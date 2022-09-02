PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Spalding 38, Broadneck 3
Bel Air 48, Havre de Grace 7
Concordia Prep 48, Pikesville 0
Dundalk 35, Century 7
Easton 35, Kent Island 14
Forest Park 36, Lake Clifton 6
Gaithersburg 13, Wootton 0
Gilman 21, Archbishop Curley 3
Great Mills 34, La Plata 0
Hereford 36, Eastern Tech 0
Huntingtown 13, Calvert 12
John Carroll 21, Landon 16
Lackey 14, Chopticon 2
Leonardtown 40, McDonough 0
Liberty 34, Walkersville 14
Linganore 50, Kenwood 20
Middletown 48, Tuscarora 0
Milford Mill 42, Franklin 7
Milford, Del. 32, Cambridge/SD 6
Northern - Cal 20, Patuxent 13
Owings Mills 14, Dulaney 12
Paint Branch 35, Albert Einstein 0
Patterson 16, Reginald Lewis 8
Patterson Mill 27, Harwood Southern 19
River Hill 16, Long Reach 6
Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson 14
Severna Park 27, Meade 20
Sherwood 36, Wheaton 0
South Carroll 35, Brunswick 0
Sparrows Point 100, Harford Tech 0
Stephen Decatur 43, James M. Bennett 13
Urbana 38, Richard Montgomery 0
Westminster 33, South River 0
Gillette Invite=
Pool A=
Dunbar 54, Digital Harbor 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.