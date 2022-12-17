BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abilene 66, Concordia 47

Andale 53, Clearwater 31

Andover 53, Goddard-Eisenhower 33

Atchison 74, KC Sumner 59

Augusta 55, Buhler 49

Axtell 58, Linn 46

Belle Plaine 61, Marion 51

Beloit 42, Ellsworth 38

Bishop Miege 84, Webster Groves, Mo. 65

Burden Central 52, Bluestem 24

Burlingame 51, Waverly 43

Burlington 61, Wellsville 58

Canton-Galva 72, Centre 34

Centralia 62, Washington County 27

Chanute 45, Fort Scott 41

Chaparral 54, Inman 49

Chase County 51, West Franklin 29

Cheney 56, Sterling 51

Cheylin 48, Triplains-Brewster 41

Circle 69, Mulvane 48

Clifton-Clyde 55, Wetmore 24

Colby 52, Scott City 41

DeSoto 57, Topeka Seaman 48

Derby 51, Salina South 32

Ell-Saline 56, Douglass 40

Ellinwood 65, Ellis 7

Garden Plain 48, Sedgwick 33

Goessel 62, Rural Vista 39

Great Bend 66, Emporia 65

Greeley County 74, Quinter 42

Hanover 54, Onaga 30

Haven 62, Larned 14

Highland Park 95, KC Wyandotte 42

Holcomb 47, Goodland 37

Holton 59, Hiawatha 47

Hugoton 68, Cimarron 35

Hutchinson 59, Goddard 50

Hutchinson Central Christian 51, Caldwell 38

KC Piper 72, Lansing 54

Kansas Central, Mo. 60, KC Schlagle 28

Kingman 70, Bennington 64

La Crosse 63, Otis-Bison 25

Labette County 66, Parsons 48

Lakeside 57, Chase 31

Lakin 47, Stanton County 44

Lawrence 46, SM East 43

Logan/Palco 82, Natoma 19

Macksville 65, Stafford 51

Maize 40, Wichita Campus 25

Maize South 85, Newton 35

Marysville 53, Chapman 26

McPherson 84, Winfield 47

Medicine Lodge 59, Hutchinson Trinity 56

Metro Academy 69, Rich Hill, Mo. 32

Ness City 50, Kinsley 45

Norwich 65, South Haven 45

Oakley 47, Smith Center 34

Olathe North 62, Gardner-Edgerton 58

Olathe Northwest 60, SM South 59

Olathe South 76, SM North 49

Osborne 62, Tescott 40

Ottawa 51, Paola 47

Pawnee Heights 67, Minneola 64

Perry-Lecompton 58, Nemaha Central 53

Phillipsburg 54, Plainville 37

Pratt 67, Nickerson 43

Remington 55, Conway Springs 40

Republic County 56, Minneapolis 51

Rock Creek 51, Wabaunsee 45

Russell 54, Norton 50

Salina Central 60, Arkansas City 53

Santa Fe Trail 70, Osawatomie 35

Shawnee Heights 49, Leavenworth 36

Silver Lake 55, St. Mary's 48

Smoky Valley 48, Halstead 43

South Gray 73, Ingalls 21

St. John's Beloit-Tipton 68, Southern Cloud 43

St. Mary's Academy 56, Veritas Christian 46

Sublette 74, Satanta 57

Sylvan-Lucas 65, Pike Valley 46

Topeka Hayden 73, KC Bishop Ward 62

Valley Heights 60, Doniphan West 40

Wamego 76, Clay Center 46

Wellington 60, El Dorado 30

West Elk 62, Fredonia 59

Wichita Classical 73, Cunningham 58

Wichita Collegiate 54, Rose Hill 42

Wichita Independent 53, Moundridge 47

Wichita Trinity 66, Berean Academy 52

Wilson 39, Lincoln 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Uniontown vs. Erie, ppd.

