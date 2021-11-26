GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Jefferson 61, Burnsville 53
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 68, Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 47
MACCRAY 50, G-F-W 43
Sleepy Eye 67, BOLD 64
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 89, Cleveland 33
Hamline Tournament=
Hopkins 83, St. Paul Como Park 43
Lakeville South 58, Orono 53
Minnetonka 54, White Bear Lake 25
Park Center 44, Bloomington Kennedy 39
St. Louis Park 54, Farmington 43
St. Michael-Albertville 55, Rosemount 52
Waconia 89, Apple Valley 24
Red Wing Tournament=
Goodhue 82, Hastings 28
Red Wing 60, River Falls, Wis. 38
St. Thomas Academy Tournament=
Anoka 57, Tartan 16
Eastview 60, Cretin-Derham Hall 52
Grand Rapids 67, Hill-Murray 52
Holy Family Catholic 66, Simley 31
Mahtomedi 60, Sauk Centre 57
Maranatha Christian 68, Regis, Wis. 64
Mayer-Lutheran 66, Winona Cotter 61
North St. Paul 44, St. Agnes 28
Providence Academy 70, Hutchinson 59
Roseville 74, Holy Angels 67
St. Croix Lutheran 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 72
Totino-Grace 67, Stewartville 53
Visitation 61, Rockford 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/