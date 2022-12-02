GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 59, Western Albemarle 18

Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Isle of Wight Academy 21

Atlee 27, J.R. Tucker 24

Banner Christian 74, James River Home 62

Bayside 63, Tallwood 32

Buckingham County 46, Rustburg 22

Carlisle 41, GW-Danville 37

Carroll County 59, Blacksburg 40

Christiansburg 57, Abingdon 46

Clarke County 63, Warren County 32

Dan River 41, Tunstall 6

Gainesville 72, Woodbridge 59

Glenvar 60, Hidden Valley 27

Grace Christian 44, Timberlake Christian 14

Green Run 38, Frank Cox 34

Halifax County 46, Person, N.C. 44

Hampton 75, Woodside 38

Hermitage 55, Henrico 54

Honaker 61, Eastside 52

Indian River 63, Great Bridge 38

James Monroe 52, Manassas Park 9

Justice High School 51, Gar-Field 29

Kecoughtan 63, Heritage (Newport News) 50

Kempsville 65, Kellam 48

King's Fork High School 83, Nansemond River 19

Lightridge 43, Independence 37

Lord Botetourt 52, Cave Spring 45

Louisa 72, Culpeper 50

Massaponax 50, Potomac 36

Mechanicsville High School 81, King William 35

Menchville 92, Denbigh 1

Middleburg Academy 40, Chincoteague 17

Nelson County 41, Amherst County 32

Osbourn Park 63, Colgan 37

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 57, Albemarle 26

Paul VI Catholic High School 56, Westtown, Pa. 48

Potomac School 59, St. John Paul the Great 29

Prince Edward County 49, Heritage (Lynchburg) 22

Prince George 60, TJHS 25

Princess Anne 46, Landstown 28

Pulaski County 65, Radford 3

Rappahannock 51, Mathews 40

Riverbend 67, Chancellor 52

Rockbridge County 29, Staunton 24

Rural Retreat 53, Fort Chiswell 42

Salem-Va. Beach 44, Ocean Lakes 14

Seton School 53, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 46

Union 56, J.I. Burton 51

Va. Episcopal 64, West Potomac 46

Wakefield School 52, Quantico 23

West Springfield 46, Freedom (W) 35

William Byrd 47, Bassett 40

William Fleming 68, Roanoke Catholic 17

William Monroe 49, Fluvanna 44

Woodstock Central 48, Mountain View 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northampton vs. Lancaster, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you