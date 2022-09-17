PREP FOOTBALL=

Andale 58, El Dorado 19

Anderson County 30, Santa Fe Trail 24

Andover 20, Goddard 13

Andover Central 10, Arkansas City 0

Ashland 50, Cheylin 28

Atchison 72, KC Harmon 0

Atchison County 48, Oskaloosa 0

Attica/Argonia 32, Pratt Skyline 0

Augusta 30, Mulvane 28

Axtell 58, Clifton-Clyde 12

BV Northwest 48, Blue Valley 24

BV Randolph 46, Wakefield 28

BV West 48, BV Southwest 7

Basehor-Linwood 51, KC Turner 6

Baxter Springs 12, Afton, Okla. 6

Beloit 52, Republic County 8

Bishop Miege 52, St. James Academy 14

Bonner Springs 31, KC Washington 12

Bucklin 66, Sublette 28

Burlingame 56, Hartford 6

Cair Paravel 60, Marais des Cygnes Valley 8

Caney Valley 44, Eureka 8

Canton-Galva 58, Solomon 6

Central Heights 48, Southeast 0

Centralia 48, Onaga 6

Centre 53, Altoona-Midway 6

Chanute 41, Tonganoxie 17

Chaparral 40, Conway Springs 15

Chapman 22, Marysville 9

Chase County 48, Goessel 0

Cheney 55, Douglass 7

Cherryvale 56, Bluestem 6

Circle 22, Winfield 12

Clay Center 58, Abilene 14

Clearwater 34, Rose Hill 10

Coffeyville 34, Columbus 19

Colby 40, Cimarron 9

Council Grove 69, Northern Heights 0

Crest 52, Oswego 7

Cunningham 65, Chase 13

DeSoto 63, Topeka West 20

Deerfield 32, Golden Plains 24

Derby 45, Wichita Bishop Carroll 38

Dighton 30, Quinter 26

Dodge City 3, Wichita South 0

Doniphan West 68, Maranatha Academy 48

Ellinwood 42, Stanton County 0

Ellsworth 52, Salina Sacred Heart 0

Eudora 37, Spring Hill 3

Fort Scott 21, Independence 20

Fredonia 38, Erie 0

Frontenac 12, KC Bishop Ward 10

Garden City 49, Wichita West 0

Garden Plain 42, Medicine Lodge 0

Gardner-Edgerton 36, Olathe West 19

Girard 41, Galena 20

Great Bend 31, Buhler 6

Greeley County 46, Rolla 0

Haven 49, Nickerson 12

Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Plainville 13

Hesston 28, Hillsboro 18

Highland Park 63, KC Sumner 36

Hill City 48, Thunder Ridge 22

Hodgeman County 18, Spearville 16

Hoisington 56, Lyons 6

Holcomb 28, Ulysses 17

Holton 49, Hiawatha 7

Hugoton 63, Guymon, Okla. 14

Humboldt 44, Neodesha 0

Hutchinson 35, Maize South 21

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 8

Inman 54, Remington 14

Jackson Heights 49, Pleasant Ridge 20

Jayhawk Linn 28, Uniontown 8

Junction City 30, McPherson 15

KC Wyandotte 25, KC Schlagle 10

Kingman 64, Wichita Trinity 6

La Crosse 57, Central Plains 12

Lakeside 48, Logan/Palco 0

Lansing 34, Leavenworth 28

Lawrence 45, SM East 14

Lebo 30, Madison/Hamilton 26

Liberal 27, Topeka 0

Louisburg 41, Baldwin 13

Lyndon 50, Frankfort 0

Macksville 38, Kinsley 22

Maize 49, Newton 0

Manhattan 31, Hays 21

Maur Hill - Mount Academy def. McLouth, forfeit

Meade 51, Satanta 6

Mill Valley 51, SM Northwest 0

Minneola 75, South Gray 32

Moscow 53, Triplains-Brewster 19

Nemaha Central 46, Perry-Lecompton 13

Norton 56, Oakley 15

Norwich 68, Pretty Prairie 18

Olathe South 35, Olathe Northwest 7

Olpe 20, Osage City 12

Osborne 54, Hanover 8

Oxford 58, Cedar Vale/Dexter 28

Paola 21, Ottawa 20

Parsons 40, Iola 14

Phillipsburg 37, Ellis 14

Pittsburg 28, Labette County 20

Pleasanton 46, Belle Plaine 33

Prairie View 38, Osawatomie 0

Pratt 40, Halstead 7

Quapaw, Okla. 41, Northeast-Arma 12

Rock Creek 45, Riley County 21

Royal Valley 31, Riverside 20

SM South 27, SM West 21

Salina Central 56, Emporia 24

Shawnee Heights 14, Topeka Seaman 7

Silver Lake 43, St. Mary's 16

Smith Center 35, Russell 14

Smoky Valley 46, Larned 12

South Barber 68, Fairfield 0

South Central 44, Kiowa County 0

Southeast Saline 51, Minneapolis 0

Southern Coffey 62, Chetopa 14

Southwestern Hts. 40, Syracuse 6

St. Francis 26, Oberlin-Decatur 8

St. John 28, Otis-Bison 6

St. Paul 66, Yates Center 18

St. Thomas Aquinas 42, BV North 14

Stafford 28, Hutchinson Central Christian 22

Sterling 26, Sedgwick 20

Sylvan-Lucas 34, Bennington 30

Tescott 70, Pawnee Heights 26

Topeka Hayden 55, Rossville 34

Trego 58, Stockton 0

Troy 55, Valley Heights 6

Valley Center 7, Goddard-Eisenhower 6

Valley Falls 34, Horton 20

Victoria 58, Ness City 8

Wabaunsee 24, Jefferson North 8

Wamego 46, Concordia 0

Washburn Rural 37, KC Piper 10

Washington County 46, Linn 0

Waverly 48, Southern Cloud 0

Wellsville 25, Burlington 7

West Elk 28, Burden Central 6

West Franklin 31, Mission Valley 14

Wetmore 46, Peabody-Burns 6

Wichita Campus 56, Salina South 41

Wichita Collegiate 48, Wellington 14

Wichita County 56, Hoxie 28

Wichita East 68, Wichita Southeast 15

Wichita Heights 20, Wichita North 0

Wichita Independent 26, Moundridge 18

Wichita Northwest 41, Kapaun Mount Carmel 14

Wilson 50, Wheatland-Grinnell 34

