GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 45, Oakland 33

Banks 43, Corbett 41

Beaverton 45, Barlow 34

Brookings-Harbor 49, Cascade Christian 33

Canby 75, Parkrose 11

Central Linn 43, East Linn Christian 29

Churchill 34, McMinnville 33

Colton 52, Kennedy 14

Coquille 68, Sutherlin 37

Crane 56, Nixyaawii 45

Creswell 59, La Pine 23

Crosshill Christian 57, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 31

Crosspoint Christian 60, Prospect 29

Echo 54, Pilot Rock 26

Faith Bible 55, Clatskanie 27

Gervais 54, Regis 29

Gladstone 72, Stayton 41

Henley 54, Marist 41

Hermiston 66, Pasco, Wash. 43

Imbler 56, Cove 33

Ione/Arlington 41, Weston-McEwen 31

Jefferson 53, Sheridan 34

Jesuit 61, La Salle 33

La Grande 39, Crook County 34

Lake Oswego 34, North Medford 33

Lakeridge 75, Liberty 43

Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 51, Hood River 30

Mitchell/Spray 50, Bickleton, Wash. 15

Molalla 55, Tillamook 37

Myrtle Point 44, Yoncalla 18

Nestucca 50, Gaston 25

North Douglas 60, Pacific 10

North Valley 50, St. Mary's 42

Nyssa 46, Riverside 13

Pendleton 57, Ontario 10

Pleasant Hill 48, Sweet Home 18

Powers 52, Days Creek 33

Prairie City/Burnt River 48, Jordan Valley 26

Putnam 52, Hillsboro 35

Riverdale 42, Neah-Kah-Nie 27

Rogue River 62, Lakeview 6

Roseburg 45, Aloha 34

Sandy 39, Glencoe 38

Santiam 46, Culver 19

Santiam Christian 56, Taft 30

Sheldon 57, Sherwood 33

Sherman 42, Condon 30

Sisters 41, Siuslaw 9

South Wasco County 89, Dufur 14

Southridge 72, St. Mary's Academy 30

Springfield 46, Crater 41

St. Helens 39, Seaside 34

St. Paul 77, C.S. Lewis 18

Thurston 47, Ashland 45

Tigard 53, Nelson 29

Trout Lake, Wash. 48, Horizon Christian Hood River 18

Tualatin 49, Newberg 28

Umpqua Valley Christian 43, Riddle 10

Union 39, Elgin 26

Vale 53, McLoughlin 15

Vernonia 46, Portland Christian 25

West Linn 55, Westview 43

Western Christian High School 40, Blanchet Catholic 22

Sky-Em/Skyline Crossover=

Junction City 46, Hidden Valley 29

Marshfield 53, Klamath 44

Mazama 50, Cottage Grove 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wilsonville vs. Willamette, ccd.

