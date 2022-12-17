BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 55

Albany 61, Annandale 36

Alexandria 81, St. Cloud Tech 66

Austin 73, Owatonna 61

Avail Academy 65, Kaleidoscope Charter 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Holdingford 45

Bloomington Jefferson 74, Bloomington Kennedy 51

Brainerd 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Brandon-Evansville 75, Kimball 70

Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 30

Cambridge-Isanti 81, Elk River 79

Carlton 71, McGregor 60

Centennial 72, North St. Paul 55

Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45

Chisholm 62, East Central 54

Christ's Household of Faith 71, Braham 44

Cloquet 74, Hibbing 40

Cretin-Derham Hall 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

Crookston 77, Bagley 51

DeLaSalle 73, Robbinsdale Cooper 66

Deer River 83, Hill City 34

Delano 83, Becker 78

Detroit Lakes 88, St. Cloud Apollo 75

East Ridge 75, Irondale 66

Farmington 85, Eden Prairie 60

Fergus Falls 61, Rocori 56

Fillmore Central 67, Winona Cotter 65

Goodhue 63, Pine Island 42

Hayfield 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42

Henning 83, Sebeka 25

Heritage Christian Academy 65, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 58

Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, United South Central 52

Lakeville South 66, St. Michael-Albertville 39

Legacy Christian 85, United Christian 55

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Sibley East 54

Little Falls 67, Royalton 60

Littlefork-Big Falls 67, Lake of the Woods 51

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, Kingsland 49

Maple River 71, Bethlehem Academy 52

Medford 77, Blooming Prairie 75

Menahga 73, New York Mills 42

Minneapolis Edison 96, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 45

Minneapolis Southwest 76, Apple Valley 73

Minnehaha Academy 91, Blake 63

Mora 86, PACT Charter 48

Mounds Park Academy 63, Breck 33

Mounds View 60, Forest Lake 43

Nevis 89, Laporte 21

New Life Academy 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

New London-Spicer 65, Minnewaska 54

Northland 93, North Woods 83

Norwood-Young America 72, Mayer Lutheran 42

Paynesville 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 77

Perham 81, Frazee 22

Pillager 63, Verndale 45

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Dover-Eyota 44

Red Lake 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 51

Red Wing 62, Northfield 38

Richfield 88, Fridley 60

Rochester Century 82, Albert Lea 49

Rochester John Marshall 70, Faribault 35

Rochester Mayo 72, Mankato West 55

Rock Ridge 123, International Falls 24

Rockford 95, Washington Tech 44

Roseville 56, Woodbury 48

Rush City 108, Hope Academy 70

Rushford-Peterson 55, La Crescent 54

Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50

Spectrum 79, West Lutheran 74

St. Agnes 65, Trinity 25

St. Anthony 82, Columbia Heights 78

St. Francis 75, Zimmerman 40

St. Paul Academy 69, Providence Academy 60

St. Paul Central 76, Hiawatha Collegiate 69

St. Paul Harding 82, Hill-Murray 61

Stewartville 57, Kasson-Mantorville 52, OT

Stillwater 57, White Bear Lake 43

Tri-City United 57, LeSueur-Henderson 53

Triton 86, New Richland-H-E-G 70

Underwood 30, Ashby 24

Waconia 59, Hutchinson 51

Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Bertha-Hewitt 47

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Randolph 42

Wayzata 77, Prior Lake 51

Arena Invitational=

Western Christian, Iowa 97, Minneapolis North 72

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benson vs. Rothsay, ppd.

Buffalo vs. Moorhead, ppd.

Central Minnesota Christian vs. Montevideo, ppd.

Climax/Fisher vs. Fosston, ppd.

Community of Peace vs. St. Paul Como Park, ppd.

Duluth Marshall vs. Aitkin, ppd.

Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Alcester-Hudson, S.D., ppd.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Central Minnesota Christian, ppd.

Lanesboro vs. Southland, ppd.

Martin County West vs. Cleveland, ppd.

New Ulm vs. Marshall, ppd.

Proctor vs. Grand Rapids, ppd.

South Ridge vs. Barnum, ppd.

Spring Grove vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, ppd.

Stephen-Argyle vs. Red Lake County, ppd.

Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.

Waseca vs. Jackson County Central, ppd.

