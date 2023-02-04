GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alberton-Superior 59, Hot Springs 31
Bainville 63, Richey-Lambert 48
Belt 59, Winnett-Grass Range 18
Big Timber 59, Joliet 31
Billings Central 76, Livingston 29
Billings Senior 56, Great Falls 55
Billings Skyview 60, Great Falls Russell 31
Billings West 68, Gallatin 45
Bridger 53, Roberts 19
Browning 43, Polson 34
Butte 49, Kalispell Glacier 35
Cascade 51, Simms 34
Chinook 54, Harlem 32
Circle 59, Brockton 26
Drummond 47, Phillipsburg 33
Florence 73, Arlee 31
Forsyth 80, Lame Deer 44
Fort Benton 48, Conrad 40
Frenchtown 54, Butte Central 41
Havre 50, Miles City 48
Highwood 41, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 30
Laurel 79, Sidney 26
Lewistown (Fergus) 51, Glendive 41
Manhattan Christian 58, Sheridan 17
Melstone 73, Broadview-Lavina 59
Mon-Dak, N.D. 53, Savage 41
North Star 50, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 38
Poplar 66, Froid/Medicine Lake Coop 61
Roberts 65, Park City 27
Roy-Winifred 61, Dodson 13
Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale Coop 46, Scobey 21
Seeley-Swan 49, Darby 37
Sunburst 45, Heart Butte 33
Townsend 51, Lone Peak 35
Turner 56, Hays-Lodgepole 55, OT
Twin Bridges 48, Shields Valley 17
White Sulphur Springs 69, Gardiner 67
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
