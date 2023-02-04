GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albuquerque High 50, Santa Fe 36
Artesia 37, Goddard 36
Atrisco Heritage 47, Cibola 40
Capital 45, Rio Grande 42
Carlsbad 42, Hobbs 36
Chaparral 34, Santa Teresa 28
Clovis 61, Roswell 31
Hope Christian 74, Bernalillo 51
Hot Springs 47, Hatch Valley 4
Laguna-Acoma 55, Dulce 33
Mescalero Apache 47, Alamo-Navajo 36
Navajo Prep 62, Thoreau 55
Portales 60, Lovington 51
Ruidoso 48, Dexter 45
Santa Fe Indian 40, West Las Vegas 31
Silver 44, Deming 37
St. Michael's 57, Raton 22
St. Pius X 48, Belen 29
Tatum 66, Loving 25
Texico 54, Pecos 32
Tohatchi 35, Crownpoint 30
Valencia 56, Grants 38
Valley 41, Albuquerque Academy 37
Volcano Vista 60, Cleveland 41
Zuni 69, Wingate 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
