PREP FOOTBALL=
MSHSAA Playoffs=
Class 6=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Christian Brothers College 41, Kirkwood 3
Marquette 42, Seckman 14
District 2=
Semifinal=
DeSmet 32, Troy Buchanan 17
Rock Bridge 28, Hazelwood Central 6
District 3=
Semifinal=
Lee’s Summit West 42, Lee’s Summit North 0
Nixa 27, Raymore-Peculiar 15
District 4=
Semifinal=
Liberty North 37, Blue Springs South 6
Park Hill South 28, Park Hill 22
Class 5=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Central (Cape Girardeau) 25, Oakville 12
Poplar Bluff 21, Jackson 20
District 2=
Semifinal=
Eureka 32, Parkway West 7
District 3=
Semifinal=
Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 12
Ft. Zumwalt North 45, Ft. Zumwalt West 28
District 4=
Semifinal=
Helias Catholic 45, Battle 14
Timberland 21, Holt 0
District 5=
Semifinal=
Lebanon 53, Waynesville 12
District 7=
Semifinal=
Grain Valley 37, Belton 6
Raytown 49, Raytown South 12
District 8=
Semifinal=
Fort Osage 42, North Kansas City 7
Oak Park 33, Platte County 21
Class 4=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Festus 28, North County 15
Hillsboro 57, Farmington 0
District 2=
Semifinal=
Rockwood Summit 59, Union 26
St. Mary's (St. Louis) 69, Gateway 6
District 3=
Semifinal=
Parkway Central 42, Clayton 0
Vashon/Miller Career Academy 32, Parkway North 25
District 4=
Semifinal=
St. Dominic 41, Ft. Zumwalt East 0
District 5=
Semifinal=
Hannibal 62, Warrenton 7
Jefferson City 43, Kirksville 21
District 6=
Semifinal=
Bolivar 21, McDonald County 7
West Plains 35, Monett 13
District 7=
Semifinal=
Center 33, Carl Junction 6
Nevada 43, Lincoln College Prep 7
District 8=
Semifinal=
Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 22
Smithville 32, Van Horn 0
Class 3=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Central (Park Hills) 35, Ste. Genevieve 0
Valle Catholic 58, Kennett 6
District 2=
Semifinal=
Cardinal Ritter 64, Roosevelt 0
District 3=
Semifinal=
Lutheran North 37, Lutheran (St. Charles) 21
St. Charles West 28, Wright City 7
District 4=
Semifinal=
St. Clair 42, St. James 6
Sullivan 36, Owensville 7
District 5=
Semifinal=
Boonville 27, Mexico 13
Moberly 21, Southern Boone County 20
District 6=
Semifinal=
Osage 47, Clinton 6
District 7=
Semifinal=
Pleasant Hill 53, Oak Grove 24
District 8=
Semifinal=
Maryville 38, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21
Savannah 42, Chillicothe 7
Class 2=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Central (New Madrid County) 48, Burroughs 0
District 2=
Semifinal=
Blair Oaks 71, North Callaway 14
St. Francis Borgia 40, Hermann 21
District 3=
Semifinal=
Liberty (Mountain View) 47, Strafford 6
Mountain Grove 28, Houston 6
District 6=
Semifinal=
Pembroke Hill 26, St. Michael 0
District 7=
Semifinal=
Bowling Green 67, Clark County 6
Hallsville 22, Centralia 8
District 8=
Semifinal=
Lafayette County 46, Lawson 0
Richmond 18, Macon 6
Class 1=
District 1=
Semifinal=
Charleston 42, St. Vincent 21
Portageville 38, Scott City 35
District 2=
Semifinal=
Brentwood 21, Louisiana 12
Duchesne 55, St. Pius X (Festus) 0
District 3=
Semifinal=
Cabool 34, Ash Grove 16
District 6=
Semifinal=
Monroe City 58, Westran 18
South Shelby 42, Highland 0
District 7=
Semifinal=
Gallatin 42, Brookfield 6
Putnam County 26, Milan 0
District 8=
Semifinal=
East Buchanan 40, Penney 0
Mid-Buchanan 41, North Platte 6
Class 8-man=
District Quarterfinal=
Drexel/Miami(FB) 38, Osceola 0
King City/ Union Star 58, Pattonsburg/Gilman City/North Harrison 0
North Andrew 60, Stanberry 22
North Shelby 50, Concordia 30
Orrick 48, DeKalb 12
Schuyler County 44, Santa Fe 24
St. Joseph Le Blond 40, St. Joseph Christian 0
St. Paul Lutheran 13, Knox County 0
Stewartsville/Osborne 48, Braymer/Breckenridge 34
Sweet Springs 22, Norborne/Hardin Central 8
Tarkio 28, Albany 20
Worth County 52, Rock Port 0
