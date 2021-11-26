GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington Jefferson 61, Burnsville 53

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 47

MACCRAY 50, G-F-W 43

Sleepy Eye 67, BOLD 64

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 89, Cleveland 33

Hamline Tournament=

Hopkins 83, St. Paul Como Park 43

Lakeville South 58, Orono 53

Minnetonka 54, White Bear Lake 25

Park Center 44, Bloomington Kennedy 39

St. Louis Park 54, Farmington 43

St. Michael-Albertville 55, Rosemount 52

Waconia 89, Apple Valley 24

Red Wing Tournament=

Goodhue 82, Hastings 28

Red Wing 60, River Falls, Wis. 38

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Anoka 57, Tartan 16

Eastview 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 52

Grand Rapids 67, Hill-Murray 52

Holy Family Catholic 66, Simley 31

Mahtomedi 60, Sauk Centre 57

Maranatha Christian 68, Regis, Wis. 64

Mayer-Lutheran 66, Winona Cotter 61

North St. Paul 44, St. Agnes 28

Providence Academy 70, Hutchinson 59

Roseville 74, Holy Angels 67

St. Croix Lutheran 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 72

Totino-Grace 67, Stewartville 53

Visitation 61, Rockford 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

