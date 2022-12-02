GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 59, Western Albemarle 18
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Isle of Wight Academy 21
Atlee 27, J.R. Tucker 24
Banner Christian 74, James River Home 62
Bayside 63, Tallwood 32
Buckingham County 46, Rustburg 22
Carlisle 41, GW-Danville 37
Carroll County 59, Blacksburg 40
Christiansburg 57, Abingdon 46
Clarke County 63, Warren County 32
Dan River 41, Tunstall 6
Gainesville 72, Woodbridge 59
Glenvar 60, Hidden Valley 27
Grace Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 14
Green Run 38, Frank Cox 34
Halifax County 46, Person, N.C. 44
Hampton 75, Woodside 38
Hermitage 55, Henrico 54
Honaker 61, Eastside 52
Indian River 63, Great Bridge 38
James Monroe 52, Manassas Park 9
Justice High School 51, Gar-Field 29
Kecoughtan 63, Heritage (Newport News) 50
Kempsville 65, Kellam 48
King's Fork High School 83, Nansemond River 19
Lightridge 43, Independence 37
Lord Botetourt 52, Cave Spring 45
Louisa 72, Culpeper 50
Massaponax 50, Potomac 36
Mechanicsville High School 81, King William 35
Menchville 92, Denbigh 1
Middleburg Academy 40, Chincoteague 17
Nelson County 41, Amherst County 32
Osbourn Park 63, Colgan 37
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Albemarle 26
Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Westtown, Pa. 48
Potomac School 59, St. John Paul the Great 29
Prince Edward County 49, Heritage (Lynchburg) 22
Prince George 60, TJHS 25
Princess Anne 46, Landstown 28
Pulaski County 65, Radford 3
Rappahannock 51, Mathews 40
Riverbend 67, Chancellor 52
Rockbridge County 29, Staunton 24
Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42
Salem-Va. Beach 44, Ocean Lakes 14
Seton School 53, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 46
Union 56, J.I. Burton 51
Va. Episcopal 64, West Potomac 46
Wakefield School 52, Quantico 23
West Springfield 46, Freedom (W) 35
William Byrd 47, Bassett 40
William Fleming 68, Roanoke Catholic 17
William Monroe 49, Fluvanna 44
Woodstock Central 48, Mountain View 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northampton vs. Lancaster, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.