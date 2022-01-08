GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 46, Red Lake Falls 36
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62, Royalton 52
Benilde-St. Margaret's 64, Orono 45
Blaine 55, Anoka 38
Bloomington Jefferson 51, Robbinsdale Cooper 35
Cass Lake-Bena 65, Pine River-Backus 53
Centennial 70, Champlin Park 53
Chaska 63, Chanhassen 49
Chatfield 53, Fillmore Central 20
Cloquet 67, Crosby-Ironton 61
Cretin-Derham Hall 69, Irondale 51
East Ridge 65, Forest Lake 28
Eastview 73, Apple Valley 28
Glencoe-Silver Lake 43, Annandale 39, OT
Grand Rapids 74, Duluth Marshall 58
Heritage Christian Academy 49, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 21
Hill-Murray 82, South St. Paul 40
Holdingford 72, Eden Valley-Watkins 50
Holy Angels 74, Fridley 63
Holy Family Catholic 59, Belle Plaine 46
Hope Academy 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40
Hopkins 87, Edina 29
Kelliher/Northome 63, Clearbrook-Gonvick 60
Kittson County Central 67, Lake of the Woods 31
Lakeville North 46, Eagan 44
Lanesboro 69, AC/GE 32
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 56, Sibley East 38
Lewiston-Altura 39, Rushford-Peterson 25
Liberty Classical 49, Hiawatha Collegiate 6
Luverne 88, Windom 39
MACCRAY 71, Lakeview 24
Mahnomen/Waubun 59, Park Christian 44
Mahtomedi 81, Two Rivers 37
Maple Grove 76, Coon Rapids 22
Maranatha Christian 58, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 51
Menahga 68, Sebeka 33
Minneapolis Roosevelt 48, Minneapolis North 28
Minneapolis Washburn 44, Minneapolis South 20
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 76, LeSueur-Henderson 35
Minnewaska 60, Melrose 38
Montevideo 47, Sauk Centre 44
Nevis 39, Blackduck 32
New London-Spicer 68, Rockford 36
New Richland-H-E-G 59, Maple River 51
Nicollet 72, Madelia 34
North Branch 45, Big Lake 41
Norwood-Young America 63, Tri-City United 22
Osseo 75, Park Center 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 47, Woodbury 33
Pequot Lakes 60, Thief River Falls 30
Princeton 71, Monticello 62
Prior Lake 65, Lakeville South 55
Providence Academy 91, Breck 19
Red Lake County 57, Climax/Fisher 32
Rogers 68, Elk River 57
Rosemount 65, Farmington 33
Shakopee 68, Burnsville 30
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 69, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 62
Spring Grove 49, Schaeffer Academy 42
St. Agnes 74, Cristo Rey Jesuit 38
St. Clair 83, Martin County West 55
St. Louis Park 86, New Prague 65
Stillwater 76, Mounds View 38
Totino-Grace 63, Spring Lake Park 58
Underwood 42, Battle Lake 38
Upsala 50, Swanville 48
Verndale 45, Bertha-Hewitt 40
Waconia 72, Bloomington Kennedy 63
Waseca 60, Blue Earth Area 16
West Lutheran 47, North Lakes Academy 32
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 70, Hillcrest Lutheran 34
White Bear Lake 58, Roseville 46
Willmar 54, Detroit Lakes 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Minneapolis Henry vs. Minneapolis Edison, ppd.
Moorhead vs. Wayzata, ppd.
Southland vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
St. Paul Johnson vs. St. Paul Central, ccd.
Visitation vs. Columbia Heights, ppd.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Red Lake, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/