=

Semifinal=

Lebanon 53, Waynesville 12

District 7=

Semifinal=

Grain Valley 37, Belton 6

Raytown 49, Raytown South 12

District 8=

Semifinal=

Fort Osage 42, North Kansas City 7

Oak Park 33, Platte County 21

Class 4=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Festus 28, North County 15

Hillsboro 57, Farmington 0

District 2=

Semifinal=

Rockwood Summit 59, Union 26

St. Mary's (St. Louis) 69, Gateway 6

District 3=

Semifinal=

Parkway Central 42, Clayton 0

Vashon/Miller Career Academy 32, Parkway North 25

District 4=

Semifinal=

St. Dominic 41, Ft. Zumwalt East 0

District 5=

Semifinal=

Hannibal 62, Warrenton 7

Jefferson City 43, Kirksville 21

District 6=

Semifinal=

Bolivar 21, McDonald County 7

West Plains 35, Monett 13

District 7=

Semifinal=

Center 33, Carl Junction 6

Nevada 43, Lincoln College Prep 7

District 8=

Semifinal=

Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 22

Smithville 32, Van Horn 0

Class 3=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Central (Park Hills) 35, Ste. Genevieve 0

Valle Catholic 58, Kennett 6

District 2=

Semifinal=

Cardinal Ritter 64, Roosevelt 0

District 3=

Semifinal=

Lutheran North 37, Lutheran (St. Charles) 21

St. Charles West 28, Wright City 7

District 4=

Semifinal=

St. Clair 42, St. James 6

Sullivan 36, Owensville 7

District 5=

Semifinal=

Boonville 27, Mexico 13

Moberly 21, Southern Boone County 20

District 6=

Semifinal=

Osage 47, Clinton 6

District 7=

Semifinal=

Pleasant Hill 53, Oak Grove 24

District 8=

Semifinal=

Maryville 38, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21

Savannah 42, Chillicothe 7

Class 2=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Central (New Madrid County) 48, Burroughs 0

District 2=

Semifinal=

Blair Oaks 71, North Callaway 14

St. Francis Borgia 40, Hermann 21

District 3=

Semifinal=

Liberty (Mountain View) 47, Strafford 6

Mountain Grove 28, Houston 6

District 6=

Semifinal=

Pembroke Hill 26, St. Michael 0

District 7=

Semifinal=

Bowling Green 67, Clark County 6

Hallsville 22, Centralia 8

District 8=

Semifinal=

Lafayette County 46, Lawson 0

Richmond 18, Macon 6

Class 1=

District 1=

Semifinal=

Charleston 42, St. Vincent 21

Portageville 38, Scott City 35

District 2=

Semifinal=

Brentwood 21, Louisiana 12

Duchesne 55, St. Pius X (Festus) 0

District 3=

Semifinal=

Cabool 34, Ash Grove 16

District 6=

Semifinal=

Monroe City 58, Westran 18

South Shelby 42, Highland 0

District 7=

Semifinal=

Gallatin 42, Brookfield 6

Putnam County 26, Milan 0

District 8=

Semifinal=

East Buchanan 40, Penney 0

Mid-Buchanan 41, North Platte 6

Class 8-man=

District Quarterfinal=

Drexel/Miami(FB) 38, Osceola 0

King City/ Union Star 58, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 0

North Andrew 60, Stanberry 22

North Shelby 50, Concordia 30

Orrick 48, DeKalb 12

Schuyler County 44, Santa Fe 24

St. Joseph Le Blond 40, St. Joseph Christian 0

St. Paul Lutheran 13, Knox County 0

Stewartsville/Osborne 48, Braymer/Breckenridge 34

Sweet Springs 22, Norborne/Hardin Central 8

Tarkio 28, Albany 20

Worth County 52, Rock Port 0

