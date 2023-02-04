GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albuquerque High 50, Santa Fe 36

Artesia 37, Goddard 36

Atrisco Heritage 47, Cibola 40

Capital 45, Rio Grande 42

Carlsbad 42, Hobbs 36

Chaparral 34, Santa Teresa 28

Clovis 61, Roswell 31

Hope Christian 74, Bernalillo 51

Hot Springs 47, Hatch Valley 4

Laguna-Acoma 55, Dulce 33

Mescalero Apache 47, Alamo-Navajo 36

Navajo Prep 62, Thoreau 55

Portales 60, Lovington 51

Ruidoso 48, Dexter 45

Santa Fe Indian 40, West Las Vegas 31

Silver 44, Deming 37

St. Michael's 57, Raton 22

St. Pius X 48, Belen 29

Tatum 66, Loving 25

Texico 54, Pecos 32

Tohatchi 35, Crownpoint 30

Valencia 56, Grants 38

Valley 41, Albuquerque Academy 37

Volcano Vista 60, Cleveland 41

Zuni 69, Wingate 44

