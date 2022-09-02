PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 38, Broadneck 3

Bel Air 48, Havre de Grace 7

Concordia Prep 48, Pikesville 0

Dundalk 35, Century 7

Easton 35, Kent Island 14

Forest Park 36, Lake Clifton 6

Gaithersburg 13, Wootton 0

Gilman 21, Archbishop Curley 3

Great Mills 34, La Plata 0

Hereford 36, Eastern Tech 0

Huntingtown 13, Calvert 12

John Carroll 21, Landon 16

Lackey 14, Chopticon 2

Leonardtown 40, McDonough 0

Liberty 34, Walkersville 14

Linganore 50, Kenwood 20

Middletown 48, Tuscarora 0

Milford Mill 42, Franklin 7

Milford, Del. 32, Cambridge/SD 6

Northern - Cal 20, Patuxent 13

Owings Mills 14, Dulaney 12

Paint Branch 35, Albert Einstein 0

Patterson 16, Reginald Lewis 8

Patterson Mill 27, Harwood Southern 19

River Hill 16, Long Reach 6

Seaford, Del. 41, Col. Richardson 14

Severna Park 27, Meade 20

Sherwood 36, Wheaton 0

South Carroll 35, Brunswick 0

Sparrows Point 100, Harford Tech 0

Stephen Decatur 43, James M. Bennett 13

Urbana 38, Richard Montgomery 0

Westminster 33, South River 0

Gillette Invite=

Pool A=

Dunbar 54, Digital Harbor 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

