GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 64, Wissahickon 40
Academy Park 60, Chichester 18
Agnes Irwin 49, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 26
Altoona 49, Chambersburg 24
Avella 69, Bethlehem Center 51
Avonworth 53, Keystone Oaks 44
Baldwin 55, Canon-McMillan 30
Bensalem 67, Harry S. Truman 28
Berks Catholic 54, Governor Mifflin 40
Berlin-Brothersvalley 61, Tyrone 24
Bermudian Springs 54, Fairfield 42
Bethlehem Catholic 46, Allentown Dieruff 41
Bethlehem Freedom 52, Bethlehem Liberty 50, 2OT
Bishop McCort 48, Bedford 32
Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 19
Central Mountain 46, Selinsgrove 43
Central York 53, New Oxford 20
Charleroi 63, West Greene 47
Columbia 70, Lancaster Country Day 39
Coudersport 54, Cameron County 40
Council Rock South 56, Pennsbury 46
Delone 54, Hanover 18
Diagonal, Iowa 55, Hamburg 48
ELCO 47, Cocalico 31
East Pennsboro 43, Camp Hill 25
Easton 45, Nazareth Area 36, OT
Ephrata 46, Conestoga Valley 19
Ferndale 45, Conemaugh Valley 31
Glendale 62, Harmony 17
Greencastle Antrim 53, Waynesboro 18
Greenwood 29, Newport 20
Hatboro-Horsham 38, Quakertown 32
Juniata 28, East Juniata 27
Kiski Area 50, Woodland Hills 45
Lancaster Catholic 57, Northern Lebanon 27
Lower Dauphin 40, Milton Hershey 26
Manheim Central 64, Solanco 30
Mars 38, Shaler 35
Meadowbrook Christian 31, Juniata Christian 16
Mercersburg Academy 40, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 36
Meyersdale 54, Johnstown Christian 36
Millersburg 41, Susquenita 40
Mount Lebanon 53, Peters Township 49
Neshaminy 33, Council Rock North 26
New Hope-Solebury High School 59, William Tennent 46
North Pocono 51, Delaware Valley 12
Northampton 58, Whitehall 25
Notre Dame 58, Germantown Academy 50
Oley Valley 53, Antietam 10
Otto-Eldred 63, Austin 24
Owen J Roberts 63, Norristown 24
Palmerton 43, Salisbury 14
Penn Charter 53, Cardinal O'Hara 50
Penn Treaty 51, New Foundations 46
Pequea Valley 46, Octorara 6
Perry Traditional Academy 62, Brashear 56
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52, Dobbins/Randolph 22
Port Allegany 39, Kane Area 30
Portage Area 61, Northern Cambria 22
Propel Montour High School 48, Cornerstone Prep 29
Punxsutawney 74, Brookville 19
Red Lion 47, Spring Grove 36
Shipley 55, Academy of the New Church 41
Smethport 50, Galeton 23
Souderton 41, Central Bucks East 34
St. Marys 25, Dubois 22
Taylor Allderdice 40, Carrick 10
United 72, Central Cambria 48
Upper Dauphin 44, St. Joseph's Catholic 31
Upper Merion 41, Kimberton Waldorf School 18
Warwick 56, Garden Spot 20
West Lawn Wilson 53, Reading 46
West York 61, Northeastern 47
Westinghouse 35, Pittsburgh Obama 34
Westmont Hilltop 62, Shade 38
Wyomissing 48, Brandywine Heights 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
